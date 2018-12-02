CLOSE

Justin Rogers, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski break down the Lions' 30-16 loss to the Rams and talks about what the franchise needs to add to become competitive. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Detroit — Ndamukong Suh always saw things a bit differently during his time in Detroit. And while he listened to what was said about him, he often heard only what he wanted to hear.

So when the Ford Field crowd acknowledged his return Sunday, a noisy chorus that first rang out as the Suh made back-to-back tackles on the Lions’ opening drive, the Rams defensive tackle took it in stride.

Boos?

“I don’t believe it was a boo,” he said, grinning the way a man does when he’s in a better place.

No, the fans were chanting, “Suuhhh!” he insisted, and even when he drew a flag for a late hit on Matthew Stafford in the closing minutes of the Rams’ 30-16 victory, he opted to look on the bright side. Which, again, is easy to do when your team is 11-1 and passing out T-shirts and hats celebrating an NFC West division title in the visitors' locker room.

“My calling was ‘Suh,’” he said. “So they give me a nice calling.”

Call it what you will, a homecoming or something else. But however it sounded, Suh’s return served as a reminder of what’s been missing for most of the four years since he last played for the Lions, anchoring a dominant defensive front that helped this franchise to its best season in nearly a quarter century.

And what might’ve been, too, watching him now in a tag-team role with Aaron Donald for the Rams.

Donald showed again why he’s the most dominant defensive force in the NFL, finishing with four tackles for loss and two sacks, including a strip-sack fumble recovery midway through the fourth quarter that effectively ended the Lions’ upset hopes.

“He’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” Rams quarterback Jared Goff said of the NFL's sack leader. “ And I try to get a gauge: I’ll ask the head judge, if he’s having a week of havoc, ‘How does 99 look?’ and they’ll say, ‘He’s the best I’ve ever seen.’ You hear that pretty often.”

'It's in the past'

Fans in Detroit hear that and I’m not sure what they’re supposed to do other than order another beer. This could’ve been their Hollywood tandem a few years ago, had Lions general manager Martin Mayhew gone ahead and done what some in the organization wanted him to do in the spring of 2014. Instead, the Lions used the 10th overall pick that year on tight end Eric Ebron, bypassing Donald, among an array of other Pro Bowl talents.

The Lions went on to win 11 games that season, losing a wild-card playoff game in Dallas that Suh nearly missed due to a suspension for stomping Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers in the regular-season finale at Lambeau Field. (The league rescinded the suspension a day later.) And it was after that controversial loss — one of Suh’s best games in a reckless five-year stint in Detroit — that he broke down in tears at his postgame press conference, saying, “We put it all out there. I just didn't expect this outcome. It's sickening."

That’s a moment he referenced again Sunday when the questions turned to his feelings about his former team, one he left in March 2015 for a six-year, $114-million deal in Miami that trumped the Lions’ days-late, dollars-short offer.

Rams 30, Lions 16
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Ram's Cory Littleton, with former Lions, Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh finishing it up in the first quarter of the 30-16 loss to Los Angeles at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Los Angeles Rams' Cory Littleton, with former Lion and Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh finishing it up in the first quarter of a 30-16 loss on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Ford Field in Detroit. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
A pass intended for Ram's Brandin Cooks goes over his head as well as over the hand of Lions Darius Slay but waiting is Lions' Quandre Diggs who makes the interception in the second quarter. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
A pass intended for Rams receiver Brandin Cooks goes over his head and over the hand of Lions cornerback Darius Slay before Lions' Quandre Diggs makes the interception in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia in the second quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Rams' Robert Woods pulls in a reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay down the sidelines in the first quarter.
Rams' Robert Woods pulls in a reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay down the sidelines in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Ram's Cory Littleton, with former Lions, Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh finishing it up in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is sacked by Rams' Cory Littleton, with former Lion and Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh finishing it up in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Rams running back Todd Gurley II works the ball up field in the second quarter, but a Rams penalty calls the play back.
Rams running back Todd Gurley II works the ball up field in the second quarter, but a penalty on the Rams calls the play back. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Rams running back Todd Gurley II works the ball up field in the second quarter, but a Rams penalty calls the play back.
Rams running back Todd Gurley II works the ball up field in the second quarter, but a penalty on the Rams calls the play back. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Rams' Robert Woods pulls in a touchdown reception under Lions' Darius Slay in the second quarter.
Rams' Robert Woods pulls in a touchdown reception under Lions' Darius Slay in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Rams' Cory Littleton gets by Lions' Theo Riddick and sacks Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter.
Rams' Cory Littleton gets by Lions' Theo Riddick and sacks Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
A pass intended for Ram's Brandin Cooks goes over his head as well as over the hand of Lions Darius Slay but waiting is Lions' Quandre Diggs who makes the interception in the second quarter.
A pass intended for Rams receiver Brandin Cooks goes over his head and over the hand of Lions cornerback Darius Slay before Lions' Quandre Diggs makes the interception in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
A Lions fan shows some faith early in the 30-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
A Lions fan shows some faith early in the 30-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Rams quarterback Jared Goff looks for a receiver downfield in the second quarter.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff looks for a receiver downfield in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Rams running back Todd Gurley II works the ball up field in the second quarter, but a Rams penalty calls the play back.
Rams running back Todd Gurley II works the ball upfield in the second quarter, but a penalty on the Rams calls the play back. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Rams running back Todd Gurley II on a long first down run with Lions' Darius Slay defending in the second quarter.
Rams running back Todd Gurley II on a long first down run with Lions' Darius Slay defending in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbles the ball as he sacked by Rams' Cory Littleton with Los Angeles recovering but after an officials reviewed Stafford was ruled down with Detroit retaining possession in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford fumbles the ball as he sacked by Rams' Cory Littleton with Los Angeles recovering. After a review, Stafford was ruled down with Detroit retaining possession in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws with pressure from Lions' Jarrad Davis in the second quarter.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws with pressure from Lions' Jarrad Davis in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick is upended after a run in the third quarter.
Lions running back Theo Riddick is upended after a run in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Rams' Ndamukong Suh gets a horse-collar penalty bringing down Lions running back Zach Zenner in the third quarter.
Rams' Ndamukong Suh gets a horse-collar penalty while bringing down Lions running back Zach Zenner in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Rams' Ndamukong Suh gets a horse-collar penalty bringing down Lions running back Zach Zenner in the third quarter.
Rams' Ndamukong Suh gets a horse-collar penalty while bringing down Lions running back Zach Zenner in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Rams' Ndamukong Suh gets a horse-collar penalty bringing down Lions running back Zach Zenner in the third quarter.
Rams' Ndamukong Suh gets a horse-collar penalty while bringing down Lions running back Zach Zenner in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions running back Theo Riddick can't pull in a reception near the end zone in the third quarter.
Lions running back Theo Riddick can't pull in a reception near the end zone in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions' T.J. Jones pulls in a reception in front of Rams' Marcus Peters but is is waved off on an offensive interference call on Jones in the third quarter.
Lions' TJ Jones pulls in a reception in front of Rams' Marcus Peters but is is waved off after offensive pass interference was called on Jones in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions A'Shawn Robinson works on Rams' Rob Havenstein in the third quarter.
Lions' A'Shawn Robinson works on Rams' Rob Havenstein in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount is stopped by the Rams defense in the third quarter.
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount is stopped by the Rams defense in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions tight end Levine Toilolo pulls in a first down reception in the third quarter.
Lions tight end Levine Toilolo pulls in a first-down reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions tight end Levine Toilolo is upended by Rams' Marcus Peters after a first down reception in the third quarter.
Lions tight end Levine Toilolo is upended by Rams' Marcus Peters after a first-down reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
On a trick play, Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington throws into the end zone after catching a lateral from quarterback Matthew Stafford but is incomplete in the third quarter.
On a trick play, Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington throws into the end zone after catching a lateral from quarterback Matthew Stafford, but the pass falls incomplete in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions fans celebrate a touchdown by Detroit's Taylor Decker in the third quarter.
Lions fans celebrate a touchdown by Detroit's Taylor Decker in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws in complete with pressure from Lions' Ezekiel Ansah and the defense in the fourth quarter.
Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws an incompletion with pressure from Lions' Ziggy Ansah and the defense in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions tackle Taylor Decker runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Lions tackle Taylor Decker runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions' Taylor Decker throws his touchdown ball into the crowd after scoring in the third quarter.
Lions' Taylor Decker throws his touchdown ball into the crowd after scoring in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions' Eli Harold sacks Rams' Jared Goff in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Eli Harold sacks Rams' Jared Goff in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Rams' Aaron Donald gets around Lions' Frank Ragnow and sacks Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter.
Rams' Aaron Donald gets around Lions' Frank Ragnow and sacks Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's fumble bounces past Frank Ragnow and Rams' Aaron Donald with Los Angeles eventually recovering in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's fumble bounces past Frank Ragnow and Rams' Aaron Donald with Los Angeles eventually recovering in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions' Frank Ragnow and Matthew Stafford sees Staffords fumbled football but can't get to it with the Rams recovering in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Frank Ragnow and Matthew Stafford see the fumbled football but can't get to it with the Rams recovering in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions' Rick Wagner and Matthew Stafford watch the replay of Stafford's fumble, with Los Angeles recovering in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Rick Wagner and Matthew Stafford watch the replay of Stafford's fumble that the Rams recovered in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Rams' Marcus Peters is called for pass interference on a pass intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter.
Rams' Marcus Peters is called for pass interference on a pass intended for Lions' Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and the Rams and is sacked, but off-setting penalties, forces both teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and is sacked but offsetting penalties force the teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and the Rams and is sacked, but off-setting penalties, forces both teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and is sacked but offsetting penalties force the teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Rams' Ethan Westbrooks and John Johnson III and is sacked, but off-setting penalties, forced both teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and is sacked but offsetting penalties force the teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and the Rams and is sacked, but off-setting penalties, forced both teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford is pressured out of the pocket by Ethan Westbrooks and is sacked but offsetting penalties force the teams to replay the down in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of the pocket, with pressure from Rams' Ndamukong Suh, but throws an incompletion in the end zone late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of the pocket while being pressured by Rams' Ndamukong Suh, but throws an incompletion in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of the pocket but throws an incompletion in the end zone late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambles out of the pocket but throws an incompletion in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Instead of running into the end zone, Rams running back Todd Gurley II runs along the goal line, burning off time on the clock, late in the fourth quarter. Gurley and the Rams scored on a following play.
Instead of running into the end zone, Rams running back Todd Gurley II runs along the goal line to burn time off the clock late in the fourth quarter. Gurley and the Rams scored two plays later. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception along the sidelines but is ruled he stepped out of bounds in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception along the sidelines but is ruled out of bounds in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions' Levione Toilolo pulls in a reception over Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman late in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Levine Toilolo pulls in a reception over Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field after throwing an interception, turning the ball over to the Rams who ran out the clock late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field after throwing an interception, which allowed the Rams to run out the clock late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field after throwing an interception, turning the ball over to the Rams who ran out the clock late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford walks off the field after throwing an interception, which allowed the Rams to run out the clock late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Former Detroit Lions, Los Angeles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh leaves the field after warmups before Detroit takes on the Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, leaves the field after warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' cornerback Darius Slay and former Detroit Lions, Los Angeles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh chat as they leave the field before Detroit takes on the Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Lions cornerback Darius Slay and Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, chat as they leave the field. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Former Detroit Lions, now Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh warms up on the field before the game at Ford Field.
Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, warms up on the field before the game at Ford Field. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' cornerback Darius Slay and former Detroit Lions, Los Angeles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh chat as they leave the field before Detroit takes on the Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Lions cornerback Darius Slay and Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, chat as they leave the field. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Lions' cornerback Darius Slay and former Detroit Lions, Los Angeles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh chat as they leave the field after warmups.
Lions cornerback Darius Slay and Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, chat as they leave the field after warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Former Detroit Lions, Los Angeles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh leaves the field after warmups before Detroit takes on the Rams at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 2, 2018.
Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, leaves the field after warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Former Detroit Lions, now Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh leaves the field after warmups.
Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, leaves the field after warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
    “I’m gonna continue to refrain from speaking about the organization,” Suh said. “It’s in the past. And like I said before, the city is amazing to me. … And to all the fans in Detroit, if you go back to ’14, I was emotional when I left, because it meant so much to me. So I’m gonna leave it there.”

    Again, that’s easy for him to do now, given where he is. Things didn’t work out as planned in Miami — at least not considering the price the Dolphins paid — but a one-year, $14 million deal that brought him to L.A. now has Suh, who's not the five-time All-Pro force he once was, in a spot he has long craved. He’s 0-3 in his career in the playoffs — two of those losses with the Lions — but the Rams and their high-powered offense are in the driver’s seat to win home-field advantage as the NFC’s top seed this postseason.

    In that sense, this was merely another business trip for Suh, though he had plenty of family and friends in attendance, even pausing during pregame warm-ups for a hug and a photo with his father, Michael, and his mother, Bernadette, on the sideline.

    “It’s a great feeling,” Suh said. “I enjoyed my time back here. But now it’s back to business in L.A.”

    No analysis

    As for the business of what’s wrong in Detroit, where the Lions are now tied for the fifth-worst record in the league at 4-8, he’ll leave that others to figure out, a task that seems as impossible now as it was when he was drafted back in 2010.

    “That’s not my job, evaluating an organization and why they’re struggling,” said Suh, who remains close with the Lions’ Ziggy Ansah and shared a few laughs with other Lions’ staff on the field. “They’ve had some tough times. We had some good times when I was here, which I enjoyed every bit of. I think Jim Caldwell and Jim Schwartz in his time did great jobs, and we saw success.

    “But things happen. In the NFL, each year is gonna be different, you take ’em as they come. And hopefully you can build off different talent, different people and have success but unfortunately that hasn’t been the case here.”

    Suh played coy with the Los Angeles media earlier in the week, declining to share his feelings on the team that drafted him, signed him to a record-setting rookie deal that paid him more than $64 million, and ultimately let him walk in 2015. He also omitted Stafford from his list of favorite quarterback teammates when the subject came up, opting instead to rave about Jay Cutler, with whom he spent just one season in Miami.

    Stafford called that “classic Suh” when asked about it Thursday. And not surprisingly, Suh took a few shots at the Lions quarterback when he had the chance. He hit him a bit late on the final play of the first quarter, but wasn’t flagged for it. But with 1:41 to play in the fourth, Suh lowered his shoulder and sent a scrambling Stafford hard to the turf well after he’d released an incomplete pass intended for Luke Willson.

    Out came the flag, and the boos — or the Suhs, depending on your perspective. Asked later how it felt to hit Stafford, Suh smiled, “It’s always good. It’s been a long time coming.”

    What did he mean by that?

    “I mean, I’ve seen him a ton of times in practice,” Suh said. “I had an opportunity to be on the opposite side of the ball and get after him. … We nodded heads, but he and I have a mutual respect for each other. At the end of the day, he’s a competitor, I’m a competitor. I wanna win. And we got the win.”

