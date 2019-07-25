Justin Rogers ranks top 25 Detroit Lions in value for 2019
Go through the gallery as Justin Rogers ranks the top 25 Detroit Lions in value for the 2019 season, including receivers Marvin Jones Jr. (left) and Kenny Golladay (right).
1. Kerryon Johnson, running back: Gone is the era of three yards and cloud of dust, but the team’s brass has made it clear, both in words and actions, the Lions will be committed to the run. Johnson might not be a traditional bell cow in the backfield, but he’s a star in the making, with the ability to pop off a big gain on any touch. He’ll be the engine that makes Detroit’s offense go.
2. Matthew Stafford, quarterback: This is the first year we haven’t listed Stafford No.1 here, but if the ground game and defense come together as hoped, this is the first year in a while the team could be successful without leaning too heavily on the quarterback.
3. Damon Harrison, defensive tackle: The Lions’ top priority on defense is stopping the run, and the difference in that ability before and after the addition of Harrison doesn’t need to be restated. He’s a dominant force on the inside and showed he’s not a slouch as a pass-rusher, recording 3.5 sacks in 10 games after coming over in a midseason trade.
4. Darius Slay, cornerback: The rules long have been bent toward favoring receivers, but with exceptional speed, footwork and ball skills, Slay is able to hang with the opponents’ best pass catcher, week after week. That’s an invaluable resource for any defense.
5. Jarrad Davis, linebacker: Davis took significant steps forward with his development last season, showcasing a newfound ability to rush the passer, while cleaning up many of his issues in coverage. If he can take another step forward this year, particularly with his pursuit angles and missing fewer tackles, he has the talent to become a Pro Bowl-caliber defender.
6. Frank Ragnow, center/guard: We’re working off the assumption the second-year man out of Arkansas is going to be Detroit’s starting center. The role of the position is critical, not just because of what happens after the snap, but also before it. Down after down, Ragnow will be responsible for getting the entire unit in the proper position to handle the defensive look.
7. Trey Flowers, defensive end: The crown jewel of Detroit’s free-agent spending spree, Flowers is a technician at the defensive end spot, rarely blowing an assignment. At the price tag, you’d love to see him rack up double-digit sacks, but as long as he’s setting a strong edge and regularly disrupting the pocket, as he’s done in recent years with New England, it will be money well spent.
8. Quandre Diggs, safety: After making a surprisingly smooth transition to safety, Diggs enters the 2019 campaign as the de facto leader of Detroit’s secondary. A unique playmaker, he plays with a high level of confidence in critical situations, and sets a physical tone with his hard-hitting style.
9. Kenny Golladay, wide receiver: While it wasn’t a great season for Detroit’s receiving corps, overall, Golladay thrived with expanded responsibilities and assignments, some of which were necessitated by injuries. Seeing more exotic coverages, and countering with additional snaps in slot, he managed 70 catches for 1,063 yards. He’s set himself up to be the focal point of the passing attack going forward.
10. Graham Glasgow, guard/center: The durable Glasgow might be making yet another position switch this season. After two years as a left guard, and last year at center, most of the reps have come at right guard this season. He’ll get plenty of opportunities to pave a path for the running backs at that spot.
11. A’Shawn Robinson, defensive tackle: After an early bump in the road, which included a healthy scratch to open the season, Robinson flourished in the new defensive scheme. You’re not going to get a ton of pass rush from him, but his athleticism and strength routinely show up in the ground game.
12. Taylor Decker, left tackle: Decker’s career arc was stunted by a shoulder injury two years ago, and while he was better last year, it still feels as if he wasn’t back to his normal self, particularly as a run blocker. With his next contract right around the corner, 2019 is a big opportunity to reassert himself as a well-rounded blindside option.
13. Da’Shawn Hand, defensive end: A revelation as a rookie, Hand didn’t finish nearly as strong as he started, recording eight tackles, one sack and one QB hit his final eight games. A year in the scheme, and in an NFL weight room, should lead to a more consistent second season.
14. T.J. Hockenson, tight end: The bar is typically set low for rookie tight ends, but expectations are higher for the well-rounded Hockenson, who was taken No. 8 in the draft. Charlie Sanders’ first-year, franchise record of 40 catches for the position isn’t an unreasonable bar for Hockenson, all while contributing solid blocking.
15. Devon Kennard, linebacker: A workhorse in his first year with the Lions, Kennard rarely left the field in 2018. Schematically reliable, he met expectations across the board, but doesn’t have a standout skill. The team added depth on the edge, which could lead to a lighter workload and improved efficiency, particularly with his pass rush.
16. Rick Wagner, right tackle: Left tackle is still viewed as the premium position along the offensive line, but enough teams are utilizing their top edge rushers across from the right tackle. Wagner has been good, not great since signing a monster deal that made him the top paid right tackle at the time.
17. Justin Coleman, cornerback: In the pass-heavy NFL, the nickel corner job is essentially a starting position. Coleman will be tasked with a variety of assignments, from covering slot receivers and tight ends across the middle, to providing reliable run support to an occasional blitz. And much like the CB2 spot, more playmaking would be a welcome change.
18. Tracy Walker, safety: The Lions eased Walker into things as a rookie, and he met or exceeded expectations at every turn. Now that Glover Quin is gone, the Lions will look to Walker to play a far more significant role in the defense. If he can carry the effective use of his length and instincts into the expanded playing time, the team could be pretty good at the safety spot.
19. Marvin Jones, wide receiver: The emergence of Kenny Golladay, and the addition of several passing-game weapons, likely will mean fewer opportunities for Jones. On the other hand, he should benefit from better coverage looks. The offense could really use the return of the deep ball connection he and Matthew Stafford had two seasons ago.
20. Romeo Okwara, defensive end: A waiver claim last season, Okwara went on to lead the Lions in sacks. With the addition of Trey Flowers, Okwara slides into the top backup spot on the defense line, but with the flexibility to play off-the-ball in some packages.
21. Kenny Wiggins, guard: Based on everything we’ve seen through the early stages of the offseason, Wiggins is trending toward a starting job. He’ll need to be better than the inconsistent performance he delivered last year, while filling in for an injured T.J. Lang.
22. Cornerback No. 2: It’s too early to say who will win the job opposite Darius Slay. Rashaan Melvin (pictured) is the front-runner, but Teez Tabor, Mike Ford and rookie Amani Oruwariye will have an opportunity to state their case. Whoever it ends up being, the Lions will be looking for a more consistent playmaker than they’ve had at that spot in recent years.
23. Danny Amendola, slot receiver: The Lions’ offense stalled out after trading away Golden Tate a year ago. Amendola isn’t as dynamic after the catch as Tate, but the new addition is a solid route runner with good hands. He should give the Lions back some stability in the slot.
24. Jesse James, tight end: A key piece in Detroit’s free-agency class, James is a complete tight end who despite just celebrating his 25th birthday already has 36 starts under his belt. He has the size and skills to be a reliable blocker, as well as a big target on third down and in the red zone.
25. C.J. Anderson, running back: Kerryon Johnson won’t be able to carry the load alone. Anderson was brought in with the goal of being the second punch in the combo that LeGarrette Blount wasn’t a year ago. Anderson is coming off a strong finish to last season. To maintain his momentum, he’ll first have to fend off Zach Zenner for playing time.
    Allen Park — School’s out for summer, but class is in session as the Lions officially begin training camp today.

    And with attendance no longer a worry — the arrival of Darius Slay and Damon Harrison this week quelled any concerns about a high-profile holdout — the attention shifts back to where it usually rests with this team. Or just about any NFL team, really.

    All eyes will be on the quarterback, Matthew Stafford, who begins his second decade in the league with an all-too-familiar challenge. He’s trying to figure out how to turn this franchise into a playoff winner for the first time in decades, and at the same time, he’s trying to learn a new offense.

    So among the key questions facing the Lions — and second-year head coach Matt Patricia — is how quickly Stafford and new coordinator Darrell Bevell can settle in and find a rhythm for an offense that clearly was missing a beat last season.

    The early returns looked promising this spring, but now comes the real test as the pads come on and the kid gloves come off.

    Stafford finally will practice with his full complement of receivers when camp kicks off in Allen Park — Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones both spent the spring rehabbing injuries — and in a couple weeks, the New England Patriots will be in town for joint workouts ahead of the Lions’ exhibition opener.

    So how far along is the offense right now? And what exactly will it look like?

    Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford says learning a new offense is a 'complex thing' but his experience with change helps. Matthew Schoch, The Detroit News

    “It’s kind of hard for me to quantify at this point,” Stafford admitted Wednesday. “It’s definitely different. There’s a lot of things I like about it. A lot of things I’m still getting used to, still learning.

    “But it’s my job to be a coach on the field. And for me to be able to do that, I’ve gotta be as well-versed as the guys that are teaching it. So that’s a process and that takes time and experience, something that this time of year is perfect for.”

    He’s done this before

    It’s also a process he’s familiar with, which should help. Bevell is Stafford’s third coordinator in five years, and his fourth in seven seasons. And among the things Stafford has learned over the course of the last decade — even before the 144 games and nearly 10,000 snaps that counted on his permanent record — is how to “make that learning process go a little quicker.”

    This offseason presented some unique challenges, obviously, as Stafford’s wife, Kelly, was diagnosed with a brain tumor in April. But she’s recovering well, life has largely returned to normal at home, and Stafford, who played through a significant back injury at the end of last season, didn’t miss any practice time this spring.

    “He had a lot going on, as we all know,” Bevell said. “But he was really committed to us. He was here. He was putting his time in. He was working hard. He really led the way on learning the offense and getting to know the new language, being able call it, helping guys when they needed help. I was just impressed with the level of dedication and commitment that he had to us, with the other things he had going on.”

    So was his new position coach, Sean Ryan, a veteran assistant who joined the Lions after previous stints with Houston and the New York Giants. Like most NFL coaches, Ryan says he has long been impressed with Stafford’s arm talent. And after working with him this spring, he says he has a greater appreciation for his “excellent” vision and his football IQ as well. More than anything, though, what he found most encouraging “was how he just jumped right in.”

    “He’s a 10-year vet who’s had success, but there was no questioning,” Ryan said. “It was, ‘Hey, we’re gonna do this’ and ‘I’m on board — let’s go.’”

    But where to? That’s what we’re all wondering, and so are they, to an extent. Now that the offense is installed, it’s time to fine-tune the playbook in the August heat and figure out what’ll work in September and beyond.

    “We’ve had some great conversations already,” Bevell said. “We’ve put a few things in that he feels comfortable with, and other things we’re going to push him on. I think by the time we get (to the season opener), we need to be able to have enough stuff, offensively, that we can challenge the (opposing) defense. But not too much where it’s overloading ourselves. So that’s the balance that we’re trying to get right now.”

    Balance is a buzzword we’ll hear plenty of in the coming weeks. So is the idea of being “multiple,” which means different things in different schemes. But after things grew increasingly stale — and predictably static — with Jim Bob Cooter calling the plays the last few years, it’ll be up to Bevell to find the right mix. And just what that’ll look like, no one’s ready to say just yet.

    “I don’t mean to give you a generic answer there, but I just think we’ll do a little bit more,” Ryan said. “I just think it’ll be a little bit more multiple with this guy.”

    This guy’s track record — first in Minnesota, and later in Seattle — certainly suggests we’ll see much more in the way of varied formations with plenty of motions and shifts. And it’s a safe bet we’ll see more movement out of the quarterback as well.

    Probably more gun

    Stafford operated out of the shotgun on about two-thirds of the Lions’ snaps last season. That was down from previous years: Detroit led the league at 77 percent in 2017, and ranked second only to Chip Kelly’s San Francisco 49ers the year before that at 84 percent, according to Football Outsiders. But something closer to a 50-50 split might be the target, as Patricia and Bevell hammer home a run-first mentality and try to open up the play-action game where Stafford — and his top two outside receivers — excel. (Stafford averaged a career-low 6.8 yards per attempt last season, though skill-position injuries — and the Golden Tate trade — certainly had something to do with that.)

    And while Ryan harps on the need for consistency in Stafford’s footwork, Bevell says he’ll find ways to put his underrated mobility — and maybe the offensive line’s as well — to better use. Mind you, he’s not trying to turn Stafford into Russell Wilson. Varying his “launch point” is how Bevell described it.

    “Hopefully he’s a little bit harder to find back there,” Bevell said. “Not just standing right behind (center). ... He can make some plays with his feet. He’s done that in the past. He’s good on the move, so we’ll be able to use all of those things.”

    About that past, though. They all insist they’ve put it behind them, including Stafford, who shrugs off the blame he shouldered for last year’s 6-10 finish. He says he and Patricia both learned from last year's uncomfortable debut and they have a "great relationship" now. He loves the additions the front office made in free agency and the draft. But he balks at the notion this is a bounce-back year for him personally.

    “I feel like every year I come in here, I’m trying to prove myself,” he said. "If you’re coming in here feeling like you’ve done everything you need to do, and you’re just sitting pretty, you’re in the wrong sport. You’re in the wrong job. It’s prove-yourself-every-day out there. It’s prove-yourself-every-week. And this year is no different.”

    Only it is, of course. But that’s just part of life in the NFL, and something Stafford, now 31 and facing another career crossroad, says he has fully embraced.

    “The NFL, it’s about change,” he said. “Everybody’s changing. There’s coaches going from here to there, there’s players going from here to there. We’ve got new guys on our roster I’ve never played with before, and new coaches I’ve never played for before. So the quicker you can make that ‘change’ feel like normal and like home, the better.”

    Because no matter what, the one constant remains.

    “By and large, you look around the league, the teams that are playing well, playing into the playoffs, going to Super Bowls, their quarterback’s playing at a pretty darn good level,” Stafford said. “Sometimes quarterbacks have great years and their teams don’t necessarily win as much as others, but that’s a pretty good barometer of how a team’s playing: if the quarterback’s playing well.”

