Green: Matthew Stafford opens up about his Super Bowl superstition

Jerry Green

The Detroit News

Los Angeles — Super Bowl week, and the town is mobbed! It could be Atlanta or Indianapolis or Miami or New Orleans. The restaurants are jammed, and I am on the chow line waiting for a table.

“Hey, Matthew; there’s Matthew,” I said at the time.

Matthew Stafford is standing in the queue, just like any Super Bowl fan or sports journalist, hungry, eager for dinner. Stafford, down from Detroit after another unrewarding Lions season.