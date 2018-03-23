CLOSE

Detroit News writers James Hawkins and John Niyo recap Michigan's convincing 99-72 win on Thursday at the Staples Center.

Los Angeles — If time is a friend of truth, as John Beilein said the other day, quoting an old English writer, then quite honestly it’s time to admit something about his team.

They’re capable of just about anything in this NCAA Tournament.

And if you didn’t believe that after watching them scrap for a pair of wins last weekend in Wichita, surely you must now, after seeing them trample Texas A&M in a Sweet 16 matchup Thursday night at the Staples Center. The third-seeded Wolverines started fast and never really slowed down in a 99-72 rout of the seventh-seeded Aggies in the West Region semifinal. Now they’ll face Florida State, which beat Gonzaga in the other semifinal, on Saturday for a berth in the Final Four.

If that seemed unlikely a week ago, it certainly doesn’t now. Not the way Michigan so efficiently – and ruthlessly – dismantled a big, bruising Texas A&M team that was coming off a 21-point blowout of defending national champ North Carolina — the No. 2 seed in the West — last weekend.

“Felt like we ran into a buzz saw,” Aggies coach Billy Kennedy said, and he wasn’t alone. Even Beilein will tell you the script “flipped a little bit” from a week ago.

The Wolverines felt fortunate to even be here after struggling offensively in the first two rounds in Wichita, something their coach openly admitted Wednesday.

“It wasn’t as good as some of our other games, but that just happens,” Beilein said. “Everybody is always asking for reasons why. There is no reason why. It just happens. They’re 19-year-old kids. It just happens.”

Lights out

What happened Thursday, though, was something entirely unexpected. Michigan missed its first shot attempt on the opening possession of the game, then proceeded to shoot the lights out the rest of the half. Seven different Wolverines hit three-pointers in the first 11½ minutes, the lead ballooned to 29 at one point, and with the defense creating easy buckets in transition, they led 52-28 at the half.

The Aggies tried switching off screens defensively, but that didn’t work, as the Wolverines took turns exploiting mismatches — like Duncan Robinson taking Tyler Davis, a 6-10, 270-pound center, off the dribble — and late closeouts, again and again.

Kennedy, who’d fretted publicly about his team’s big men having to guard on the perimeter, then tried switching to a zone, but the Wolverines barely blinked. Moritz Wagner hit a corner 3. Robinson hit another.

Michigan 99, Texas A&M 72
Posted!

Players on the Michgan bench react after Michigan forward
Players on the Michgan bench react after Michigan forward C.J. Baird (24) hit a 3-point shot late in the second half as Michigan wins, 99-72, over Texas A&M in the NCAA Sweet 16 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 22, 2018.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan bench leaps in jubilation as they win over
Michigan bench leaps in jubilation as they win over Texas A&M in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts with fans
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts with fans as he exits the court after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner scores two on a hook
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner scores two on a hook shot during the Wolverines' NCAA Sweet Sixteen game against Texas A&M at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 22, 2018.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Ellen Hatch, right, aunt of student assistant coach
Ellen Hatch, right, aunt of student assistant coach Austin hatch, holds up a Michigan flag, next to Andrew Hatch in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) dunks in the first
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) dunks in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) reacts with Michigan
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) reacts with Michigan guard Ibi Watson (23) and Michigan center Jon Teske (15) during a timeout in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M guard TJ Starks (2) and Michigan forward
Texas A&M guard TJ Starks (2) and Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) battle for the ball in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) reacts after hitting
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) reacts after hitting a shot in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) reacts after Michigan
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) reacts after Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, not shown, hit a three-point shot in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) is called for a foul
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) is called for a foul while trying to draw a charge on this play.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts to a play
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts to a play in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) moves the ball past
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) moves the ball past Texas A&M guard TJ Starks (2) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts in the first
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan fans cheer in the first half.
Michigan fans cheer in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) and
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) and Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (4) pressure Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) drives around Texas
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) drives around Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) encourages his teammates
Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) encourages his teammates in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) shoots over Texas
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) shoots over Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) fouls Michigan forward
Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) fouls Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) in the first half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Michigan forward
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Michigan forward Isaiah Livers (4) go after a loose ball in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) reacts
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) reacts after hitting a three-point shot in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) guards Texas A&M
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) guards Texas A&M guard TJ Starks (2) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein watches in the second
Michigan head coach John Beilein watches in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) defends a shot by
Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) defends a shot by Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M guard Savion Flagg (5) guards Michigan guard
Texas A&M guard Savion Flagg (5) guards Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots over Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) shoots over Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan fans very loud in the second half.
Michigan fans very loud in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) tries to keep up with
Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) tries to keep up with Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) defends a shot by
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) defends a shot by Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Michigan bench, including Jordan Poole (right),
The Michigan bench, including Jordan Poole (right), react to a big play in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Texas A&M forward
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) defend a shot by Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) defends a shot
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) defends a shot by Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) defends a shot
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) defends a shot by Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) defends a shot
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) defends a shot by Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons (5) about to pass the
Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons (5) about to pass the ball around Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) tries to get
Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) tries to get to the ball handled by Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) and Michigan guard
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) and Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) guard Texas A&M forward Robert Williams (44) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts after a
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts after a dunk in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
From left, Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22), guard
From left, Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22), guard Ibi Watson, Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) and center Jon Teske react after a dunk in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Texas A&M forward
Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) and Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) defend a shot by Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) guards Texas A&M
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) guards Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts after he
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts after he is called for a foul in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) about
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) about to pass the ball around Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein greets Michigan forward
Michigan head coach John Beilein greets Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) as he comes out of the game in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) has to double back
Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) has to double back to shake hands with head coach John Beilein, right, as Matthews and Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) come out of the game in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons (5) passes the ball between
Michigan guard Jaaron Simmons (5) passes the ball between Texas A&M forward DJ Hogg (1) and Texas A&M guard Admon Gilder (3) in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Players on the Michgan bench including Michigan guard
Players on the Michgan bench including Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) and Duncan Robinson (22) react after Michigan forward C.J. Baird (24) hit a three-point shot late in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Players on the Michgan bench including Michigan guard
Players on the Michgan bench including Michigan guard Jordan Poole (2) and Duncan Robinson (22) react late in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Players on the Michigan bench are all smiles in the
Players on the Michigan bench are all smiles in the last minute of the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
An elated Michigan bench in the last minute in the
An elated Michigan bench in the last minute in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Texas A&M players go through the line to shake hands
Texas A&M players go through the line to shake hands with the Michigan players after the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) and Texas A&M center
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (22) and Texas A&M center Tyler Davis (34) exchange words after the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan fans cheer as the team exits the court in
Michigan fans cheer as the team exits the court in the second half.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) smiles
Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) smiles while Michigan head coach John Beilein talks with TBS after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts with fans as
Michigan head coach John Beilein reacts with fans as he exits the court after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts with fans
Michigan forward Moritz Wagner (13) reacts with fans as he exits the court after the win.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward C.J. Baird (24) talks with the media
Michigan forward C.J. Baird (24) talks with the media after the win. Baird hit a 3-point shot in the last minute of the game, which ignited the Michigan bench.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guards Jordan Poole, left, and Jaaron Simmons
Michigan guards Jordan Poole, left, and Jaaron Simmons walk through the halls of the Staples Center as the Wolverines arrive to take on Texas A&M in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in Los Angeles, Calif. on March 22, 2018.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan head coach John Beilein, left, looks out to
Michigan head coach John Beilein, left, looks out to the court as Michigan arrives at the Staples Center.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers looks out to the court
Michigan forward Isaiah Livers looks out to the court as the Michigan players arrive at the Staples Center.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (top talks with Michigan
Michigan guard Duncan Robinson (top talks with Michigan forward Moritz Wagner, as Wagner stretches out before the game.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Matthew Feng, 15, with his dad, Mark Feng, of Arcadia,
Matthew Feng, 15, with his dad, Mark Feng, of Arcadia, Calif., a Michigan alumni and Ann Arbor native, watch the Wolverines warm up before the game.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Michigan fans Kathy Davis and Jeff Davis, married 33
Michigan fans Kathy Davis and Jeff Davis, married 33 years, and from North Tustin, Calif. showed up to the game decked out in maize and blue.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    “I was just wondering when they were going to miss,” Aggies guard Admon Gilder said.

    The Wolverines made just 21 field goals Saturday against Houston; they had 20 in the first 20 minutes Thursday night, and 10 of them were 3-pointers.

    “I mean, we are capable of that,” Beilein said. “That’s the whole theory here behind having five shooters on the floor: Stretch people out and hope that you can get enough open shots and then make ‘em.”

    They made ’em, all right, finishing the night 14-of-24 from 3, shooting 61.9 percent from the field and scoring a gaudy 1.38 points per possession.

    “I felt like Michigan, the first 8-10 minutes, played about as well as anybody we played against this year. They looked like that’s how they played in the Big Ten tournament, more so than they played their last two games.

    “You’ve got to give them a lot of credit. It seemed like everything they shot went in.”

    Dazed and confused

    And at the other end of the court, the Aggies looked equally as lost Thursday. They’d talked Wednesday about how they planned to “abuse” Michigan with their hulking frontcourt. But Michigan barely let Davis touch the ball in the paint early, as Zavier Simpson’s quick hands produced five steals in the first half alone. Most of those came at the expense of Texas A&M guard T.J. Starks, a talented freshman who’d raised a few eyebrows Wednesday by saying he felt he was “unguardable” and “unstoppable.”

    So much for that. Simpson “took a personal challenge there,” Beilein said, and in doing so, he stayed true to the slogan on Michigan’s warm-up jerseys: “Do More. Say Less.”

    And that’s exactly what Beilein was talking about Wednesday after his team arrived in Los Angeles. He talked about handling the hype, and how one stumble too often leads to a fall. About how kids — and college-aged players like the ones he’s around day after day — tend to think it’s “the end of the world on any little thing.”

    “No, it’s not,” he said, repeating the message he delivers to his team. “Just continue on. Persistence. Time is a friend of truth, and just keep going through it and keep being persistent and things will work out.”

    That’s how his team managed to escape with that second-round win over Houston last week in Wichita, Jordan Poole draining a 30-footer at the buzzer to remind even some of his own teammates that the world — and their season — hadn’t ended just yet.

    This wasn’t just the second weekend of the tournament. Robinson, a senior who knows the next loss will be his last game, said it felt like this West Coast trip was a “second chance.”

    The Wolverines shot just 28.3 percent (13-of-46) from 3-point range in the first two games of the tournament, well off their season average (36.4 percent) and or even the 34.4-percent clip they hit in that four-game run to the Big Ten tournament title.

    Maybe it was the 10-day layoff between games. Or maybe it was the late start times in Wichita. But Beilein seemed confident it was a minor blip, not a season-ending trend.

    And in practice Monday, his team had its best-ever showing in one of their regular shooting drills, with 10 of 12 players making at least 60 3-pointers in a five-minute rapid-fire session.

    “The standard used to be 50 until we got good at it,” Beilein said. “Now, it’s 60.”

    That’s true of his program now, too, raising the standard with a fourth Sweet 16 appearance in the last six seasons. Only a half-dozen other schools can say the same: Duke, Kentucky, Kansas, Arizona, Gonzaga and Wisconsin.

    Now Michigan’s headed to a third Elite Eight in that span, too, something only Kentucky and Florida — and possibly a few more, with Duke, Kansas and Syracuse yet to play — will be able to say by the weekend.

    That’s some pretty good company. But this is a pretty good team, one that has won 12 consecutive games and tied a school record with its 31st victory of the season Thursday.

    Beilein, for his part, said he never felt completely comfortable until he subbed out his starters with 2:09 left and Michigan up by 24. And he never really let it show until walk-on C.J. Baird, a freshman who started the season as a student manager, buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key that had his teammates in hysterics on the sideline.

    “I just looked at our bench and they were going crazy,” Beilein said. “That’s the sign of a great team.”

    How great? Time will tell, as Michigan tries to extend its season another week. But there’s no hiding the truth about how far they’ve already come.

    john.niyo@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/JohnNiyo

    WEST REGION

    Michigan vs. Florida State

    Tip-off: 8:49 p.m. Saturday, Staples Center, Los Angeles

    TV/radio: TBS/950

    Records: No. 3 seed Michigan 31-7; No. 9 seed Florida State 23-11

    Up next: Winner advances to Final Four vs. Loyola Chicago-Kansas State winner.

