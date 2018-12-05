Final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2018 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2018 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Ohio State (11-1, 8-1) – For all the talk about the Buckeyes being down this year, it sure didn’t look like it on Saturday as the top scoring offense in the Big Ten ran roughshod over Michigan’s No. 1 defense. From nearly losing on the road to Maryland last week to the domination of the Wolverines, the Buckeyes now head to the conference title game with a shot at reaching the College Football Playoff. Last week: 2.
1. Ohio State (11-1, 8-1) – For all the talk about the Buckeyes being down this year, it sure didn’t look like it on Saturday as the top scoring offense in the Big Ten ran roughshod over Michigan’s No. 1 defense. From nearly losing on the road to Maryland last week to the domination of the Wolverines, the Buckeyes now head to the conference title game with a shot at reaching the College Football Playoff. Last week: 2. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
2. Michigan (10-2, 8-1) – It all came crashing down in the most unexpected way for the Wolverines as their defense was dismantled by Ohio State. It ended Michigan’s 10-game winning streak, dashed its playoff hopes and left the Wolverines still seeking a Big Ten title that has eluded them since 2004. A potential spot in the Rose Bowl will be of little consolation as coach Jim Harbaugh is now 0-4 vs. the Buckeyes. Last week: 1.
2. Michigan (10-2, 8-1) – It all came crashing down in the most unexpected way for the Wolverines as their defense was dismantled by Ohio State. It ended Michigan’s 10-game winning streak, dashed its playoff hopes and left the Wolverines still seeking a Big Ten title that has eluded them since 2004. A potential spot in the Rose Bowl will be of little consolation as coach Jim Harbaugh is now 0-4 vs. the Buckeyes. Last week: 1. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
3. Northwestern (8-4, 8-1) – It wasn’t exactly pretty, but with the West all wrapped up and the reservations made for Indianapolis, the Wildcats were happy to get out of Illinois with a victory and start preparing for next week’s matchup with Ohio State. The Cats will be a decided underdog, but for a team that began the season 1-3, don’t count on them expecting to just be happy they’ve gotten this far. Last week: 3.
3. Northwestern (8-4, 8-1) – It wasn’t exactly pretty, but with the West all wrapped up and the reservations made for Indianapolis, the Wildcats were happy to get out of Illinois with a victory and start preparing for next week’s matchup with Ohio State. The Cats will be a decided underdog, but for a team that began the season 1-3, don’t count on them expecting to just be happy they’ve gotten this far. Last week: 3. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
4. Penn State (9-3, 6-3) – Much like last season, the Nittany Lions lost their shot at a championship weeks ago with losses to Ohio State and Michigan State. And despite squeaking by a few times, they’ve taken care of business and blew out Maryland in the regular-season finale. It might be good enough to get the Nittany Lions in a New Year’s Six bowl game. Last week: 4.
4. Penn State (9-3, 6-3) – Much like last season, the Nittany Lions lost their shot at a championship weeks ago with losses to Ohio State and Michigan State. And despite squeaking by a few times, they’ve taken care of business and blew out Maryland in the regular-season finale. It might be good enough to get the Nittany Lions in a New Year’s Six bowl game. Last week: 4. Chris Knight, AP
Fullscreen
5. Iowa (8-4, 5-4) – After losing three straight, the Hawkeyes responded by winning their final two games, including holding off Nebraska in a rivalry game to close the season. Where it leaves the Hawkeyes is hard to guess, but a top-tier bowl game is likely thanks to three non-conference wins to help balance out some Big Ten woes. Last week: 6.
5. Iowa (8-4, 5-4) – After losing three straight, the Hawkeyes responded by winning their final two games, including holding off Nebraska in a rivalry game to close the season. Where it leaves the Hawkeyes is hard to guess, but a top-tier bowl game is likely thanks to three non-conference wins to help balance out some Big Ten woes. Last week: 6. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
6. Michigan State (7-5, 5-4) – It was the same old story in the final regular-season game for the Spartans as the defense was outstanding and the offense hardly had a pulse. However, it was Rutgers on the other side of the ball and MSU managed to find the end zone twice, the second touchdown coming with 3:57 to play to help avoid and ugly loss that would have capped a frustrating season. Last week: 7.
6. Michigan State (7-5, 5-4) – It was the same old story in the final regular-season game for the Spartans as the defense was outstanding and the offense hardly had a pulse. However, it was Rutgers on the other side of the ball and MSU managed to find the end zone twice, the second touchdown coming with 3:57 to play to help avoid and ugly loss that would have capped a frustrating season. Last week: 7. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
7. Wisconsin (7-5, 5-4) – The Badgers have been plagued by inconsistency all season but few expected them to close things out by getting trounced at home by Minnesota. It was never a game as the Badgers lost four of their final seven games and now wait to see where they’ll play a bowl game after entering the season as the favorite to win the West. Last week: 5.
7. Wisconsin (7-5, 5-4) – The Badgers have been plagued by inconsistency all season but few expected them to close things out by getting trounced at home by Minnesota. It was never a game as the Badgers lost four of their final seven games and now wait to see where they’ll play a bowl game after entering the season as the favorite to win the West. Last week: 5. Andy Manis, AP
Fullscreen
8. Purdue (6-6, 5-4) – The Boilermakers won the battle for a bowl bid, knocking off Indiana to get to the postseason for a second straight year. It helped ease the pain from a poor finish to the season that saw the Boilermakers lose three of four after upsetting Ohio State. The wait begins now to see if coach Jeff Brohm sticks around or jumps at the open coaching job at Louisville, his alma mater. Last week: 8.
8. Purdue (6-6, 5-4) – The Boilermakers won the battle for a bowl bid, knocking off Indiana to get to the postseason for a second straight year. It helped ease the pain from a poor finish to the season that saw the Boilermakers lose three of four after upsetting Ohio State. The wait begins now to see if coach Jeff Brohm sticks around or jumps at the open coaching job at Louisville, his alma mater. Last week: 8. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
9. Minnesota (6-6, 3-6) – Credit the Golden Gophers for getting an unexpected victory at Wisconsin in the final week to become bowl-eligible for the first time under coach P.J. Fleck, but also point to the easy non-conference schedule that got the Gophers three quick wins before they struggled to find much rhythm in Big Ten play. That said, they’ve got another game to play. Last week: 12.
9. Minnesota (6-6, 3-6) – Credit the Golden Gophers for getting an unexpected victory at Wisconsin in the final week to become bowl-eligible for the first time under coach P.J. Fleck, but also point to the easy non-conference schedule that got the Gophers three quick wins before they struggled to find much rhythm in Big Ten play. That said, they’ve got another game to play. Last week: 12. Andy Manis, AP
Fullscreen
10. Indiana (5-7, 2-7) – The Hoosiers could never get over the hump once Big Ten play began. They were a perfect 3-0 in non-conference play but couldn’t generate many big plays once the games got tougher. The Hoosiers were in nearly every game they played, but in the end, they’ll miss out on a bowl game for the second straight season under Tom Allen. Last week: 10.
10. Indiana (5-7, 2-7) – The Hoosiers could never get over the hump once Big Ten play began. They were a perfect 3-0 in non-conference play but couldn’t generate many big plays once the games got tougher. The Hoosiers were in nearly every game they played, but in the end, they’ll miss out on a bowl game for the second straight season under Tom Allen. Last week: 10. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
11. Nebraska (4-8, 3-6) – It was a miserable start to coach Scott Frost’s tenure with the Cornhuskers as they lost their first six games. However, there were signs of life down the stretch as the Huskers’ offense was rolling and they won four of their final six before falling at Iowa. While the results came up short, hopes are high for the Huskers heading into next season. Last week: 9.
11. Nebraska (4-8, 3-6) – It was a miserable start to coach Scott Frost’s tenure with the Cornhuskers as they lost their first six games. However, there were signs of life down the stretch as the Huskers’ offense was rolling and they won four of their final six before falling at Iowa. While the results came up short, hopes are high for the Huskers heading into next season. Last week: 9. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
12. Maryland (5-7, 3-6) – Considering all the off-field issues the Terrapins went through this season, it’s almost a wonder they had a shot at a bowl game if they could have beaten Penn State in the finale. However, they were no match for the Nittany Lions and now head into an offseason of uncertainty as they search for a permanent head coach. Last week: 11.
12. Maryland (5-7, 3-6) – Considering all the off-field issues the Terrapins went through this season, it’s almost a wonder they had a shot at a bowl game if they could have beaten Penn State in the finale. However, they were no match for the Nittany Lions and now head into an offseason of uncertainty as they search for a permanent head coach. Last week: 11. Chris Knight, AP
Fullscreen
13. Illinois (4-8, 2-7) – The Fighting Illini showed some toughness in nearly coming back against Northwestern in the finale. However, like the bulk of coach Lovie Smith’s three seasons, they simply didn’t have enough firepower. Smith has just nine wins in three seasons, but was surprisingly given a two-year extension, through 2023, just one day after the season ended. Last week: 13.
13. Illinois (4-8, 2-7) – The Fighting Illini showed some toughness in nearly coming back against Northwestern in the finale. However, like the bulk of coach Lovie Smith’s three seasons, they simply didn’t have enough firepower. Smith has just nine wins in three seasons, but was surprisingly given a two-year extension, through 2023, just one day after the season ended. Last week: 13. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
14. Rutgers (1-11, 0-9) – The Scarlet Knight nearly pulled off the upset in the finale against Michigan State for the first Big Ten win of the season. Instead, they finish winless in the conference for the second time in three seasons. Even so, coach Chris Ash was given a vote of confidence by the Rutgers brass and will be back for a fourth season. Last week: 14.
14. Rutgers (1-11, 0-9) – The Scarlet Knight nearly pulled off the upset in the finale against Michigan State for the first Big Ten win of the season. Instead, they finish winless in the conference for the second time in three seasons. Even so, coach Chris Ash was given a vote of confidence by the Rutgers brass and will be back for a fourth season. Last week: 14. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Jim Delany was chatting about Urban Meyer’s legacy on Wednesday, a day after the Ohio State football coach announced his retirement. And it was with a bit of irony, perhaps, that the Big Ten commissioner was using a phrase he learned in law school at the University of North Carolina way back in the early 1970s.

    “I mean, he’s among the greatest football coaches in the history of the game,” Delany said at the Learfield Intercollegiate Athletics Forum in New York. “They teach you in law school: Res ipsa loquitur. ‘The thing speaks for itself.’ He’s been incredibly successful — in the conference, outside the conference, in championship games. And he’s got a legacy there that’s strong.”

    And yet for a conference that’s as strong as any college athletics — even stronger financially than the SEC, with a projected revenue distribution for the 2019 fiscal year topping $50 million — there’s no avoiding the sting of last weekend. The College Football Playoff selection committee got together to pick teams Sunday, and for the third year in a row, it left out the Big Ten champion.

    “We were a little disappointed,” Delany acknowledged. “But we’re not going to allow a committee’s opinion of us to shape how we feel about ourselves.”

    Maybe they should, though. Because all the talk of expanding the playoffs in college football is just talk for the foreseeable future, as the game’s power brokers — conference commissioners, bowl executives and the like — check their wallets and spew clichés. Bob Bowlsby, the Big 12 commissioner, was on that same stage in New York on Wednesday touting the current playoff format’s “80 percent” public approval rating and cautioning, “We need to be true to the promises we made. And also be slow to change something that’s pretty good.”

    More: Wojo: Does Urban Meyer’s departure open door for Harbaugh, others?

    Can you imagine a coach like Meyer — or Alabama’s Nick Saban, to name another compulsive winner — saying something like that to his fan base about their beloved program? Of course not.

    But whatever the reasons for that intransigence are, the results are what they are, too. And disappointment has to be putting it mildly for the Big Ten, which won’t have a playoff team for the second straight year.   

    Delany referenced the so-called “1910” model that he first trumpeted back in 2014, a scheduling blueprint for Big Ten teams beginning in 2016 that included one major intersectional game, nine conference games, a league championship game and zero contests against FCS opponents. The idea, he explained again Wednesday, was to “impress” the playoff selection committee, but also to do what “would be best for our fans, best for our players and best for our TV partners.”

    Five years into the new playoff reality, Delany says “it’s clear to me” that eliminating those cupcakes hasn’t made a difference to the committee. Alabama and Clemson both played FCS teams this season, the Crimson Tide squaring off against The Citadel a week before the Iron Bowl. Ditto Georgia, which finished fifth — ahead of Ohio State — despite a two-loss record. Florida finished 10th in the CFP rankings — two spots ahead of Penn State — despite a schedule that included two FCS teams.

    “So, that, to me, has been a decided issue,” Delany said, noting his conference last summer gave schools permission to start scheduling non-FBS teams again on a biennial basis.

    Likewise, the merits of playing another major-conference opponent — or a team like Notre Dame on the road, in Michigan’s case this season — are up for debate going forward, Delany said.

    But while the SEC and ACC — the two leagues that have been part of the playoffs each year – continue to play eight-game conference schedules, the Big Ten doesn’t sound ready for a rollback just yet.

    “I don’t think we deviate on the nine, because we’re a conference and we want to play each other a bunch,” Delany said. “That nine is sort of in cement.”

    Still, Delany did muddy the waters just a bit when he was asked about the imbalance between the East and West divisions in football, and whether it might be best to effectively scrap the divisions altogether. Rather than pitting division champs in the title game, why not match the two best teams in the league as the Big 12 now does? Oklahoma’s in the playoffs because of it, thanks to a rematch win over Texas on Saturday.

    More: Michigan's goal of 11th win replaces pain of Ohio State loss

    “It's an item that has been discussed before,” Delany said. “There is actually more discussion now than there was four years ago."

    That discussion may lead nowhere, partly due to the unbalanced schedules in a 14-team league. (The 10-team Big 12 doesn’t have the same issue.) Then again, the current balance of power between the divisions already is weighing on some coaches’ minds. The Big Ten East was stacked again this fall, with three teams finishing in the top 12 in the CFP rankings, while the West champ (Northwestern) sits at No. 22.

    “As a conference, we have to look at what we’re doing, look at our model, and see if it makes sense, especially our side of the conference,” Penn State coach James Franklin said Sunday on a conference call for the Citrus Bowl. “We’re beating each other up week in and week out. Other conferences play eight games and there’s conversation of putting two of their teams in, and we play nine and have been left out three years in a row. Are we doing what’s best for our conference schools to make the playoff?”

    It’s a question worth asking, at the very least. Because this playoff thing, well, it sort of speaks for itself.

    john.niyo@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @JohnNiyo

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE