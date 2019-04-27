CLOSE

Rogers, Wojo and Niyo offer their final thoughts on the Lions' 2019 draft class.

Allen Park — They’re back in their comfort zone now.

How comfortable?

“Very comfortable,” said Bob Quinn, after he’d finished up another draft as the Lions’ general manager.

And if that makes you uncomfortable, well, so be it. In a way, that’s the essence of the so-called Patriot Way, isn’t it?

It’s certainly the idea behind this tag-team partnership sitting atop the Ford family’s football hierarchy, with Quinn feeling more at ease stocking a roster for his like-minded head coach, Matt Patricia.

And freely admitting it, finally.

“Growing up in the business, at my previous team,” Quinn continued, well aware that team — the New England Patriots — need not be named anymore, “this is the kind of player — defensively, at least — that I always kind of knew how to scout and grew up learning how to scout.”

That’s why we should’ve known going into this draft that these were the kind of players the Lions would select, working off a smaller crib sheet than most NFL teams and routinely ignoring conventional wisdom. Or at least what passed for it around here for the longest time.

Take Friday night, when the Lions surprised many with their second-round selection of Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai, a player many draft analysts projected as a third- or fourth-round pick, and a selection that left fans screaming on social media.

Yet as a big, versatile linebacker who could fill a hybrid role similar to Dont’a Hightower or Kyle Van Noy in New England, Quinn had no hesitation about taking him with the 43rd overall pick. Particularly since he had a strong suspicion Bill Belichick and the Patriots were eyeing Tavai a couple picks later at No. 45.

'City' word

But mostly because that’s the new prototype in Detroit, where “multiplicity” is the word of the day — every day — and as Quinn noted with a smile Saturday night, “Bigger is better, right?”

Right or wrong, that’s the thinking now. 

“Bigger, longer … if they’re athletic enough, that’s kind of the way you want to build,” Quinn said.

That’s not quite the way he started, of course. And whether that’s an indictment of the way the Fords went about this transition — bringing in a new GM in 2015, but keeping the head coach — the reality is some of Quinn’s initial draft picks (Jalen Reeves-Maybin, for example) and free-agent signings no longer fit the new profile.

“When I came here in 2016, our defense was obviously quite different in terms of the style,” Quinn said. “So, I tried to adjust as best as I could. And then when Matt came along, we kind of quickly went back to this style. So to be completely honest, I feel more comfortable grading and evaluating players for this system, just because I’ve done it for so much longer.”

    That's not an excuse Lions fans are likely to accept. And whether familiarity finally breeds winning around here remains to be seen. A 6-10 record last season certainly doesn’t buy either the GM or the head coach much leeway, and Patricia himself admits he’ll have be better in front of this group than the first-year teacher he was a year ago.

    That's why the first order of business in Quinn's second draft alongside Patricia was to fill the seats in the classroom with students who were better prepared to do tackle the assignments, week in and week out.

    “Because as we all know, it's the best team that wins — it's not necessarily the most talented team,” Patricia explained last month at the NFL owners’ meetings. “So we're trying to find the best team.”

    To that end, Quinn brought in a new offensive coordinator in Darrell Bevell, and he bought a family-size package of tight ends for Matthew Stafford over the last couple months. That’ll help as the Lions try to run the ball and run play-action and find a way to keep opposing defenses on their heels.

    There’s also a new veteran slot receiver in Danny Amendola, and while he didn’t add an offensive lineman in the draft, Quinn insists “we’re happy with what we have” up front, even after T.J. Lang’s retirement. We’ll see how happy they are with the options at right guard — Oday Aboushi? Kenny Wiggins? — once training camp rolls around.

    Last summer, Quinn admitted he was only part way through the process of overhauling the defensive roster to fit Patricia’s vision. But Saturday night, he sounded more confident in what he sees.

    'Getting there'

    “I think we’re getting there,” he said.

    A moment later, Quinn went a step further, saying, “We’re there.”

    The truth, as always, probably lies somewhere in the middle. But as Quinn reminded everyone again this weekend, “In this defense, versatility is key.” And Patricia should have enough of the interchangeable pieces he needs to prove he's as smart as advertised, what with Trey Flowers in a Lions uniform and Damon Harrison around for a full season and most of the rest of the projected starters — and role players, too — having a full year under their belts in his scheme.

    That’s the way they see it, at least. And for now, at the end of another draft that’s bound to be viewed differently from the outside looking in, that’s all that really matters.

    “If we go into this process being scared about what other people think about our team and our evaluations, then we’ve got a long way to go,” Quinn said.

    Fair enough. And if they feel comfortable with where they're at, I suppose all that's left is to sit back and see if they're right. Everyone knows how uncomfortable it'll get if they're not.

