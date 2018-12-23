CLOSE

Rogers and Niyo break down Detroit's 10th loss of the season, another dismal offensive effort against Minnesota. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Mahatma Gandhi was an activist and a pacifist.

Lions fans are, philosophically speaking, something more like passive masochists.

But even the diehards have to be tired of turning the other cheek at this point, don’t they?

Another season of professional football at Ford Field came to an end Sunday, as the Lions got thumped by the Vikings, 27-9, clinching a last-place finish in the NFC North as the boos rained down from the scattered remains of an announced crowd of 61,641.

And after the players had sought refuge inside their locker room, at least one veteran player was effectively suggesting civil disobedience as a remedy.

Ricky Jean Francois, a 10th-year pro at defensive tackle who isn’t afraid to speak up when he sees something wrong, was trying to make sense of the splintered expectations in Matt Patricia’s rookie season as Detroit’s head coach without sounding like a broken record.

But about all he could come up with was something Lions fans have known forever.

More: Lions grades: Plenty of Fs to go around in loss to Vikings

More: Jean Francois: More Lions need to 'buy in' to changing culture

“I think I heard Gandhi say this in a book I read: The only way you can change a culture is you have to change the people within it,” Jean Francois said. “If you want to change the culture, change the people. I’m not finger-pointing who needs to be changed or who needs to go somewhere else. But if you want a different regime, you want a different buy-in or system like that, the only way you get a different culture is to change the people that sit in it.”

And so that’s where they’re at now, apparently, three years into what we were told was a new regime, with Bob Quinn taking over as general manager, and near the end of Patricia’s first go-around as his hand-picked leader.

Not enough

The more things change, the more the Lions realize that needs changing. And, man, Quinn sure does have a lot of work to do this offseason, doesn't he?

A home season began with an embarrassing self-destruction against the New York Jets ended with another dreary divisional loss to the Vikings. Matthew Stafford, not coincidentally, finished both those games on the sidelines, posting his two worst passer ratings of the season in bookend blowouts.

Stafford's exit was met with derisive cheers as backup Matt Cassel came in to mop up the mess with 4:10 left to play and the game out of reach, the Lions’ season long since over. Later, Stafford’s frustration was both evident, and obvious, as he spoke at the podium, clearly bothered by the performance as well as a lingering back injury.

“Anytime you put a lot of work, a lot of hours, a lot of time into something and it doesn’t turn out the way you want,” said Stafford, who threw for a meager 116 yards, “it’s disappointing.”

But it’s also telling, in the end. Because while Patricia continues to harp on his team’s toughness and work ethic, it’s obvious that’s not nearly enough. Neither is Stafford's arm talent. Or the Patriots' pedigree that Lions ownership is banking on, literally and figuratively.

More: Officials don't buy Lions' tricky attempt to draw offside call

More: 'I hate losing:' Lions' Jarrad Davis frustrated with another defeat

Vikings 27, Lions 9
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Viking's Kyle Rudolph pulls off 'Hail Mary' catch in the end zone as the clock runs out in the first half with Vikings leading 14-9. NFL Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Dec. 23, 2018.
Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph catches a Hail Mary pass in the end zone as the clock runs out in the first half to give the Vikings a 14-9 halftime lead at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. The Lions lost, 27-9. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Viking's Kyle Rudolph pulls off 'Hail Mary' catch in the end zone as the clock runs out in the first half with Vikings leading 14-9.
Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph catches a Hail Mary pass in the end zone as the clock runs out in the first half to give the Vikings a 14-9 halftime lead Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is all smiles after a long touchdown pass at the end of the second quarter.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is all smiles after a long touchdown pass at the end of the second quarter. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Fullscreen
A fan shows her questionable support of the Lions during the first half of the game against the Vikings.
A fan shows her questionable support of the Lions during the first half of the game against the Vikings. Daniel Mears / Detroit News
Fullscreen
Vikings' Harrison Smith blocks a pass by Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Vikings' Harrison Smith blocks a pass by Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter on the sidelines in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter on the sidelines in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Glover Quin stretches out but can't pull in an interception in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Glover Quin stretches out but can't pull in an interception in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions running back The Riddick is brought down hard by Vikings' Trae Waynes in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions running back Theo Riddick is brought down hard by Vikings' Trae Waynes in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
A pass to Lions running back LeGarrette Blount bounces off is helmet and goes incomplete with Vikings' Ben Gedeon defending in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
A pass to Lions running back LeGarrette Blount bounces off is helmet and goes incomplete with Vikings' Ben Gedeon defending in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow's shoe comes apart after a hit in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow's shoe comes apart after a hit in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions kicker Matt Prater kicks a field goal, one of three successful field goal attempts, in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions kicker Matt Prater kicks a field goal, one of his three successful field goal attempts on the day, in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Jarrad Davis goes after Vikings' running back Latavius Murray in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Jarrad Davis goes after Vikings' running back Latavius Murray in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Nevin Lawson sacks Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Nevin Lawson sacks Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions defensive line coach Bo Davis, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions defensive line coach Bo Davis, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions punter Sam Martin works in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions punter Sam Martin works in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Tracy Walker picks up a 15 yard penalty hitting Vikings' Brandon Zylstra early on a punt return in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Tracy Walker picks up a 15-yard penalty hitting Vikings' Brandon Zylstra early on a punt return in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Vikings' Dalvin Cook is upended by Lions' Mike Ford in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Vikings' Dalvin Cook is upended by Lions' Mike Ford in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Vikings' Stefon Diggs pulls a reception in the endzone for a touchdown in front of Lions' Marcus Cooper Sr. in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Vikings' Stefon Diggs pulls a reception in the end zone for a touchdown in front of Lions' Marcus Cooper in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Vikings' Stefon Diggs goes into the stands and sits with Vikings fans after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Vikings' Stefon Diggs goes into the stands and sits with Vikings fans after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Vikings' Stefon Diggs goes into the stands and sits with Vikings fans after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
Vikings' Stefon Diggs goes into the stands and sits with Vikings fans after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Vikings' Adam Thielen is brought down by Lions' Tracy Walker in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Vikings' Adam Thielen is brought down by Lions' Tracy Walker in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford watches the last play on the video monitor after coming off the field in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford watches the last play on the video monitor after coming off the field in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Fans in Ford Field, wearing bunny suits similar to the one in the movie Christmas Story, watch Detroit drop another game, this time to the Vikings, 27-9.
Buy Photo
Fans wearing bunny suits similar to the one in the movie "The Christmas Story" watch Detroit drop another game, this time to the Vikings, 27-9. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Andy Jones tosses back a Vikings punt to a teammate who downs the ball at the two yard line, giving Minnesota rough field position to start their offensive drive in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Andy Jones tosses back a Vikings punt to a teammate, who downs the ball at the 2-yard line and gives the Vikings rough field position to start their offensive drive in the first quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions offensive lineman Rick Wagner works on protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford after showing in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions offensive lineman Rick Wagner works on protecting quarterback Matthew Stafford in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matt Stafford is sacked by Vikings' Jaleel Johnson in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matt Stafford is sacked by Vikings' Jaleel Johnson in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions offensive lineman Rick Wagner on the bench in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions offensive lineman Rick Wagner on the bench in the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph readies for a long first down reception act the end of the third quarter.
Buy Photo
Vikings' Kyle Rudolph readies for a long first-down reception at the end of the third quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Vikings' Anthony Harris is thrown to the ground by Lions' LeGarrette Blount but still is able to drag him down by his legs in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Vikings' Anthony Harris is thrown to the ground by Lions' LeGarrette Blount, but Harris still is able to drag Blout down by his legs in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay on the bench in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay on the bench in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay breaks up a reception intended for Vikings' Stefon Diggs in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Darius Slay breaks up a reception intended for Vikings' Stefon Diggs in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, with defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, front, stands with defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and backup quarterback Matt Cassel on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The bag heads return to Ford Field as Detroit drops another game, this one 27-9 to the Vikings, late in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
The bag heads return to Ford Field late in the fourth quarter as Detroit drops another game, this one 27-9 to the Vikings.   Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions linebacker coach Al Golden on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions linebacker coach Al Golden on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni and defensive line coach Bo Davis on the sidelines in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
After an incompletion late in the fourth quarter, Detroit wide receiver Kenny Golladay went over and talked with offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter late in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
After an incompletion late in the fourth quarter, Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay went over and talked with offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
After an incompletion late in the fourth quarter, Detroit wide receiver Kenny Golladay went over and talked with offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter late in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
After an incompletion late in the fourth quarter, Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay went over and talked with offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Vikings' Eric Wilson brings down Lions' T.J. Jones after a reception late in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Vikings' Eric Wilson brings down Lions' TJ Jones after a reception late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The bag heads return to Ford Field as Detroit drops another game, this one 27-9 to the Vikings, late in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
The bag heads return to Ford Field late in the fourth quarter as Detroit drops another game, this one 27-9 to the Vikings. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Vikings' Jaleel Johnson hits Lions backup quarterback Matt Cassel while throwing an incompletion late in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Vikings' Jaleel Johnson hits Lions backup quarterback Matt Cassel while throwing an incompletion late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matt Stafford watches the video board with a taped up pinky finger as backup quarterback Matt Cassel finishes up the game late in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matt Stafford watches the video board as backup quarterback Matt Cassel finishes up the game late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions' Glover Quin can't stop Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph from going into the endzone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Lions' Glover Quin can't stop Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph from going into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Vikings tight ends David Morgan and Kyle Rudolph let out a yell after Rudolphs touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Vikings tight ends David Morgan, left, and Kyle Rudolph let out a yell after Rudolph's touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The bag heads return to Ford Field as Detroit drops another game, this one 27-9 to the Vikings, late in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
The bag heads return to Ford Field late in the fourth quarter as Detroit drops another game, this one 27-9 to the Vikings. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia walks off the field, waving up to the stands, as he does after every game, after losing to the Vikings 27-9.
Buy Photo
Lions head coach Matt Patricia walks off the field and waves up to the stands, as he does after every game, after a 27-9 loss to the Vikings. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions 15 year veteran long snapper Don Muhlbach plays with his kids on the field after Detroit lost their last home game to the Vikings.
Buy Photo
Longtime long snapper Don Muhlbach plays with his kids on the field after the Lions lost their last home game to the Vikings. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Vikings players stop in the tunnel at the MGM Grand Detroit Tunnel Club to watch the Eagles, Texans game, which will impact their playoff status after beating the Lions 27-9 in Ford Field.
Buy Photo
Vikings players stop in the tunnel at the MGM Grand Detroit Tunnel Club to watch the Eagles-Texans game, which will impact their playoff status, after beating the Lions, 27-9, at Ford Field. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions running back Zach Zenner greets former Lions running back, now with the Vikings, Ameer Abdullah on the field before Detroit takes on Minnesota at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on December 23, 2018.
Buy Photo
Lions running back Zach Zenner greets former Lions running back and current Viking Ameer Abdullah on the field before the game. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lucky Lions fan Kode Johnson, 15 gets Lions corner back Darius Slay's shoes after warming up on the field before the Vikings game.
Buy Photo
Lucky Lions fan Kode Johnson, 15, gets Lions cornerback Darius Slay's shoes after warming up on the field before the Vikings game. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
LIons fan Kode Johnson, 15 is all smiles after Lions corner back Darius Slay gave Kode is shoes as he left the field after warmups.
Buy Photo
Lions fan Kode Johnson, 15, is all smiles after Lions cornerback Darius Slay gave Kode is shoes as he left the field after warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up on the field before taking on the Vikings.
Buy Photo
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford warms up on the field before taking on the Vikings. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount and safety Glover Quin leave the field after warmups.
Buy Photo
Lions running back LeGarrette Blount and safety Glover Quin leave the field after warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford heads back up the tunnel after warmups before Detroit took on the Minnesota Vikings.
Buy Photo
Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford heads back up the tunnel after warm-ups. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Grand Blanc High School student Hiba Syed meets with the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders on the field before Detroit takes on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.
Buy Photo
Grand Blanc High School student Hiba Syed meets with the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders on the field before Detroit takes on the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
The Lions Cheerleaders pose for an end-of-the-year picture before the game against the Vikings.
Buy Photo
The Lions Cheerleaders pose for an end-of-the-year picture before the game against the Vikings. Daniel Mears / The Detroit News, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The Lions unofficially gave up on the season back in Week 8, when Quinn assessed the Lions’ roster and their record and decided to trade Golden Tate to the defending Super Bowl champs in Philadelphia. They were officially eliminated from the NFC’s playoff chase a week ago in Buffalo.

    All that was left Sunday, I suppose, was to wave the white flag. And that appeared to happen at the end of a first half that’d seen the Lions’ defense dominate, for the most part.

    But after a 40-yard pass play set up the Vikings’ first score with less than 2 minutes to play, another poor offensive series from the Lions gave Minnesota another crack at it in the waning seconds. And this being late December in Detroit, that meant a Hail Mary was a sure thing. Only instead of Aaron Rodgers, this time it was Kirk Cousins, who heaved a javelin 44 yards to the end zone, where tight end Kyle Rudolph was waiting.

    It’s a play the Vikings practice every week without a football, Rudolph said. The idea is to be in the right position to make the play, and Rudolph certainly was. So was Cousins’ pass. The Lions’ defenders? Not so much.

    “I didn't have to move,” Rudolph laughed after the game. “Honestly, I caught it before they even realized that I jumped up and caught the ball.''

    Replays seemed to confirm as much, seeing as how safety Quandre Diggs was the only Lions player who even left the ground trying to make a play on the ball.

    Patricia lamented his players’ alignment and positioning on the Hail Mary, and he accurately described the Lions’ execution as “not good at all” when asked about it afterward.

    First-year flop

    The same could be said for this team of his with one game left to play in 2018. And what that says about the path forward is anyone’s guess at this point. Certainly, it’s not what Quinn had in mind when he jettisoned Jim Caldwell after back-to-back nine-win seasons and promised Patricia could — and would — do better.

    Of the seven new head coaches in the NFL this season, only two — Patricia and Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel — took over teams coming off winning seasons. The Titans are 9-6 and still in the AFC playoff hunt entering Week 17. The Lions, meanwhile, are in the running for a top-five pick in the draft.

    Only two of those rookie head coaches have a worse record than Patricia at the moment, too. And one of them — Arizona’s Steve Wilks — reportedly will be fired after next week’s regular-season finale.

    It’s nearly impossible to imagine that happening in Detroit, where these New England expatriates both signed new contracts that run through 2022 earlier this year.

    But while both can point to areas where the Lions have made progress — the run game with Kerryon Johnson, the defensive front built around Damon Harrison, the growth of Kenny Golladay — that’s still overshadowed by areas where things have regressed.

    And not all of it can be blamed on injuries or Hail Marys. Of the Lions’ 10 losses this season — that’s a low-water mark Caldwell never reached in four years in Detroit, for what it’s worth — six have been by double digits, and four of those were at home. That’s the most for this franchise since 2009, Jim Schwartz’s first season taking over after the 0-16 debacle in 2008.

    “I’ve never lost 10 games in anything, not ever,” said Diggs, who was at a loss to describe how it feels.

    As for how he feels about the head coach, though?

    “C’mon, man,” Diggs said, scolding a reporter asking if the team still believed in Patricia.
    "Y'all know I don’t like dumb questions. Don’t even bring those questions to me.” 

    When pressed as to why, he pointed to Patricia’s track record — “He’s been a winner his whole career,” Diggs said — and the players’ effort even as the losses mounted along with the injuries this fall.

    All that speculation about a lack of buy-in from the players? Diggs, for his part, isn't buying it.

    “At the end of the day, we’re going to get things right and we’re going to play hard,” he said.

    But at the end of the season? Something’s gotta change. And if it’s not the culture, it’s the people in it. A whole lot of them.

    john.niyo@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @JohnNiyo

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE