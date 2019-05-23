Juwan Howard will coach Michigan basketball
Michigan's Fab Five from left, Jimmy King, Juwan Howard, Chris Webber, Jalen Rose and Ray Jackson are shown in this Nov. 1991 file photo in Ann Arbor, Mich. AP
Michigan's Juwan Howard celebrates after the Wolvarines beat Ohio State 75-71 in overtime at the Southeast Regional championship game in Lexington, Ky., March 29, 1992. AP
Duke University's Antonio Lang, right, puts pressure on Michigan's Juwan Howard during the first half of Monday's championship game of the Final Four at the Metrodome in Minneapolis, Minn., April 6, 1992. Duke beat Michigan 71-51. AP
Michigan's Juwan Howard answers questions from the media during Michigan's annual picture day on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 1993, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan has finished second in the NCAA basketball tournament the past two years. AP
Michigan’s Juwan Howard (25) reacts with the crowd as Jalen Rose (5) and Ray Jackson (21) look on during their semi-final game of the Final Four against Kentucky on Saturday, April 3, 1993 at the Superdome in New Orleans. AP
Michigan's center Juwan Howard dunks the ball against Arkansas in the NCAA Midwest Regional championship game in Dallas, March 27, 1994. AP
Miami Heat's Juwan Howard in an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday, April 15, 2013, in Cleveland. Mark Duncan, AP
Michigan's Juwan Howard raises his fist in triumph as the seconds tick off in the Wolverines' NCAA West Regional win over George Washington University in this March 26, 1993 file photo in Seattle. AP
Washington Wizards forward Juwan Howard (5) drives past Phoenix Suns center Cliff Robinson (30) during second quarter play Sunday, Jan. 4, 1998, at the MCI Center in Washington. WILFREDO LEE, Associated Press
Houston Rockets' Shane Battier, left, is congratulated by Juwan Howard after scoring a three pointer in the fourth quarter of the basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 28, 2007. Kevork Djansezian, AP
Suiting up for his first game since undergoing surgery for testicular cancer in January, Denver Nuggets forward Nene, left, of Brazil, is greeted back to the court by Dallas Mavericks forward Juwan Howard before the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Denver on Thursday, March 27, 2008. David Zalubowski, AP
Denver Nuggets forward Juwan Howard jokes around before facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of an exhibition NBA basketball game in Denver on Friday, Oct. 10, 2008. David Zalubowski, AP
Charlotte Bobcats forward Juwan Howard warms up before facing the Denver Nuggets in the third quarter of the Nuggets' 110-99 victory in an NBA basketball game in Denver on Friday, Jan. 30, 2009. David Zalubowski, AP
Dallas Mavericks forward Drew Gooden (90) and Portland Trail Blazers forward Juwan Howard (6) during an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2009, in Dallas. Tony Gutierrez, AP
Miami Heat power forward Juwan Howard plays during an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012, in Atlanta. David Goldman, AP
Miami Heat free agent forward Juwan Howard throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 24, 2012, in Miami. Wilfredo Lee, AP
Chris Bosh, left, and Juwan Howard attend the InspIRIE Dinner Gala at the Sherborne Wyndham Grand South Beach on Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in Miami Beach, Fla. AP
Juwan Howard, left, and Jenine Wardally Howard attend the InspIRIE Dinner Gala at the Sherborne Wyndham Grand South Beach on Wednesday, June 22, 2016, in Miami Beach, Fla. AP
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard calls out to players during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014 in Miami. Wilfredo Lee, AP
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard makes a point during the second half of the team's NBA summer league basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Wednesday, July 13, 2016, in Las Vegas. John Locher, AP
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard signals from the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Tuesday, March 28, 2017, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Carlos Osorio, AP
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, holds back head coach Erik Spoelstra as he yells at an official during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Miami. The Nets won 111-87. Lynne Sladky, AP
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, works with center Hassan Whiteside during NBA basketball training camp, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Boca Raton, Fla. Lynne Sladky, AP
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard, left, talks with center Bam Adebayo during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, in Miami. Lynne Sladky, AP
Miami Heat assistant coach Juwan Howard watches during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles on March 16, 2018. Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
Former Michigan Wolverines players Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Jalen Rose cheer for Michigan in the first half against the Louisville Cardinals during the 2013 NCAA Men's Final Four Championship at the Georgia Dome on April 8, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. Andy Lyons, Getty Images
    Juwan Howard is playing by different rules now. And Wednesday night, hours after being named Michigan’s head basketball coach, those rules were in effect as he began his new job by walking an unfamiliar tightrope.

    College basketball is in a “dead period” for recruiting at the moment, a nine-day window where NCAA rules forbid coaches from making in-person contacts or evaluations of high school prospects. There are exceptions, however, and in Howard’s case it involved being a parent.

    He showed up at the Noel P. Brown Sports Center on the campus of Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., to watch his youngest son, Jett, a 15-year-old rising sophomore who is one of the top players in the Class of 2022, on the opening night of USA Basketball’s under-16 national team training camp.

    Howard wasn’t allowed to do anything more than exchange a greeting with other prospects or their parents Wednesday. And he was only allowed to watch games involving his son, who is trying to make the 12-man roster for this summer’s FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Brazil. But the former Fab Five star’s presence certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

    “Yeah, there’s some good buzz about Juwan Howard,” said Evan Daniels, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports who also was in attendance at the USA Basketball camp. “I mean, when he walked in the gym, everybody was, like, ‘Hey, there’s the new Michigan coach.’”

    Yet the truth is, Howard’s hardly an unfamiliar face in the gym. And while questions about his readiness are running rampant as Howard takes the reins of a major Division I program despite having no previous college coaching experience, the notion that he’s a recruiting novice may be a bit misguided.

    Howard has had two sons play Division I basketball — Joshua at Brown University, and Juwan Jr. at Detroit Mercy. Two more are on their way, as son Jace is a rising senior with scholarship offers from Dayton and San Diego State, while Jett already has offers from Florida and Vanderbilt. That explains why, in addition to all his time spent in the NBA —19 years as a player, and six more as an assistant on the Miami Heat bench — Howard has been a familiar face on the summer AAU circuit for some time now. A couple weeks ago, right about the time John Beilein was accepting the Cleveland Cavaliers’ job offer, Howard was watching Jett’s Miami-based Nightrydas Elite team at the Nike EYBL showcase in Indianapolis.

    “So all that has given him an opportunity to see players,” Daniels said. “And for players to see him.”

    Howard’s guide to NBA

    And yes, those potential recruits surely have seen all the rest of it this week, as Howard’s former teammates — from Jalen Rose and Chris Webber to Dwyane Wade and LeBron James — took to the airwaves and social media, touting his candidacy first and then cheering Wednesday’s official hiring.

    Howard’s return to the college game fits neatly into another narrative as well, following on the heels of other NBA alumni hires like Patrick Ewing at Georgetown and Penny Hardaway at Memphis. Other schools have gone this same route — for better (Fred Hoiberg at Iowa State) and for worse (Chris Mullin at St. John’s) — but what’s clear is the lines between the college and pro game are getting increasingly blurred, from the analytics-infused, small-ball systems all the way down to the birth certificates of the guys in uniform.

    The NBA is expected to get rid of the one-and-done rule by 2022, and as Beilein himself noted Tuesday at his introductory press conference in Cleveland, “Pretty soon, they’re gonna be the same players we’ve been developing.” Already, it plays a significant role in the college recruiting game.

    “When you talk to these kids, obviously their No. 1 goal is to get to the NBA,” Daniels said. “And for a lot of ’em, it’s to get there as quickly as possible. Guys like Juwan Howard, guys like Jerry Stackhouse, guys like Patrick Ewing, they all have a pretty significant knowledge of the league and what it takes. So yeah, that’s certainly an advantage.”

    Howard was widely respected as both a teammate and an assistant in the NBA, thanks to an affable personality and an impressive work ethic. Those same traits are why some, including former Michigan standout Tim McCormick, who also works with the NBA Players Association, think he’ll be a “recruiting superstar” now that he’s back selling a Michigan brand he helped make famous — or infamous, critics will argue — as the founding member of the Fab Five.

    But name recognition only gets you so far, and Howard knows it. That’s why he has been soliciting input from other coaches about what to expect — the process and the pitfalls — as he steps into this new role. As one former coach who’d spoken to Howard recently put it, “Trust me, he’s not walking into this blind.”

    No, but he is walking into this late, though that fact — which severely limited Warde Manuel’s list of viable candidates — might be among the reasons he’s walking into it at all.

    His coaching checklist

    Regardless, first on Howard’s extensive to-do list is figuring out what his staff will look like. Beilein’s three assistants — Luke Yaklich, Saddi Washington and DeAndre Haynes — were left in the lurch by his abrupt departure, working on month-to-month contracts while trying to hold down the fort at the request of athletic director Warde Manuel. Yaklich, who interviewed for the head coaching job at UM, might have an offer waiting to join Shaka Smart’s staff at Texas. But keeping Washington in the fold would make a lot of sense for Howard, both for the sake of continuity and because of Washington’s long-standing local ties. Haynes might be a candidate to stay as well.

    Howard also will look to add someone with previous head coaching experience at the collegiate level to his staff at Michigan. Something like what Stackhouse, another for NBA star who recently took the top job at Vanderbilt, did Thursday when he hired former Colorado coach Ricardo Patton as a senior advisor.

    The sooner, the better. Because the clock is ticking, and time is running out to salvage the 2019 recruiting class. Jalen Wilson, a top-50 recruit from Texas, requested and received a release from his letter of intent after Beilein’s departure. He’s now scheduled to visit Kansas and North Carolina, and while Wilson hasn’t ruled out a return to Michigan, “I think that ship has sailed.”

    That leaves only Cole Bajema, a four-star guard from Washington, for now. Another possibility, Franz Wagner, Moe’s younger brother, traveled from Germany for his official visit last week even though there was no head coach to meet with at the time. Also waiting — and wondering, perhaps — is Oakland graduate transfer Jaevin Cumberland, a shooting guard that Washington helped recruit out of high school.

    Ditto the lone commitment in Michigan’s 2020 class, Zeb Jackson, a four-star guard out of Ohio, while another target in next year’s class, Jabri Abdur-Rahim, a top-50 recruit from New Jersey, was scheduled for a campus visit early next week, after this recruiting dead period ends. A handful of other 2020 recruits who received offers from Beilein now must figure out where things stand with Howard at the helm.

    Michigan’s recruiting will take a different tack now that Beilein’s gone, and not just geographically. Beilein’s meticulous approach effectively eliminated some top-tier recruits, if only because he refused to extend offers until prospects had taken official visits and had finished their sophomore year in high school, among other criteria. And while no one knows yet what Michigan's offense will look like under Howard — or his defense, frankly — his track record of developing big men in the NBA likely will pique the interest of some prospects who previously would've looked elsewhere.

    “There’s just a lot to play out, really,” Daniels said. “But getting a job like this late, you’re certainly gonna be playing catchup and having to familiarize yourself with the 2020 class and trying to build some relationships pretty quickly. …

    “Recruiting is a relationship business more than anything. He can have all the notoriety in the world, but if you don’t have the real relationships then you’re not gonna get players. That’s the truth.”

