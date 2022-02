Jerry Green

Special to The Detroit News

Inglewood, Calif. — They came pounding up the tunnel, and it sounded like a cavalry scene in a Hollywood movie. Thump. Thump. Thump. And the whooping hollering reverberated inside the tunnel walls.

And suddenly, there seemed to be a stampede. Broncos on the warpath.

Fifty-six now, and this was my weirdest Super Bowl moment. It might have terminated my Super Bowl streak at 49.