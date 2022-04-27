Green: With human touch to scouting, BLESTO helped build Lions in late 1960s, '70s

By Jerry Green

Special to The Detroit News

Detroit — They opened the doors and let us into the headquarters back then. We scampered in, littles squirrels, ready for action.

The other guys — my friends from memorable nights on the road — didn’t have to be as ready as I was.

The NFL Draft was normal 1960-70s style from Philly or Pittsburgh or Buffalo in those years. There was no musical gala with revelers dancing in the streets — and ESPN-created drama. Gee, there was no ESPN. And there were no mock drafts.