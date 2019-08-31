LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

East Lansing — Sometimes the best offense is a good defense. Even better, occasionally it’s a great defense.

And for the moment, that’ll be more than enough for Michigan State, which manhandled Tulsa, 28-7, in its season opener before a crowd of 72,005 at Spartan Stadium.

But if you came here looking for proof the Spartans’ offense was either new or improved — the fans have been hearing for weeks, if not months, that it'll be both — you left empty-handed. That explains why the home team got an earful from the boobirds Friday night.

“The crowd reacts how they want, and you can’t really control that,” senior quarterback Brian Lewerke said. “And it’s probably right for them to do so, in a sense. The offense was lacking.”

It was. And if it still is, that’s a problem, obviously. Because few teams were lacking more than Michigan State a year ago, when the Spartans wasted a defense that ranked among the nation’s best and slogged their way to a 7-6 finish.

Friday night, they looked like a team capable of repeating that feat. Which is a decidedly different story than narrative we heard all summer, that this year would mirror 2013 instead, when the Spartans rebounded from a frustrating 7-6 season thanks to a dominant defense and an offense that finally got rolling.

That still could happen here, I suppose. The defense certainly looks as good as advertised, if not better, led by a dominant front seven that obliterated Tulsa at the point of attack. The Spartans finished with a whopping 13 tackles for loss, including six sacks, and actually set a program record as Tulsa finished with minus-73 yards rushing.

But the offense? Lacking is putting it mildly, I’d say.

Sputtering along

The opening drive was productive, at least, as Michigan State went 73 yards on nine plays to take a 7-0 lead on a nifty 15-yard pass play from Lewerke to running back Connor Heyward. But two costly Tulsa penalties kick-started that drive, and then the next 17 plays the Spartans ran produced just 51 total yards.

And even when the defense and special-teams units teed the ball up for the offense, Lewerke & Co. couldn’t fully capitalize.

A blocked punt gave Michigan State the ball at Tulsa’s 24-yard line to start the second quarter. But the Spartans could only muster four yards and settled for a 38-yard field goal. On the next series, All-America candidate Kenny Willekes forced and recovered a fumble and Michigan State took possession at the Tulsa 36. Seven plays netted just eight yards on the ensuing drive, though, thanks in part to a couple costly penalties, and Matt Coghlin booted another field goal.

Michigan State 28, Tulsa 7
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) and the rest of the Spartans sing with the fans after defeating the University of Tulsa 28-7 at Spartan Stadium, August 30, 2019.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) and the rest of the Spartans sing with the fans after defeating Tulsa, 28-7, at Spartan Stadium on August 30, 2019. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes celebrates after recovering a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes celebrates after recovering a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward leaps for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward leaps for a touchdown in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tulsa running back Corey Taylor II, left; quarterback Zach Smith, and Michigan State cornerback Josh Butler chase after a fumble in the end zone in the second quarter. The ball rolled out of bounds resulting in a safety for Michigan State.
Tulsa running back Corey Taylor II (24), quarterback Zach Smith and Michigan State cornerback Josh Butler chase after a fumble in the end zone in the second quarter. The ball rolled out of bounds resulting in a safety for Michigan State. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi runs the ball in the first quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi runs the ball in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott tackles Tulsa wide receiver Keylon Stokes in the first quarter.
Michigan State cornerback Josiah Scott tackles Tulsa wide receiver Keylon Stokes in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith fumbles the ball while being tackled by Michigan State defensive end Jacub Panasiuk in the first quarter.
Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith fumbles the ball while being tackled by Michigan State defensive end Jacub Panasiuk in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back La'Darius Jefferson runs the ball in the first quarter.
Michigan State running back La'Darius Jefferson runs the ball in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward leaps for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward leaps for a touchdown in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Two fans dressed as Colonel Sanders stand out from the Michigan State fans in the stands.
Two fans dressed as Colonel Sanders stand out from the Michigan State fans in the stands. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio yells at his team during the first quarter.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio yells at his team during the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass in the first quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass in the first quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass in the second quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tulsa running back Shamari Brooks and Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie chase the ball after a bad snap by Tulsa in the second quarter. Michigan State recovered the fumble.
Tulsa running back Shamari Brooks and Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie chase the ball after a bad snap by Tulsa in the second quarter. Michigan State recovered the fumble. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes (48) celebrates with his teammates after recovering a fumble in the second quarter.
Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes (48) celebrates with his teammates after recovering a fumble in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State tight end Matt Seybert runs the ball in the second quarter.
Michigan State tight end Matt Seybert runs the ball in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) celebrates after running the ball for a first down in the second quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke (14) celebrates after running the ball for a first down in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks for an open man in the second quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke looks for an open man in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball away from Tulsa defensive end Deven Lamp in the second quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke runs the ball away from Tulsa defensive end Deven Lamp in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State wide receiver Laress Nelson runs the ball in the second quarter.
Michigan State wide receiver Laress Nelson runs the ball in the second quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward runs the ball in the third quarter.
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward runs the ball in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke hands the ball off to running back La'Darius Jefferson in the third quarter.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke hands the ball off to running back La'Darius Jefferson in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. runs the ball in the third quarter.
Michigan State wide receiver Darrell Stewart Jr. runs the ball in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward runs the ball in the third quarter.
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward runs the ball in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Elijah Collins runs into the end zone in the third quarter but the play was called back due to a holding penalty.
Michigan State running back Elijah Collins runs into the end zone in the third quarter but the play was called back due to a holding penalty. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tulsa tight end Abe Anderson is tackled by Michigan State cornerback Shakur Brown in the third quarter.
Tulsa tight end Abe Anderson is tackled by Michigan State cornerback Shakur Brown in the third quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tulsa wide receiver Keylon Stokes is tackled by Michigan State cornerback Kalon Gervin in the fourth quarter.
Tulsa wide receiver Keylon Stokes is tackled by Michigan State cornerback Kalon Gervin in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches a reception by his offense in the fourth quarter.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches a reception by his offense in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor is tackled by Tulsa safety TieNeal Martin after catching a pass in the fourth quarter.
Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor is tackled by Tulsa safety TieNeal Martin after catching a pass in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
(From left) Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith is sacked by Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes, and defensive end Jacub Panasiuk in the fourth quarter.
From left, Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith is sacked by Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes and defensive end Jacub Panasiuk in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter.
Michigan State defensive end Kenny Willekes celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward runs the ball in the fourth quarter.
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward runs the ball in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward pushes away from Tulsa running back Chris Lovick while running the ball in the fourth quarter.
Michigan State running back Connor Heyward pushes away from Tulsa running back Chris Lovick while running the ball in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State linebacker Noah Harvey celebrates a sack in the fourth quarter.
Michigan State linebacker Noah Harvey celebrates a sack in the fourth quarter. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, center, and the rest of the Spartans walk to the stadium together before a game against the University of Tulsa at Spartan Stadium, August 30, 2019.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, center, and the rest of the Spartans walk to the stadium together before the season opener against Tulsa. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State offensive lineman Matt Allen high-fives a fan while walking onto the field for warmups.
Michigan State offensive lineman Matt Allen high-fives a fan while walking onto the field for warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Brandon Wright catches a pass during warmups.
Michigan State running back Brandon Wright catches a pass during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass during warmups.
Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke throws a pass during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State running back Elijah Collins runs the ball during warmups.
Michigan State running back Elijah Collins runs the ball during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks the field during warmups.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks the field during warm-ups. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The Michigan State Spartans walk across the file together before the start of the game.
The Michigan State Spartans walk across the field together before the start of the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk carries a sledgehammer with the word "destruction" painted on it as the team walks across the field together before the game.
Michigan State defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk carries a sledgehammer with the word "destruction" painted on it as the team walks across the field together before the game. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    On and on it went like that, as the Spartans committed 14 penalties, costing themselves 122 yards — or 42 more yards than Tulsa finished the game with. Several of those flags fell on the offensive line, and a few of them were drive-killers. A holding penalty here, a false start there.

    But when they weren’t going backward, they weren’t exactly moving forward. At least not the way you’d expect against a defense that ranked 118th nationally against the run a year ago. Facing Tulsa’s 3-3-5 stack, the Spartans managed just 108 yards on 40 carries, and the trio of running backs — Heyward, La’Darius Jefferson and Elijah Collins — combined for only 68 yards on 30 carries.

    Some of that’s on them, but clearly much of it is on an offensive line that struggled mightily with injuries and ineffective play a year ago. So consider this an inauspicious start in both regards. And probably not a good omen.

    Already missing one projected starter at left tackle in Cole Chewins (back), the Spartans reshuffled their starting five again with Chewins’ expected replacement, AJ Arcuri, also sidelined by injury. Instead, it was right guard Kevin Jarvis moving over to left tackle and sophomore Matt Carrick getting his first career start at right guard. The interior line was a juggling act for much of the night with a handful of players rotating through, and when push came to shove, the Spartans didn’t do nearly enough of either.

    “Sometimes it’s leverage issues, sometimes it’s not getting the job done,” coach Mark Dantonio said.

    Boo reviews

    But what if they simply can’t get the job done? Then what? That’ll be the nagging question until the Spartans prove otherwise, and it won’t matter who’s calling the plays.

    Friday night did mark the debut of Brad Salem as offensive coordinator, and there were some notable changes. There were more shotgun and pistol formations, and a few instances where Salem had the offense running some tempo. There also was a short-yardage package in the red zone where Rocky Lombardi came on to replace Lewerke. But while it worked the first time he came on and converted a fourth-and-1 keeper, it sure didn’t the second time when he ran the exact same play and got stuffed.

    “There is no magic play, guys,” Dantonio said afterward.

    No, but there were a lot of poorly executed ones Friday night and that’s not all on the players, no matter what the coaches say.

    And that’s why they heard the boos. Because the fans have seen this playbook before — great defense, anemic offense — and they know it’s destined to fail in the end.

    "The way we were playing," receiver Cody White admitted, "I would have booed myself."

    Now, to be fair, the start of that 2013 season everyone keeps pointing to for inspiration was just as ugly offensively. The Spartans began that Rose Bowl campaign with an opener at Western Michigan that was nearly as offensive as this: Andrew Maxwell and Connor Cook combined to go 17-for-36 for 116 yards and the Spartans used a pair of defensive touchdowns to win, 26-13. (It wasn’t much better the next week as the defense again scored two TDs in a 21-6 win over South Florida.)

    So there’s still time to get things corrected, as Dantonio was quick to point out in his postgame assessment. 

    But in the meantime, the Spartans shouldn’t expect a lot of patience.

    “Everybody’s gotta voice their approval or disapproval, at times,” Dantonio said, shrugging it off. “So, hey, I’m good. Let’s go.”

    On that last count, he'll get no argument from anyone. But the question remains: Can they really get this thing going, or not?

    john.niyo@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @JohnNiyo

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE