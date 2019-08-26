CLOSE

Michigan sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson describes how this camp was different than last year

Home isn’t far away for Aidan Hutchinson. Neither are the reminders.

And for Michigan’s sophomore defensive end, it turns out the drive to end the Wolverines’ Big Ten title drought gets refueled every time he gets in the car and heads back to Plymouth.

The son of Chris Hutchinson, a former Michigan All-American defensive lineman, wears his father’s jersey number. And ever since he can remember, his bedroom wall at home has featured a display of his dad’s Big Ten championship rings. All five of them.

“So, I’ve got to look at that every time I come home,” Aidan said, laughing. “Obviously, I want it more than anybody.”

But he’s hardly alone, and as the Wolverines finally get to focus on an opponent this week, with Saturday’s season opener against Middle Tennessee State under the lights at Michigan Stadium, perhaps no position group on the roster has more to prove than the defensive line.

OK, maybe that’s a stretch. The depth at cornerback is probably a bigger concern heading into this season, especially with a projected starter in Ambry Thomas still working his way back after being diagnosed with colitis.

Still, up front, Michigan lost bookend stars to the NFL in Rashan Gary and Chase Winovich, as well as experienced tackles in Bryan Mone and Lawrence Marshall. They also lost their position coach, as Greg Mattison bolted last winter for Ohio State, of all places. And aside from all that, the lack of an interior pass rush proved to be one of the Wolverines’ glaring deficiencies a year ago, a fact that Ohio State exploited rather obscenely in Columbus last November.

So, yes, this defensive line has a few questions to answer this fall. 

“But they’re a hungry group and they’ve got a lot of chips on their shoulders,” said Shaun Nua, who replaced Mattison as the line coach. “And I like it.”

There’s plenty to like if you can get past the lack of experience. Senior tackle Carlo Kemp is the only full-time returning starter, unless you include Central Michigan grad transfer Mike Danna, who'll join the rotation at defensive end.

“There’s a lot of talk about how we’re young, how we’re inexperienced,” said junior Kwity Paye, who did fill a starting role for an injured Gary, at times, last season. “So we’re just hungry to prove everybody wrong and show everybody … we won’t be the weak link on this team. There’s not gonna be a weak link on this team.”

And if that sounds like wishful thinking to some, so be it.

“All of us are starting to adopt that attitude of not caring what anyone says,” Hutchinson said. “We’re just gonna go out there and do what we do. … Obviously, we’re getting a little bit of hate on the defense. But I think we’re gonna be just fine.”


Inside issues

That’ll depend on a number of factors, but particularly the play inside, where the Wolverines would benefit greatly from a healthy dose of Michael Dwumfour this season. That wasn’t the case last year as their best interior pass rusher was slowed by a painful foot injury, and Dwumfour, who struggled as a run defender, was limited again in fall camp by another injury.

Behind Kemp and Dwumfour, the coaches have talked up the play of redshirt sophomore Donovan Jeter, and one or both of the highly-touted freshmen — Mazi Smith and Chris Hinton — could figure in the rotation as well. Same goes for junior Ben Mason, the converted fullback who’s as well-suited for a crash course at a new position as anyone.

On the edge, though, Michigan needs a breakout season from Hutchinson, and the former four-star recruit out of Dearborn Divine Child knows it. After flashing some of his potential — and playing in every game — as a freshman, Hutchinson, who only turned 19 a few weeks ago, says, “the switch kind of flipped and my mindset started changing” this spring.

He bulked up, adding about 10 pounds of muscle — Hutchinson’s listed at 6-foot-6 and 278 pounds now — and he even made a trip to Boston this summer to spend a few days learning about Tom Brady’s unique training methods with Brady’s personal trainer, Alex Guerrero. And while he’s not ready to adopt Brady’s plant-based diet just yet, Hutchinson said he learned enough about nutrition, biomechanics, injury prevention and so on, that he came away from the trip — a birthday gift that was his mother’s idea — convinced he'll "go back every year just to get an annual checkup on my body.”

That comes as no surprise to his head coach, by the way.

Michigan football game-by-game predictions
Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News predicts Michigan’s 2019 football season, game-by-game. Paul Sancya, AP
Aug. 31 vs. Middle Tennessee State: Michigan’s new offense will be on display under the lights and should get plenty of opportunity to flex its muscles against MTSU defensive coordinator Scott Shafer’s defense. You might remember Shafer, who spent a year at Michigan and also worked under Jim Harbaugh at Stanford. MTSU is expected to struggle mightily on offense as it tries to replace quarterback Brent Stockstill, the Conference USA MVP last year. The Wolverines are favored big in this one. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 7 vs. Army: Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown said he started preparing for (worrying about?) Army at the start of spring practices. That’s what facing a service academy offense can do to a DC. The Black Knights have won 29 games the last three seasons under coach Jeff Monken, and there are high hopes again for the program, not to mention predictions of another win over Navy. This could very well be tricky for Michigan’s defense, but the Army defense is no slouch – it forced 13 fumbles last season. Prediction: WIN
Sept. 21 at Wisconsin: The Wolverines are off the weekend before their Big Ten opener at Madison, which will be a noon Eastern kickoff. Bet Michigan was relieved it wouldn’t have to play a night game at raucous Camp Randall. As running back Jonathan Taylor goes, so go the Badgers. He rushed for 2,194 yards and 16 touchdowns last season. The Badgers must fill holes on defense, particularly at linebacker. Will Michigan prevail in its first road test of the season? Prediction: WIN
Sept. 28 vs. Rutgers: Quarterback Artur Sitkowski struggled last season to say the least. He was last nationally in pass efficiency and threw 18 interceptions – worst nationally. Running back Raheem Blackshear is a talent, but whether Rutgers can improve on its 1-11 record from last year depends in large part on whether the Scarlet Knights can cut down on mistakes and whether the offense can find a way to score points. It’s hard to imagine they’ve made a significant turnaround. Prediction: WIN
Oct. 5 vs. Iowa: The Hawkeyes’ defense is highlighted by A.J. Epenesa, a tremendous pass rusher, and the offense returns a veteran quarterback in Nate Stanley, who has a strong supporting cast of running backs and a couple top-notch receivers. With Stanley starting, however, Iowa is 9-9 in Big Ten games. Can he change that on the road at Michigan Stadium? Probably not. Prediction: WIN
Oct. 12 at Illinois: This will be an interesting one with Brandon Peters now the starting quarterback for the Illini after transferring from Michigan. He’s no slouch and he certainly has a good idea how to attack Don Brown’s defense. But can the Illini do that? Running back Reggie Corbin is back and the offensive line returns four starters. The Illinois defense was porous, among the worst nationally last year. How much can it improve this year under new defensive coordinator – head coach Lovie Smith? Prediction: WIN
Oct. 19 at Penn State: This will be a whiteout and Beaver Stadium is always a tough environment. The Nittany Lions are young at the offensive skill positions but should be tough on defense. It’s the second straight road game for the Wolverines and a week before the clash at home with Notre Dame, and will test their game-by-game approach. Prediction: LOSS
Oct. 26 Notre Dame: Michigan wants to avenge last year’s opening loss that featured an early-game lapse by the defense and a late-game surge by the offense. The Irish will be guided by a steady hand at quarterback in Ian Book, and while it could be running back by committee, the Notre Dame offense is expected to be explosive. The Irish also get a bye before facing Michigan, but the Wolverines will win for the first time in the series since 2013. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 2 at Maryland: The only thing that might be interesting about this game is whether Maryland coach Mike Locksley and Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis – they were co-offensive coordinators at Alabama last year – are still giving each other verbal jabs. The Terps have some talent like running back Anthony McFarland, but the defense returns only four starters. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 16 vs. Michigan State: Michigan State is going to be scary for any team this season because of its standout defense. Quarterback Brian Lewerke, healthy now, should not be overlooked and he’s got solid receivers and a veteran tailback. The offensive line struggled last season because of injury and went with nine different lineups, but the Spartans have experience on the line this year. This will be a defensive struggle. The Wolverines are off the weekend before, while MSU is playing Illinois. Prediction: WIN
Nov. 23 at Indiana: Sandwiched between Michigan’s chief rivals is Indiana, which is not a bad place to be for a team that has played the Wolverines tough in recent meetings. The Hoosiers have talent at the skill positions, notably running back Stevie Scott. Defensively, the Hoosiers should be tough in the secondary with three returning starters, but will they improve on yards allowed last year (423.8)? Will the Wolverines be caught looking ahead to The Game? Prediction: WIN
Nov. 30 vs. Ohio State: Here it is, The Game. The Buckeyes’ defense should be outstanding and the key will be whether quarterback Justin Fields can stay healthy through the long season. From Michigan’s side of things, at this point the offense should be humming. In many ways this game feels like it might be about how new Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and first-year Ohio State coach Ryan Day manage their jobs. Michigan’s defensive staff and returning players have been thinking about this game for a full year, wanting to right the wrongs from last year’s 62-39 loss. Can they? Prediction: LOSS. FINAL RECORD: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
    “He’s just so focused and dedicated,” Harbaugh said. “To be good at anything, you’ve got to be dedicated, and he is. He’s got all the physical ability, he’s got all the intangibles.”

    So much so that when Nua talks about leadership, he mentions Hutchinson in the same sentence as Kemp, who was just voted a team captain. Kemp’s the “emotional and vocal leader” on the defensive line, Nua says, while Paye remains a more soft-spoken leader by example. (“He shows up every day and just works and works and works,” Nua said.)

    And Hutchinson?

    “Aidan is a very, very special competitor,” said Nua, who spent last season at Arizona State and six before that coaching the defensive line at Navy. “He’s very competitive. Hard on himself. So that’s why he’s gonna be a great player. … If he just keeps doing what he’s doing, he’ll fill that role.”


    A push from dad

    Defensive coordinator Don Brown liked him enough a year ago that Hutchinson became one of only three freshmen to have his redshirt burned last season. (Receiver Ronnie Bell and kicker Jake Moody were the others.) And if you ask Brown about the sophomore now, he’ll talk not just about Hutchinson’s natural length or added bulk or his ability to shed blockers as a pass rusher. He points to his personality, too.

    “He has a charismatic way about him that … I just like the guy,” Brown said.

    A year ago, his veteran teammates raved about both Hutchinson’s potential. Gary said Hutchinson was better than he was as a freshman who arrived on campus as the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit, while Thomas insisted, “That kid is going to be an All-American here.”

    Just like his dad, who earned All-American honors as a fifth-year senior in 1992 as Michigan went undefeated (9-0-3) and made a second straight trip to the Rose Bowl. And, yes, the same dad — now an emergency room doctor at Beaumont Hospital — who also went 4-0-1 against the Buckeyes in his career.

    “Every day he tells me that he’s never lost to Ohio State,” Hutchinson said, smiling. “And I envy that, I really do.”

    jniyo@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @john_niyo

