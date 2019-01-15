Detroit News Red Wings midseason grades
Go through the gallery for midseason grades and analysis on the Red Wings by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery for midseason grades and analysis on the Red Wings by Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goalie Jonathan Bernier Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Chicago Blackhawks during a preseason game at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, September 20, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
G Jonathan Bernier – 5-10-2, 3.56 GAA, .892 SVS. Analysis: Bernier has been on the bad end of several ugly losses, where the defense faltered in front of him and Bernier’s statistics suffered. He’s largely been what the Wings have needed as a backup goaltender, but a few more wins would be nice. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Los Angeles Kings, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 10, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
G Jimmy Howard – 10-9-4, 2.72 GAA, .921 SVS. Analysis: A strong case can be made that Howard is this team’s MVP. Howard is producing some of the best numbers in his career. A potential unrestricted free agent, Howard could become a prime target for a contender looking to upgrade. GRADE: A-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Dennis Cholowski Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Los Angeles Kings, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 10, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Dennis Cholowski – 37 games, 6 goals, 8 assists, 14 points. Analysis: He’s slowed lately, his ice time is declining, the defense has been shaky, but overall nobody could have asked for more from Cholowski. Most people felt he’d start the season in the minor leagues. Instead, he’s in the top 10 statistically among rookie defensemen. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Thomas Vanek, left, and defenseman Trevor Daley. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Trevor Daley – 31 games, 2 goals, 4 assists, 6 points. Analysis: The Wings have dearly missed Daley when he’s been hurt. He brings a calmness and poise that can be lacking overall. A key question will be whether Daley is shopped at the trade deadline, with a little over a year left on his contract. He would help many playoff contenders. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Danny DeKeyser Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Danny DeKeyser – 20 games, 1 goal, 6 assists, 7 points. Analysis: Just a very frustrating season thus far for DeKeyser, who has missed half of the Wings’ games. He was playing decent hockey when in the lineup, his defensive presence a particular plus. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Jonathan Ericsson Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the New Jersey Devils, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 1, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Jonathan Ericsson – 21 games, 3 goals, 0 assists, 3 points. Analysis: Another veteran defenseman who has missed substantial time because of injuries. The Wings don’t have another player with Ericsson’s size, though the speed of opponents gives him problems. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defensemen Niklas Kronwall, left, and Mike Green Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Los Angeles Kings, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 10, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Mike Green – 23 games, 3 goals, 13 assists, 16 points. Analysis: The Wings have been a significantly better team with Green in the lineup. He was playing some of his best hockey since becoming a Red Wing before going out of the lineup the second time this season earlier this month. GRADE: A-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Filip Hronek Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Filip Hronek – 14 games, 2 goals, 2 assists, 4 points. Analysis: Since being recalled after Green was hurt in December,  Hronek has played better than he did at the start of the season, when he didn’t look NHL-ready. Defensive consistency remains a work in progress. There’s plenty to like about his offense and his physicality. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Nick Jensen and Tampa Bay center Brayden Point hit the ice while battling for the puck in the second period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Nick Jensen – 39 games, 2 goals, 8 assists, 10 points. Analysis: Give Jensen credit. He was an opening night scratch, four rookie defensemen jumping in front of him on the depth chart, but Jensen rebounded to have a fine first half. It wouldn’t be surprising if Jensen generates the interest of contenders at the trade deadline. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall celebrates an empty net goal by defenseman Trevor Daley. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the New Jersey Devils, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 1, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Niklas Kronwall – 37 games, 2 goals, 9 assists, 11 points. Analysis: In likely the last season of an outstanding career, Kronwall has been more durable than he’s been in several years. There’s been more of the physical play that Kronwall was known for early in his career. He’s nowhere near where he was early in his career, but he’s grinding it out. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Luke Witkowski keeps the puck away from New Jersey right wing Kyle Palmieri Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the New Jersey Devils, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 1, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
D Luke Witkowski – 12 games, 0 goal, 1 assists, 1 point. Analysis: Witkowski hasn’t played much, but when he has, he’s provided the Wings with some effective minutes, and he remains a physical presence. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Justin Abdelkader Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the New Jersey Devils, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 1, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Justin Abdelkader – 40 games, 5 goals, 7 assists, 12 points. Analysis: Abdelkader has been durable and he gives the Wings some a physical presence up front. He’ll never again be a 23-goal scorer, but Abdelkader provides valuable intangibles on and off the ice. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Andreas Athanasiou celebrates after scoring on Carolina goaltender Petr Mrazek in the third period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Carolina Hurricanes, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 22, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Andreas Athanasiou - 34 games, 12 goals, 9 assists, 21 points. Analysis: He’s still streaky – witness the five goals in six games, as well as an 11-game goal-scoring drought. Athanasiou had plenty of scoring chances early but didn’t convert. Consistency remains an obstacle he’s having difficulty overcoming. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Tyler Bertuzzi celebrates a goal with his teammates. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Tyler Bertuzzi – 38 games, 9 goals, 11 assists, 20 points. Analysis: He has been exactly what the Red Wings envisioned – a hard-nosed, scrappy player who can be productive around the net and has terrific instincts. Bertuzzi is the type of player who can be productive for a decade, the way he plays. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Jacob De La Rose moves the puck away from Los Angeles center Anze Kopitar in the third period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Los Angeles Kings, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 10, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Jacob de la Rose – 28 games, 2 goals, 4 assists, 6 points. Analysis: Plucked off waivers from Montreal, de la Rose has been a positive addition, helpful in many areas. He’s primarily a fourth-line defensive forward, but he’s been used on both special teams, and his size and skating are nice assets. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Frans Nielsen, left, and center Christoffer Ehn celebrate Nielsen's second goal of the game in the second period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Christoffer Ehn – 24 games, 1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points. Analysis: Nobody was figuring on Ehn to begin the season in the  NHL, but he did, returned to Grand Rapids, and now is back in the NHL and giving the Red Wings meaningful minutes. He could develop into a steady, two-way forward. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Martin Frk Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Martin Frk – 22 games, 1 goal, 3 assists, 4 points. Analysis: It’s been a disappointing first half for Frk, who hasn’t been as productive as last season and is in danger of being passed on the depth chart. Frk has an extremely hard shot but hasn’t been able to consistently produce with it. GRADE: D. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Luke Glendening, left, and defenseman Niklas Kronwall celebrate an short-handed empty net goal by defenseman Trevor Daley (not pictured) late in the third period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the New Jersey Devils, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, November 1, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Luke Glendening – 40 games, 5 goals, 8 assists, 13 points. Analysis: It’s important to look past the offensive numbers, which actually haven’t been bad at all, and concentrate on the defense and intangibles. A diligent, earnest professional, opposing teams will likely have interest in Glendening at the trade deadline. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Darren Helm Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Darren Helm – 20 games, 1 goal, 5 assists, 6 points. Analysis: A shoulder injury knocked Helm out for half the games so far, another blow for a veteran who has dealt with many injuries in his career. When in the lineup, Helm remains a productive defensive forward GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Dylan Larkin celebrates after scoring in the second period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Los Angeles Kings, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 10, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Dylan Larkin – 40 games, 17 goals, 21 assists, 38 points. Analysis: Few players match his ability to execute offensively at high-end speed, and Larkin is an organization cornerstone going forward. Last season, Larkin started strong but struggled as the season progressed. He’s showing no signs of slowing down this time. GRADE: A. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit right wing Anthony Mantha Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Anthony Mantha – 27 games, 9 goals, 5 assists, 14 points. Analysis: Mantha injured his hand during a fight earlier this month, halting what had been an up and down start. Mantha is a big and skilled power forward, but he’s had a tough time putting it all together for any length of time. GRADE: C-plus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit defenseman Wade Megan tries to stop a bouncing puck during the first period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins during a preseason game at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, September 19, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Wade Megan – 11 games, 0 goals, 1 assists, 1 point. Analysis: The veteran minor leaguer has been a nice addition when on the Red Wings and has not looked out of place. Megan has been useful on the fourth line. GRADE: Incomplete. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Frans Nielsen gets high fives from his teammates after scoring a hat trick in the second period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, December 4, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Frans Nielsen – 36 games, 7 goals, 16 assists, 23 points. Analysis: October was difficult, both offensively and defensively, as Nielsen may have been trying to do too much at both ends to offset all the injuries. Nielsen has been steady since, though, and his offensive game has been ahead of the defense thus far. GRADE: C. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Gustav Nyquist Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Gustav Nyquist – 40 games, 9 goals, 24 assists, 33 points. Analysis: An unrestricted free agent on July 1, Nyquist likely will be dealt before the trade deadline. Any number of teams will be interested in Nyquist after a productive offensive first half, especially from a playmaking aspect. GRADE: B. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit center Michael Rasmussen Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Michael Rasmussen – 38 games, 6 goals, 6 assists, 12 points. Analysis: The much-hyped rookie has been as productive as could be expected. There was an adjustment period early, but after being a healthy scratch, Rasmussen realized how to better use his size and strength and has been a factor, especially around the net. GRADE: B-minus. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Detroit left wing Thomas Vanek tries to move the puck [ast Toronto defenseman Travis Dermott the second period. Photos are of the Detroit Red Wings vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Little Caesars Arena, in Detroit, October 11, 2018. (David Guralnick / The Detroit News)
F Thomas Vanek – 32 games, 5 goals, 10 assists, 15 points. Analysis: When the Red Wings re-signed Vanek in July, they were hoping for another offensive spark who could help other forwards with his passing ability. But it just hasn’t happened enough this first half. A knee injury didn’t help, and he’s been rushing plays at times. Will there be any playoff contenders interested this time at the deadline? GRADE: D. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    We’re forced to make tradeoffs as we get older, juggling marriage and family and work. That's just part of the deal.

    And it’s with that in mind that Jimmy Howard, the Red Wings’ veteran goaltender, views his latest professional honor, representing the Red Wings at the NHL All-Star game in San Jose later this month.

    While some of his teammates will head to tropical destinations for some much-needed rest and relaxation following a seven-day road trip to western Canada, Howard instead will pack his skates and equipment for a four-day trip to San Jose, Calif. There he’ll be joined by his wife, Rachel, and their three young children for a weekend of … more hockey.

    “Laying on a beach would be nice,” Howard admitted Monday, laughing after another midseason practice at Little Caesars Arena. “But I’m still looking forward to it, mostly because my boys are so fired up to go.”

    Those boys — James and Henry — are ages 7 and 4 now, joined recently by an 8-month-old sister, Olivia. And if dad’s feeling a bit conflicted about this upcoming working vacation, well, they’re certainly not.

    “They ask every single day when we’re going,” Howard said. “Especially Henry. Every morning it’s, ‘When are we going to California? When are we going to California?’ So they’re really excited for it, and I can’t wait for them to partake in it.”

    This is the third All-Star nod for Howard, who made his NHL debut back in 2005 and is now in his 10th season as a mainstay in Detroit.

    His first All-Star trip was something special, not just as affirmation that he’d arrived as one of the game’s top goalies in January 2012, notching 30 wins in 42 starts as he backstopped the Wings’ to the league’s best record at the break that winter. But also because the game was in Ottawa — less than 90 minutes from his hometown of Ogdensburg, N.Y. — and he was a brand-new dad, celebrating the milestone with 3-month old James Russell Howard IV in tow.

    The second All-Star berth in 2015 was called off almost as soon as it was on, though, what with Howard getting carted off the ice on a stretcher after suffering a groin injury in a game the same night the rosters were announced.

    Third time a charm

    So this time, yes, ‘it’ll be a lot different,” Howard said. For one thing, his sons play hockey now — James skates for the Oakland Kodiaks — and they’re eager to meet some of their favorite NHL stars, like Connor McDavid and Patrick Kane.

    But there’s also this feeling that comes with age and experience, something Howard often heard earlier in his career from some his older teammates.  

    “Guys always say, ‘Enjoy it because it goes by in a flash,’” said Howard, who’ll become just the eighth U.S.-born goalie to play 500 career games in the NHL sometime next month. “And in the grand scheme of things, it does. It feels like just the other day I started out here, and now it’s the twilight of my career. But as you get older you come to enjoy it more.”

    And he is, he insists, even as the losses mount this season for the rebuilding Red Wings, who enter Tuesday’s game against Anaheim with the league’s fifth-worst record, on pace for 72 points — one shy of last year's dismal finish.

    If not for Howard’s play, though, it could be worse. His 2.79 goals-against average is a function of some poor defense and the highest shot totals he’s faced in his career. (Only four teams are allowing more per game in the NHL this season.) And his .916 save percentage ranks fourth among goalies who’ve played 30 games or more this season.

    “To be honest with you, I think I’m having a lot more fun now,” said Howard, who has worked diligently the last few years to adapt his game to today’s faster-paced NHL.

    Simply put, his career was at a crossroads after posting pedestrian numbers in 2015-16 and ceding the No. 1 job in Detroit to Petr Mrazek. And while Jeff Salajko was promoted from Grand Rapids to be the goaltending coach in Detroit, it was Howard who took the initiative.

    “I was basically flat-out asking him, ‘What do I have to do to change to stay in this league?’” Howard recalled. “When (Salajko) got the job, we sat down and talked and we put together a plan. …

    “And I think it was easy to stick to the plan just because I had to make changes or I was probably going to be out of the league.”

    The changes weren’t nearly as dramatic as the results, as Howard posted the best save percentage of his career in 2016-17 despite missing much of the season due to injury. In short, it’s less aggression and more patience, recognizing that by staying in his crease he’ll have a better shot at keeping his net and staying in the game into his mid-30s.

    The sands of time

    “The light at the end of the tunnel is definitely there now that I’m older,” said Howard, who’ll turn 35 in March and is in the final year of a six-year, $31.75 million contract extension he signed in 2013. “But I definitely want to push that as far away as possible.

    “I want to play until, basically, they kick me out of here. Until they say, ‘Hey, go away.’”

    He laughed, then continued, “No, obviously, I want to continue to play for as long as I can, whether it’s here or somewhere else.”

    And on that point, there’s a clear preference. Howard is well aware the NHL trade deadline is looming in late February and the Red Wings clearly are earmarked as sellers for a third consecutive season. Likewise, general manager Ken Holland knows he’ll have some decisions to make in the coming weeks, with a handful of pending free agents — Howard, Gustav Nyquist, Niklas Kronwall, Tomas Vanek and Nick Jensen — and perhaps a few other players (Mike Green, Trevor Daley, Luke Glendening) drawing some interest around the league as well.

    Just how much interest remains to be seen in what looks to be a buyer’s market. The sort of haul Holland landed from Las Vegas in the Tomas Tatar deadline deal likely won’t materialize this time around for Nyquist, though perhaps a team like Colorado or Edmonton will come calling.

    And in Howard’s case, it may take more than a significant injury elsewhere to create a desperate buyer among the playoff contenders. It might take a significant offer for Holland to pull the trigger, partly because the Wings are interested in bringing him back for more.

    “Obviously, it depends what I’m thinking but it also depends on what Jimmy’s thinking,” Holland told Sirius NHL Radio last week. “But certainly he has played great, so I’ve got to sit down and talk with him here as we head up toward the trade deadline.”

    Sitting in front of his locker stall Monday, though, there wasn’t much ambiguity on Howard’s part. Like most players, he hears all the talk of tanking and shakes his head. The playoff are a long shot this spring, sure.

    “But to be honest with you, I feel like it’s really not that far away,” he said, when asked about the way things were earlier in his career. “It’s not like we’re getting blown out. We’re in every single game. We’ve just got to find a way to write better endings, I guess you could say.”

    As for writing his own ending?

    “With the trade deadline coming up here, it’s pretty much wait-and-see," Howard said. "There’s always a chance, I guess. I’ve been through this a couple times. But you just can’t think about it, until it actually happens.

    “It’d be an absolute honor to finish my career here. Like I’ve said, this is home. This is where the kids were born, and I feel like I belong here, and so does my wife. So this is the place where we want to be and there’s really no other place we really want to go.”

    Other than the beach, that is. 

