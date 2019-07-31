The Detroit News ranks the Big Ten quarterbacks for 2019
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News ranks and analyzes the Big Ten quarterbacks for 2019.
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News ranks and analyzes the Big Ten quarterbacks for 2019. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
14. Artur Sitkowski, Rutgers: Sitkowski was the starter last season as a freshman and enters preseason camp in the No. 1 spot once again. However, he hardly locked down the position after throwing for 1,158 yards last season with 18 interceptions, and completing just 49.1 percent of his passes. The Scarlet Knights went the transfer route to add some depth as former Texas Tech starter McLane Carter will push Sitkowski to potentially breathe some life into the worst offense in the Big Ten last season.
14. Artur Sitkowski, Rutgers: Sitkowski was the starter last season as a freshman and enters preseason camp in the No. 1 spot once again. However, he hardly locked down the position after throwing for 1,158 yards last season with 18 interceptions, and completing just 49.1 percent of his passes. The Scarlet Knights went the transfer route to add some depth as former Texas Tech starter McLane Carter will push Sitkowski to potentially breathe some life into the worst offense in the Big Ten last season. Julio Cortez, AP
Fullscreen
13. Brandon Peters, Illinois: A transfer from Michigan, Peters likely will have the leg up entering preseason camp as the Fighting Illini and coach Lovie Smith will try and figure out whether to go with experience or youth. Peters gets the edge in terms of playing time, completing 58 of 110 passes for 680 yards and four touchdowns in eight games over the previous two seasons. However, freshman Isaiah Williams comes to campus with plenty of buzz after passing for 8,108 yards and 103 touchdowns while rushing for 2,752 yards in high school.
13. Brandon Peters, Illinois: A transfer from Michigan, Peters likely will have the leg up entering preseason camp as the Fighting Illini and coach Lovie Smith will try and figure out whether to go with experience or youth. Peters gets the edge in terms of playing time, completing 58 of 110 passes for 680 yards and four touchdowns in eight games over the previous two seasons. However, freshman Isaiah Williams comes to campus with plenty of buzz after passing for 8,108 yards and 103 touchdowns while rushing for 2,752 yards in high school. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
12. Zack Annexstad, Minnesota: Annexstad won the job last season as a freshman walk-on, but he ended up sharing time with then redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan after being slowed by injury. Coming out of spring ball, neither had a stranglehold on the No. 1 spot, meaning the competition will likely go deep into preseason camp, much as it did last season. Both threw nine touchdown passes last season while Morgan eked out a better record, going 4-2 in his six starts while Annexstad was 3-4.
12. Zack Annexstad, Minnesota: Annexstad won the job last season as a freshman walk-on, but he ended up sharing time with then redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan after being slowed by injury. Coming out of spring ball, neither had a stranglehold on the No. 1 spot, meaning the competition will likely go deep into preseason camp, much as it did last season. Both threw nine touchdown passes last season while Morgan eked out a better record, going 4-2 in his six starts while Annexstad was 3-4. Stacy Bengs, AP
Fullscreen
11. Jack Coan, Wisconsin: Thanks to an injury last season to Alex Hornibrook, Coan started four of the final six games. He didn’t exactly light things up but he was efficient, completing 60.2 percent of his passes and throwing just three interceptions. Odds are Coan begins the season as the Badgers’ starter and he’ll have the luxury of Jonathan Taylor, arguably the top running back in the nation, behind him. But he’ll likely be pushed by freshman Graham Mertz, as well as sophomore Danny Vanden Boom and redshirt freshman Chase Wolf.
11. Jack Coan, Wisconsin: Thanks to an injury last season to Alex Hornibrook, Coan started four of the final six games. He didn’t exactly light things up but he was efficient, completing 60.2 percent of his passes and throwing just three interceptions. Odds are Coan begins the season as the Badgers’ starter and he’ll have the luxury of Jonathan Taylor, arguably the top running back in the nation, behind him. But he’ll likely be pushed by freshman Graham Mertz, as well as sophomore Danny Vanden Boom and redshirt freshman Chase Wolf. Paul Sancya, AP
Fullscreen
10. Sean Clifford, Penn State: When Tommy Stevens decided to transfer, that left Clifford is the likely successor to Trace McSorley. Clifford saw minimal action last season as a redshirt freshman and his play this spring played a role in Stevens deciding to leave State College. Redshirt freshman Will Levis could also get a shot at some point this season, but Clifford seems solid as the No. 1 quarterback as the Nittany Lions move on from one of the best in program history.
10. Sean Clifford, Penn State: When Tommy Stevens decided to transfer, that left Clifford is the likely successor to Trace McSorley. Clifford saw minimal action last season as a redshirt freshman and his play this spring played a role in Stevens deciding to leave State College. Redshirt freshman Will Levis could also get a shot at some point this season, but Clifford seems solid as the No. 1 quarterback as the Nittany Lions move on from one of the best in program history. John Raoux, AP
Fullscreen
9. Hunter Johnson, Northwestern: Johnson was a five-star recruit when he went to Clemson, but the Tigers were loaded and Johnson opted to transfer. After sitting out last season, he becomes the successor to Clayton Thorson as the Wildcats hope Johnson’s lofty recruiting rankings were no fluke. In limited action at Clemson it didn’t appear as they were. Johnson completed 21 of 27 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns.
9. Hunter Johnson, Northwestern: Johnson was a five-star recruit when he went to Clemson, but the Tigers were loaded and Johnson opted to transfer. After sitting out last season, he becomes the successor to Clayton Thorson as the Wildcats hope Johnson’s lofty recruiting rankings were no fluke. In limited action at Clemson it didn’t appear as they were. Johnson completed 21 of 27 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Bob Leverone, AP
Fullscreen
8. Josh Jackson, Maryland: Another transfer, Jackson is hardly a newcomer. He was a standout in 2017 at Virginia Tech, throwing for 2,991 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 324 yards and six touchdowns. He was in position to have a breakout in 2018 but he suffered a season-ending injury in the third game of the year. Now he’s at Maryland, where first-year coach Mike Locksley will be happy to have an experienced quarterback running the show.
8. Josh Jackson, Maryland: Another transfer, Jackson is hardly a newcomer. He was a standout in 2017 at Virginia Tech, throwing for 2,991 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 324 yards and six touchdowns. He was in position to have a breakout in 2018 but he suffered a season-ending injury in the third game of the year. Now he’s at Maryland, where first-year coach Mike Locksley will be happy to have an experienced quarterback running the show. Matt Bell, AP
Fullscreen
7. Peyton Ramsey, Indiana: In his first season as a full-time starter, Ramsey had his share of ups and downs in 2018. He completed 66 percent of his passes, second-best in the Big Ten, while throwing for 2.875 yards and 19 touchdowns. However, Ramsey also threw 13 interceptions, which means he’ll need to take care of the ball to remain the clear No. 1. If he doesn’t, keep an eye on sophomore Michael Penix, who saw some time last season, and Utah transfer Jack Tuttle.
7. Peyton Ramsey, Indiana: In his first season as a full-time starter, Ramsey had his share of ups and downs in 2018. He completed 66 percent of his passes, second-best in the Big Ten, while throwing for 2.875 yards and 19 touchdowns. However, Ramsey also threw 13 interceptions, which means he’ll need to take care of the ball to remain the clear No. 1. If he doesn’t, keep an eye on sophomore Michael Penix, who saw some time last season, and Utah transfer Jack Tuttle. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
6. Elijah Sindelar, Purdue: With David Blough gone, Sindelar returns as the Boilermakers’ starter. He started eight games in 2017 and threw for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns, playing three games with a torn ACL. After playing just two games last season, he jumps back into the No. 1 spot for coach Jeff Brohm and has the benefit of throwing the ball to Rondale Moore, one of the most dynamic playmakers in the country.
6. Elijah Sindelar, Purdue: With David Blough gone, Sindelar returns as the Boilermakers’ starter. He started eight games in 2017 and threw for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns, playing three games with a torn ACL. After playing just two games last season, he jumps back into the No. 1 spot for coach Jeff Brohm and has the benefit of throwing the ball to Rondale Moore, one of the most dynamic playmakers in the country. Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
Fullscreen
5. Brian Lewerke, Michigan State: After throwing for nearly 2,800 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2017, Lewerke struggled early last season, then tried to play through a shoulder injury in the second half of the year as Michigan State’s offense finished 13th in the conference in scoring. Now healthy, Lewerke could be the key to turning the Spartans’ offensive fortunes as new coordinator Brad Salem takes over.
5. Brian Lewerke, Michigan State: After throwing for nearly 2,800 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2017, Lewerke struggled early last season, then tried to play through a shoulder injury in the second half of the year as Michigan State’s offense finished 13th in the conference in scoring. Now healthy, Lewerke could be the key to turning the Spartans’ offensive fortunes as new coordinator Brad Salem takes over. Gary Cameron, AP
Fullscreen
4. Justin Fields, Ohio State: If potential and recruiting rankings were all that mattered, the former five-star who transferred from Georgia would be at the top of the list. The fact remains, though, that Fields has seen only limited action. He did play in 12 games last season for the Bulldogs and looked good, completing 27 of 39 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 266 yards and four scores. If that trajectory continues, Fields will likely finish 2019 as the Big Ten’s best.
4. Justin Fields, Ohio State: If potential and recruiting rankings were all that mattered, the former five-star who transferred from Georgia would be at the top of the list. The fact remains, though, that Fields has seen only limited action. He did play in 12 games last season for the Bulldogs and looked good, completing 27 of 39 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 266 yards and four scores. If that trajectory continues, Fields will likely finish 2019 as the Big Ten’s best. Paul Vernon, AP
Fullscreen
3. Nate Stanley, Iowa: Entering his third season as the Hawkeyes’ starter, Stanley has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in program history. His 52 touchdown passes over a two-year span are the most in school history and he needs 23 more to become the Hawkeyes’ all-time leader. He’s also thrown for 5,351 yards in his career and has completed 59.3 percent of his passes. The Hawkeyes expect to contend in the West and Stanley’s performance will have a big say in if they get to the Big Ten title game.
3. Nate Stanley, Iowa: Entering his third season as the Hawkeyes’ starter, Stanley has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in program history. His 52 touchdown passes over a two-year span are the most in school history and he needs 23 more to become the Hawkeyes’ all-time leader. He’s also thrown for 5,351 yards in his career and has completed 59.3 percent of his passes. The Hawkeyes expect to contend in the West and Stanley’s performance will have a big say in if they get to the Big Ten title game. Chris O'Meara, AP
Fullscreen
2. Adrian Martinez, Nebraska: After an early injury, Martinez helped spark the Cornhuskers’ offense as they finished the season strong under first-year coach Scott Frost. Martinez completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,617 yards and 17 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. He also finished second on the team with 629 rushing yards and added eight rushing touchdowns. Plenty of folks are expecting Nebraska to be in the mix for the West title and Martinez is a big reason why.
2. Adrian Martinez, Nebraska: After an early injury, Martinez helped spark the Cornhuskers’ offense as they finished the season strong under first-year coach Scott Frost. Martinez completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,617 yards and 17 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. He also finished second on the team with 629 rushing yards and added eight rushing touchdowns. Plenty of folks are expecting Nebraska to be in the mix for the West title and Martinez is a big reason why. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
1. Shea Patterson, Michigan: Patterson brought stability to the Wolverines’ quarterback room after transferring from Ole Miss. He completed 64.6 percent of his throws for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. Patterson also proved he can make plays with his feet, running for 273 yards and two touchdowns. With former Alabama assistant Josh Gattis taking over the offense, it could lead to even bigger numbers for Patterson.
1. Shea Patterson, Michigan: Patterson brought stability to the Wolverines’ quarterback room after transferring from Ole Miss. He completed 64.6 percent of his throws for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. Patterson also proved he can make plays with his feet, running for 273 yards and two touchdowns. With former Alabama assistant Josh Gattis taking over the offense, it could lead to even bigger numbers for Patterson. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The only problem with turning back the clock is knowing when to stop. And where to start.

    But for Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio, the simplest solution is to go back to a place that paints a rosier picture for the Spartans’ immediate future.

    That’d be the offseason following a frustrating 2012 season, when Michigan State stumbled to a 7-6 finish and critics weren’t sure where the program was headed next. The answer, as we all know now, was a 13-1 record and a Rose Bowl championship in 2013. But at the time, there were myriad concerns, including one that rings true again as the Spartans, who begin fall practice Thursday in East Lansing, try to rebound once more.

    “Quarterback play was suspect in ’12,” Dantonio told reporters at last month’s Big Ten Kickoff Luncheon. “Quarterback play was suspect in ’18.”

    And if you’re looking for the key to a similar turnaround this fall, you might as well start there, with the usual suspect: The quarterback.

    Michigan State’s strength heading into this season is unquestionably its stacked defense, much as it was in 2013 when the Spartans relied on a top-five unit to lead the way. But if Dantonio’s team is going to rebound from last year’s 7-6 finish in similar fashion, it’ll require a bounce-back performance from fifth-year senior Brian Lewerke, who is coming off an ineffective and injury-plagued 2018.

    “I know a lot of people are counting (him) out, but he’s our guy,” said senior linebacker Joe Bachie, one of the Spartans’ returning captains. “You’re gonna see a healthy Brian Lewerke again.”

    Players to watch on Michigan State's 2019 schedule
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News identifies a player to watch from each opponent on Michigan State's 2019 football schedule, including Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear (pictured).
    Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News identifies a player to watch from each opponent on Michigan State's 2019 football schedule, including Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear (pictured). Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Tulsa (Aug. 30, East Lansing) — Shamari Brooks, junior, RB: Along with fellow junior Corey Taylor II, combined to run for 18 touchdowns and more than 1,800 yards. Brooks led the way, gaining 967 yards on 229 carries and ran for more than 100 yards in four games in 2018. He’s scored 17 career rushing touchdowns.
    Tulsa (Aug. 30, East Lansing) — Shamari Brooks, junior, RB: Along with fellow junior Corey Taylor II, combined to run for 18 touchdowns and more than 1,800 yards. Brooks led the way, gaining 967 yards on 229 carries and ran for more than 100 yards in four games in 2018. He’s scored 17 career rushing touchdowns. Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Western Michigan (Sept. 7, East Lansing) — LeVante Bellamy, senior, RB: Bellamy earned first-team All-MAC honors after rushing for 1,228 yards on 205 carries for an average of 6 yards per attempt. He gained more than 100 yards in a game five times, including a career-high 213 yards in an overtime loss at Ball State. The first game of his career was in 2015 when Michigan State visited Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo.
    Western Michigan (Sept. 7, East Lansing) — LeVante Bellamy, senior, RB: Bellamy earned first-team All-MAC honors after rushing for 1,228 yards on 205 carries for an average of 6 yards per attempt. He gained more than 100 yards in a game five times, including a career-high 213 yards in an overtime loss at Ball State. The first game of his career was in 2015 when Michigan State visited Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Arizona State (Sept. 14, East Lansing) —Eno Benjamin, junior, RB: A first-team All-Pac 12 selection as a sophomore in 2018, Benjamin ran for a school-record 1,642 yards while scoring 16 touchdowns. He finished fifth in the nation in rushing yards, becoming the first Sun Devils running back to finish in the top 10 nationally in the Pac-12 era.
    Arizona State (Sept. 14, East Lansing) —Eno Benjamin, junior, RB: A first-team All-Pac 12 selection as a sophomore in 2018, Benjamin ran for a school-record 1,642 yards while scoring 16 touchdowns. He finished fifth in the nation in rushing yards, becoming the first Sun Devils running back to finish in the top 10 nationally in the Pac-12 era. Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Northwestern (Sept. 21, Evanston, Illinois) — Blake Gallagher, junior, LB: Earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the media and honorable mention from the coaches after leading the Big Ten with 127 total tackles. He recorded 10 tackles or more in six games, tied for the second-best mark in the Big Ten. Gallagher had 11 tackles, including seven solo stops in the win at Michigan State last season.
    Northwestern (Sept. 21, Evanston, Illinois) — Blake Gallagher, junior, LB: Earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the media and honorable mention from the coaches after leading the Big Ten with 127 total tackles. He recorded 10 tackles or more in six games, tied for the second-best mark in the Big Ten. Gallagher had 11 tackles, including seven solo stops in the win at Michigan State last season. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Indiana (Sept. 28, East Lansing) — Stevie Scott, sophomore, RB: Set freshman records at Indiana with 1,137 yards, 228 attempts, 10 touchdowns and six 100-yard games while averaging 94.8 yards per game and 5 yards a carry. He became the 13th Hoosier to run for 1,000 yards and his 1,137 yards rank 14th in IU history. Scott ranked second in the nation in rushing yardage and 100-yard games among true freshmen.
    Indiana (Sept. 28, East Lansing) — Stevie Scott, sophomore, RB: Set freshman records at Indiana with 1,137 yards, 228 attempts, 10 touchdowns and six 100-yard games while averaging 94.8 yards per game and 5 yards a carry. He became the 13th Hoosier to run for 1,000 yards and his 1,137 yards rank 14th in IU history. Scott ranked second in the nation in rushing yardage and 100-yard games among true freshmen. Darron Cummings, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Ohio State (Oct. 5, Columbus, Ohio) — J.K. Dobbins, junior, RB: He became the first player in Ohio State history to record 1,000-yard rushing seasons as a freshman and a sophomore. He finished the 2018 season with 1,053 yards and a team-high 10 rushing touchdowns after running for a school-freshman record 1,403 yards rushing in 2017. Dobbins earned second-team All-Big Ten honors last season from the coaches and honorable mention from the media.
    Ohio State (Oct. 5, Columbus, Ohio) — J.K. Dobbins, junior, RB: He became the first player in Ohio State history to record 1,000-yard rushing seasons as a freshman and a sophomore. He finished the 2018 season with 1,053 yards and a team-high 10 rushing touchdowns after running for a school-freshman record 1,403 yards rushing in 2017. Dobbins earned second-team All-Big Ten honors last season from the coaches and honorable mention from the media. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Wisconsin (Oct. 12, Madison, Wisconsin) — Jonathan Taylor, junior, RB: The Big Ten’s Running Back of the Year in 2018, Taylor became the fourth Badgers running back to win the Doak Walker Award as the top back in the nation. He was also the program’s 10th unanimous All-American after leading the nation with 2,194 rushing yards for an average of 168.8 a game. Taylor averaged 7.5 yards a carry and scored 16 touchdowns as a sophomore.
    Wisconsin (Oct. 12, Madison, Wisconsin) — Jonathan Taylor, junior, RB: The Big Ten’s Running Back of the Year in 2018, Taylor became the fourth Badgers running back to win the Doak Walker Award as the top back in the nation. He was also the program’s 10th unanimous All-American after leading the nation with 2,194 rushing yards for an average of 168.8 a game. Taylor averaged 7.5 yards a carry and scored 16 touchdowns as a sophomore. Andy Manis, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Penn State (Oct. 26, East Lansing) — KJ Hamler, sophomore, WR: The Pontiac native and former Orchard Lake St. Mary’s star was named a freshman All-American by the FWAA as a kick returner in 2018 after setting a Penn State freshman record for all-purpose yards with 1,417, topping the previous mark of 1,237 set by Saquon Barkley in 2015. He started all 13 games at wide receiver and led the Nittany Lions with 42 receptions for 754 yards while also scoring five touchdowns. Hamler had a catch in all 13 games and had six games with four or more catches and 10 multi-catch games.
    Penn State (Oct. 26, East Lansing) — KJ Hamler, sophomore, WR: The Pontiac native and former Orchard Lake St. Mary’s star was named a freshman All-American by the FWAA as a kick returner in 2018 after setting a Penn State freshman record for all-purpose yards with 1,417, topping the previous mark of 1,237 set by Saquon Barkley in 2015. He started all 13 games at wide receiver and led the Nittany Lions with 42 receptions for 754 yards while also scoring five touchdowns. Hamler had a catch in all 13 games and had six games with four or more catches and 10 multi-catch games. Chris Knight, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Illinois (Nov. 9, East Lansing) — Reggie Corbin, senior, RB: Corbin started eight games for the Illini and gained 1,085 yards on 128 carries for an average of 8.5 yards a carry and nine touchdowns. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors and became the 13th player in program history to gain 1,000 yards in a season. His 8.5 yards per carry ranked third in the nation while his 9.3 yards a carry in Big Ten games was the second-most in the FBS for any back with more than 10 carries a game.
    Illinois (Nov. 9, East Lansing) — Reggie Corbin, senior, RB: Corbin started eight games for the Illini and gained 1,085 yards on 128 carries for an average of 8.5 yards a carry and nine touchdowns. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors and became the 13th player in program history to gain 1,000 yards in a season. His 8.5 yards per carry ranked third in the nation while his 9.3 yards a carry in Big Ten games was the second-most in the FBS for any back with more than 10 carries a game. Holly Hart, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Michigan (Nov. 16, Ann Arbor) — Lavert Hill, senior, CB: A semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award last season, Hill earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior in 2018 after being named second team in 2017, adding to a resume that included third-team All-American recognition last season. Hill has played in 36 games in his career, starting 26 times and is one of four players in Wolverines history with multiple interceptions returned for touchdowns. Hill’s lone interception last season was returned for a touchdown as he finished with five pass breakups.
    Michigan (Nov. 16, Ann Arbor) — Lavert Hill, senior, CB: A semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award last season, Hill earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior in 2018 after being named second team in 2017, adding to a resume that included third-team All-American recognition last season. Hill has played in 36 games in his career, starting 26 times and is one of four players in Wolverines history with multiple interceptions returned for touchdowns. Hill’s lone interception last season was returned for a touchdown as he finished with five pass breakups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Fullscreen
    Rutgers (Nov. 23, Piscataway, New Jersey) — Raheem Blackshear, junior, RB: The one-time Michigan State recruit was named honorable mention All-Big Ten last season after leading the Scarlet Knights in both rushing (586 yards) and receiving (367). He became the first Scarlet Knight since 1985 to lead the team in rushing and receiving yards in a season and finished with five touchdowns -- three rushing and two receiving. Blackshear recorded two 100-yard rushing games and one 100-yard receiving game.
    Rutgers (Nov. 23, Piscataway, New Jersey) — Raheem Blackshear, junior, RB: The one-time Michigan State recruit was named honorable mention All-Big Ten last season after leading the Scarlet Knights in both rushing (586 yards) and receiving (367). He became the first Scarlet Knight since 1985 to lead the team in rushing and receiving yards in a season and finished with five touchdowns -- three rushing and two receiving. Blackshear recorded two 100-yard rushing games and one 100-yard receiving game. Al Goldis, Associated Press
    Fullscreen
    Maryland (Nov. 30, East Lansing) — Anthony McFarland Jr., sophomore, RB: McFarland appeared in all 12 games with five starts while breaking the Maryland freshman rushing record with 1,034 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. He was the second player in Maryland history to have back-to-back 200-yard rushing games with his 298 vs. Ohio State the second-most ever by a Terp in a game. He was named a freshman All-American and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors.
    Maryland (Nov. 30, East Lansing) — Anthony McFarland Jr., sophomore, RB: McFarland appeared in all 12 games with five starts while breaking the Maryland freshman rushing record with 1,034 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. He was the second player in Maryland history to have back-to-back 200-yard rushing games with his 298 vs. Ohio State the second-most ever by a Terp in a game. He was named a freshman All-American and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors. Doug McSchooler, Associated Press
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions

      Season goes to health

      Through six games last fall, Lewerke had thrown for nearly 1,600 yards with a 61.4-percent completion rate, but he’d also racked up as many interceptions (seven) as he had in a breakout 2017. He’d also suffered a shoulder injury late in that sixth game, just prior to tossing a game-winning touchdown pass against Penn State.

      And from there, things quickly unraveled. Lewerke tried to play through the injury against Michigan the following week and the result was an awful showing (5-of-25 for 66 yards) that forced Dantonio to turn to redshirt freshman Rocky Lombardi.

      And though Lewerke’s backup had an impressive debut the following week against one of the nation’s worst pass defenses in Purdue, neither quarterback was effective the rest of the season as injuries decimated other position groups as well — receiver, running back, offensive line.

      The quarterbacks combined to complete barely 40 percent of their passes with one touchdown and six interceptions over the final month of the regular season. Lewerke, whose throwing mechanics were a mess, wasn’t much better in the Redbox Bowl loss to Oregon, either, as the Spartans failed to score a touchdown for the third time in their final four games.

       “Even though everybody’s saying he’s the reason we’re losing, he still came out there and played hard for us,” said Raequan Williams, the Spartans’ All-Big Ten defensive tackle. “So that means everything. And that message didn’t (go unnoticed by) the team. The team knew Brian was out there breaking his neck for us, and we loved that fact that he was doing it for us.”

      No one loved the results, however. Only four FBS teams scored fewer points per game last season than Michigan State (18.7), and only three ranked lower in passing efficiency. Michigan State also ranked 114th or worse (out of 129 teams) in rushing offense, third-down offense and total offense.

      Yet instead of cleaning house with staff changes, Dantonio instead opted to rearrange the furniture. He shuffled responsibilities within his offensive staff, and among the handful of changes was a promotion for Brad Salem to offensive coordinator over Dave Warner, who’ll revert back to coaching the quarterbacks.

      Along with those changes, there’s also a revamped offensive scheme, though up to this point Dantonio has declined to go into details, other than to say, “I think people will notice a difference.” When pressed for more specifics last month in Chicago, he smiled and steered the conversation away to his cufflinks — the ones Biggie Munn wore as Michigan State’s coach back in the 1950s

      Still, there were glimpses of the future going as far back as the bowl game, with more no-huddle snaps and one-back looks using the pistol formation. And again in the Spartans’ spring game in April, after which Lewerke endorsed Salem’s “newer-age type of offense,” one that’ll likely feature more run-pass options and zone reads — utilizing Lewerke's mobility as a weapon — and probably a bit more tempo.

      “But how do you get good at anything? You have to repeat things,” Dantonio said. “Repetition is the key to execution. You’ve got to rep things. You can’t just say, ‘Hey, run that play.’ It doesn’t work like that. There’s gotta be a foundation there.

      “I think our offensive coaches have done a great job revamping our system and philosophy. And now we have to put that into more of a week-to-week, game-to-game type of situation.”

      Confidence, man

      That’s the task now as camp begins with a much healthier offensive roster and a experienced signal-caller who still has NFL aspirations. 

      Dantonio points to the success Lewerke had as a redshirt sophomore two years ago, when he was an “extremely productive player” and became the first quarterback in program history to pass for more than 2,500 yards and rush for more than 500 yards in the same season.

      He also cites an intangible, one that teammates have noted as well from spring practice through summer workouts.

       “I think his confidence is back,” Dantonio said. “He certainly is back and healthy. He's bigger and stronger, he's faster.”

      He also comes in with a backup who gained experience last year in Lombardi, though Dantonio was quick to dispel the notion the starting job is up for grabs.

      “They'll compete to some degree, but right now Brian is our No. 1 quarterback,” the coach said, “and I expect great things from him.”

      So does Lewerke, for what it’s worth. He says he’s finally able to trust his arm again to make the throws he’ll have to make to win games this fall. And he’s even more aware of just what it means to be the leader of a team at his position, projecting positivity and enthusiasm.

      “Obviously, last year was kind of a tough year for me,” he said. “It kind of affected the whole team. My attitude could’ve been better, I think. … There definitely was frustration. I just had to work through it.”

      And now that he has, he’s back to work on proving it.

      john.niyo@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @JohnNiyo

      Projected 2019 Michigan State football starting lineup
       Fullscreen

      Posted!

      A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

      Go through the gallery to view Matt Charboneau's projected starting lineup for the 2019 Michigan State football team.
      Go through the gallery to view Matt Charboneau's projected starting lineup for the 2019 Michigan State football team. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      OFFENSE – QUARTERBACK: Brian Lewerke – After an outstanding sophomore season, Lewerke struggled in 2018 as a shoulder injury hampered him late in the season. Backups Rocky Lombardi and Theo Day will have a chance to open eyes in spring and preseason camp, but expect Lewerke to be under center when the season begins.
      OFFENSE – QUARTERBACK: Brian Lewerke – After an outstanding sophomore season, Lewerke struggled in 2018 as a shoulder injury hampered him late in the season. Backups Rocky Lombardi and Theo Day will have a chance to open eyes in spring and preseason camp, but expect Lewerke to be under center when the season begins. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      LEFT TACKLE: Cole Chewins – His junior season was hampered by an injury that limited Chewins to 74 snaps in the first five games. He started the final seven games, but will no doubt be pushed this spring by a handful of young players.
      LEFT TACKLE: Cole Chewins – His junior season was hampered by an injury that limited Chewins to 74 snaps in the first five games. He started the final seven games, but will no doubt be pushed this spring by a handful of young players. Al Goldis, Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      LEFT GUARD: Tyler Higby – Entering his final season, the versatile Higby (70) has played tackle, guard and center but seems most suited at left guard where 21 of his 26 starts have been. Like others up front, he’ll likely be holding off young players like true freshman Devontae Dobbs.
      LEFT GUARD: Tyler Higby – Entering his final season, the versatile Higby (70) has played tackle, guard and center but seems most suited at left guard where 21 of his 26 starts have been. Like others up front, he’ll likely be holding off young players like true freshman Devontae Dobbs. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      CENTER: Matt Allen – It took time for the Allen to lock down the job as a sophomore in 2018 before injuries hampered him late in the season. He’ll likely get the nod this spring, but will have to battle former walk-on Blake Bueter, who can also play guard.
      CENTER: Matt Allen – It took time for the Allen to lock down the job as a sophomore in 2018 before injuries hampered him late in the season. He’ll likely get the nod this spring, but will have to battle former walk-on Blake Bueter, who can also play guard. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      RIGHT GUARD: Kevin Jarvis – After earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a freshman, Jarvis’ sophomore season was derailed by injuries that had him in and out of the lineup most of the season. If healthy, he should return to an All-Big Ten level in 2019.
      RIGHT GUARD: Kevin Jarvis – After earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors as a freshman, Jarvis’ sophomore season was derailed by injuries that had him in and out of the lineup most of the season. If healthy, he should return to an All-Big Ten level in 2019. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      RIGHT TACKLE: Jordan Reid – The Spartans’ most consistent performer up front last season, Reid was the only player to start all 13 games at the same position. He can play inside as well, but appears to have the tackle spot locked down.
      RIGHT TACKLE: Jordan Reid – The Spartans’ most consistent performer up front last season, Reid was the only player to start all 13 games at the same position. He can play inside as well, but appears to have the tackle spot locked down. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      TIGHT END: Matt Dotson -- Showed flashes of standing out as sophomore in 2018 and started twice, including the bowl game. He’ll have to fend off the likes of redshirt freshman Trenton Gillison, but Dotson is poised for a breakout season.
      TIGHT END: Matt Dotson -- Showed flashes of standing out as sophomore in 2018 and started twice, including the bowl game. He’ll have to fend off the likes of redshirt freshman Trenton Gillison, but Dotson is poised for a breakout season. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      FULLBACK: Max Rosenthal – The Spartans use multiple-receiver sets more often than a fullback, but Rosenthal showed late last season he will be the main fullback moving forward after scoring his first career touchdown as a redshirt freshman.
      FULLBACK: Max Rosenthal – The Spartans use multiple-receiver sets more often than a fullback, but Rosenthal showed late last season he will be the main fullback moving forward after scoring his first career touchdown as a redshirt freshman. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      RUNNING BACK: Connor Heyward – The versatile junior has the inside track on the starting job after rushing for 529 yards and five touchdowns last year. He’ll have plenty of players pushing him, though, as La’Darius Jefferson is coming off a solid freshman season and Elijah Collins will get a shot after seeing sporadic action late last season.
      RUNNING BACK: Connor Heyward – The versatile junior has the inside track on the starting job after rushing for 529 yards and five touchdowns last year. He’ll have plenty of players pushing him, though, as La’Darius Jefferson is coming off a solid freshman season and Elijah Collins will get a shot after seeing sporadic action late last season. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      WIDE RECEIVER: Darrell Stewart Jr. -- Like the rest of the receiving corps, Stewart battled injuries and his numbers suffered as the entire offense faltered. He still had 48 receptions, but entering his senior season, expect Stewart to be one of the most reliable targets for whoever is throwing the ball.
      WIDE RECEIVER: Darrell Stewart Jr. -- Like the rest of the receiving corps, Stewart battled injuries and his numbers suffered as the entire offense faltered. He still had 48 receptions, but entering his senior season, expect Stewart to be one of the most reliable targets for whoever is throwing the ball. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      WIDE RECEIVER: Cody White -- After earning Big Ten All-Freshman team honors in 2017, White was on track for an even bigger season as a sophomore before a broken hand forced him to miss four games. He still had 42 catches and should be in the position to be one of the top receivers in the conference in 2019.
      WIDE RECEIVER: Cody White -- After earning Big Ten All-Freshman team honors in 2017, White was on track for an even bigger season as a sophomore before a broken hand forced him to miss four games. He still had 42 catches and should be in the position to be one of the top receivers in the conference in 2019. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      DEFENSE – DEFENSIVE END: Kenny Willekes (48) – The former walk-on had a breakout season in 2018, earning All-American honors as he was named Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year after recording 20.5 tackles for loss, including 8.5 sacks. A broken leg in the bowl game likely will keep him out of spring practice.
      DEFENSE – DEFENSIVE END: Kenny Willekes (48) – The former walk-on had a breakout season in 2018, earning All-American honors as he was named Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year after recording 20.5 tackles for loss, including 8.5 sacks. A broken leg in the bowl game likely will keep him out of spring practice. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      NOSE TACKLE: Raequan Williams – He turned down the NFL to return for his senior season after being named All-Big Ten first team by the Associated Press in 2018. Williams recorded a career-best 53 tackles, including a career-high 10.5 tackles for loss and two two sacks while breaking up five passes.
      NOSE TACKLE: Raequan Williams – He turned down the NFL to return for his senior season after being named All-Big Ten first team by the Associated Press in 2018. Williams recorded a career-best 53 tackles, including a career-high 10.5 tackles for loss and two two sacks while breaking up five passes. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
      Fullscreen
      DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Mike Panasiuk – A stalwart in the middle of the defensive line, Panasiuk earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2018. He’s started 29 consecutive games, tied for the longest starting streak on the team, and has recorded 64 tackles, including nine for loss and two sacks.
      DEFENSIVE TACKLE: Mike Panasiuk – A stalwart in the middle of the defensive line, Panasiuk earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2018. He’s started 29 consecutive games, tied for the longest starting streak on the team, and has recorded 64 tackles, including nine for loss and two sacks. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      DEFENSIVE END: Jacub Panasiuk – As the Spartans have sought to increase their pass rush, Panasiuk has been the most consistent player opposite Kenny Willekes. He’ll be looking to improve on his 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks entering his junior season.
      DEFENSIVE END: Jacub Panasiuk – As the Spartans have sought to increase their pass rush, Panasiuk has been the most consistent player opposite Kenny Willekes. He’ll be looking to improve on his 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks entering his junior season. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      STAR LINEBACKER: Antjuan Simmons – After playing in all 13 games last season (including one carry on offense that resulted in a fumble) expect Simmons to take over the starting role from the graduated Andrew Dowell. He had 32 tackles last season and returned two kicks for 46 yards.
      STAR LINEBACKER: Antjuan Simmons – After playing in all 13 games last season (including one carry on offense that resulted in a fumble) expect Simmons to take over the starting role from the graduated Andrew Dowell. He had 32 tackles last season and returned two kicks for 46 yards. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      MIKE LINEBACKER: Joe Bachie – He opted to return for his senior season after recording 102 tackles and earning first-team All-Big Ten honors last season that resulted in Bachie being named MSU’s top defensive player. He has 214 career tackles with four interceptions, seven pass break-ups and five forced fumbles.
      MIKE LINEBACKER: Joe Bachie – He opted to return for his senior season after recording 102 tackles and earning first-team All-Big Ten honors last season that resulted in Bachie being named MSU’s top defensive player. He has 214 career tackles with four interceptions, seven pass break-ups and five forced fumbles. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      SAM LINEBACKER: Tyriq Thompson (17) – He had a career-high 31 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack, along with two fumble recoveries and an interception while starting 12 of 13 games. He’ll likely share time with Brandon Bouyer-Randle in passing situations.
      SAM LINEBACKER: Tyriq Thompson (17) – He had a career-high 31 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack, along with two fumble recoveries and an interception while starting 12 of 13 games. He’ll likely share time with Brandon Bouyer-Randle in passing situations. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      STRONG SAFTEY: Xavier Henderson – After appearing in all 13 games as a true freshman, expect Henderson to move into the starting lineup to replace the graduated Khari Willis. Henderson had 15 tackles and recovered a fumble as MSU’s fifth defensive back.
      STRONG SAFTEY: Xavier Henderson – After appearing in all 13 games as a true freshman, expect Henderson to move into the starting lineup to replace the graduated Khari Willis. Henderson had 15 tackles and recovered a fumble as MSU’s fifth defensive back. Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      FREE SAFETY: David Dowell – Dowell has started 23 consecutive games and has earned All-Big Ten honors in each of the past two seasons. He has 121 career tackles with seven interceptions, six pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries after recording 59 stops in 2018.
      FREE SAFETY: David Dowell – Dowell has started 23 consecutive games and has earned All-Big Ten honors in each of the past two seasons. He has 121 career tackles with seven interceptions, six pass break-ups, two fumble recoveries after recording 59 stops in 2018. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      FIELD CORNERBACK: Josh Butler – There are a lot of options to replace Justin Layne, but Butler is the most experienced and is the likely bet to start to begin the season. He played just six games last season but started five and broke up three passes.
      FIELD CORNERBACK: Josh Butler – There are a lot of options to replace Justin Layne, but Butler is the most experienced and is the likely bet to start to begin the season. He played just six games last season but started five and broke up three passes. Cody Glenn, Associated Press
      Fullscreen
      BOUNDARY CORNERBACK: Josiah Scott – He was a freshman All-American in 2017 before missing the first eight games last season with a knee injury. Scott returned and recorded seven pass breakups in five games, including four in the Redbox Bowl when he was named defensive MVP.
      BOUNDARY CORNERBACK: Josiah Scott – He was a freshman All-American in 2017 before missing the first eight games last season with a knee injury. Scott returned and recorded seven pass breakups in five games, including four in the Redbox Bowl when he was named defensive MVP. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      SPECIAL TEAMS – PUNTER: Jake Hartbarger – He’ll be back for a sixth season after suffering a broken leg in the second week of last season. His presence will help solidify a position that saw five different players punt the ball in 2018.
      SPECIAL TEAMS – PUNTER: Jake Hartbarger – He’ll be back for a sixth season after suffering a broken leg in the second week of last season. His presence will help solidify a position that saw five different players punt the ball in 2018. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
      Fullscreen
      KICKER: Matt Coghlin – He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore in 2018. Coghlin was 18-of-22 on field goals (.818) and a perfect 25-of-25 on extra points. He ranked among MSU’s single-season leaders in field-goal percentage (fifth at .818) and field goals (tied for eighth with 18).
      KICKER: Matt Coghlin – He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a sophomore in 2018. Coghlin was 18-of-22 on field goals (.818) and a perfect 25-of-25 on extra points. He ranked among MSU’s single-season leaders in field-goal percentage (fifth at .818) and field goals (tied for eighth with 18). Dale G. Young, Detroit News
      Fullscreen

      Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

        Replay
        Autoplay
        Show Thumbnails
        Show Captions
        LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE