Matt Charboneau and John Niyo of The Detroit News after Michigan State's 10-7 loss to Arizona State.

East Lansing — It was midway through John L. Smith’s final season as Michigan State’s head coach that he delivered that now-infamous line in a halftime interview.

“The kids are playing their tail off,” he barked, writing his own sideline epitaph as he spoke, “and the coaches are screwing it up!"

He was gone a month later, replaced soon after by Mark Dantonio. A man with a plan, and a coach who knew exactly what he wanted to do and how he’d get it done. And Saturday night, this was the moment the record books would make official what everyone by now agreed: Dantonio is the most successful football coach in Michigan State history.

Yet that’s what made the end of Saturday’s 10-7 loss to Arizona State so jarring. So inexplicable. So hard to comprehend, let alone explain.

And as he stood at the podium after the game, still tied with Duffy Daugherty as the Spartans’ all-time winningest coach, Dantonio simply couldn’t.

How did the Spartans let this win slip away? How did all those drives that crossed midfield end without points? How did that vaunted defense suddenly come unraveled in the final few minutes? How did the confusion end up ruling a day that supposed to be a coronation?

“I don’t know, guys,” Dantonio said, finally, as a long answer after a long day came to an exasperated end. “Sometimes you’re on the sideline and you’re dealing with it and … it’s a lot easier to see it from afar. It’s up close, and you’re trying to deal with it. It’s happening fast.”

Take another look

But that’s why these coaches make all that money, and, quite frankly, that’s why Dantonio has been on the winning end of so many of these kind of games during his 13-year tenure at Michigan State.

That’s also why everything that took place was so puzzling, though. Particularly at the end, as the clock ticked down and ... the coaches screwed it up.

They weren’t the only ones, obviously, and in his postgame comments, Dantonio reverted to passive-aggressive responses when it came to the striped shirts. All the convoluted delays and the clock issues, the questionable flags and the blown calls, including one the refs missed on what proved to be the game’s final play — or replay, as it were.

“I think they need to take a good hard look at the officiating, and that’s all I’ll say,” Dantonio said, though he didn’t quite stop there.

But while they do that, he’d better take an even harder look at the coaching. Because in the end, that’s where the blame really lies here, from the conservative play-calling — a Connor Heyward handoff on second-and-20? — to some egregious game management. 

In the end, it wasn’t so much the decision to send Michigan State’s field-goal unit onto the field with 11 seconds left and the ball at Arizona State’s 24-yard line. It was the delay that preceded it, and the confusion that followed — not to mention some of the earlier decisions that effectively forced Dantonio's hand — that ultimately robbed the Spartans on Saturday.

Arizona State 10, MSU 7
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Arizona State's Eno Benjamin (3) stretches out for the game-winning touchdown as MSU Joe Bachie (35) and Xavier Henderson (3) try to stop the running back. Arizona State upsets MSU, 10-7, at Spartan Stadium, Saturday afternoon, September 14, 2019.
Buy Photo
Arizona State's Eno Benjamin (3) stretches out for the game-winning touchdown as MSU Joe Bachie (35) and Xavier Henderson (3) try to stop the running back. Arizona State upsets MSU, 10-7, at Spartan Stadium, Saturday afternoon, September 14, 2019. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Arizona State players hold their hands up as they win the game with this touchdown.
Buy Photo
Arizona State players hold their hands up as they win the game with this touchdown. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
MSU kicker Matt Coghlin (4) misses his final field goal attempt that would have tied the game. He made the field goal attempt the play before this, but MSU was penalized for having 12 men on the field, so he kicked again and missed.
Buy Photo
MSU kicker Matt Coghlin (4) misses his final field goal attempt that would have tied the game. He made the field goal attempt the play before this, but MSU was penalized for having 12 men on the field, so he kicked again and missed. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Luke Campbell (62) and Jordan Reid (55) are dejected after MSU's loss to Arizona State.
Buy Photo
Luke Campbell (62) and Jordan Reid (55) are dejected after MSU's loss to Arizona State. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards, left, and MSU head coach Mark Dantonio shake hands after MSUs loss.
Buy Photo
Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards, left, and MSU head coach Mark Dantonio shake hands after MSUs loss. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
MSU players are dejected as they walk off the field after their loss.
Buy Photo
MSU players are dejected as they walk off the field after their loss. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) celebrates with Arizona fans after the game.
Buy Photo
Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) celebrates with Arizona fans after the game. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
QB Rocky Lombardi (12) warms up.
Buy Photo
QB Rocky Lombardi (12) warms up. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Brian Lewerke (14) warms up.
Buy Photo
Brian Lewerke (14) warms up. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Darrell Stewart (25) warms up.
Buy Photo
Darrell Stewart (25) warms up. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Cody White (7) warms up.
Buy Photo
Cody White (7) warms up. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Cody White (7) catches a ball over his head during warm ups.
Buy Photo
Cody White (7) catches a ball over his head during warm ups. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
MSU football coach Mark Dantonio, left, and men's basketball coach Tom Izzo talk before the game.
Buy Photo
MSU football coach Mark Dantonio, left, and men's basketball coach Tom Izzo talk before the game. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Sparty runs out onto the field before the team.
Buy Photo
Sparty runs out onto the field before the team. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
MSU head coach Mark Dantonio leads his Spartans onto the field.
Buy Photo
MSU head coach Mark Dantonio leads his Spartans onto the field. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Two A-10 Warthogs, from Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township fly over the stadium before the game.
Buy Photo
Two A-10 Warthogs, from Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township fly over the stadium before the game. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Arizona State's Cam Phillips (15) breaks up a pass intended for MSU's Darrell Stewart (25) early in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
Arizona State's Cam Phillips (15) breaks up a pass intended for MSU's Darrell Stewart (25) early in the first quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
MSU fans cheer in the stands with their green pom poms.
Buy Photo
MSU fans cheer in the stands with their green pom poms. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
MSU's Jacub Panasiuk (96) runs to celebrate after sacking Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
MSU's Jacub Panasiuk (96) runs to celebrate after sacking Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) in the first quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
MSU's Jacub Panasiuk (96) celebrates with teammates after sacking Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
MSU's Jacub Panasiuk (96) celebrates with teammates after sacking Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) in the first quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
MSU's Elijah Collins (24) carries in the first quarter as he is tackled by Arizona State's Tyler Whiley (23) in the first quarter.
Buy Photo
MSU's Elijah Collins (24) carries in the first quarter as he is tackled by Arizona State's Tyler Whiley (23) in the first quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
MSU's Cody White (7) makes a catch for a first down in the first quarter as he is tackled by Arizona State's Kobe Williams (5).
Buy Photo
MSU's Cody White (7) makes a catch for a first down in the first quarter as he is tackled by Arizona State's Kobe Williams (5). Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
MSU's Matt Seybert (80) gains extra yardage and a first down on this reception as Arizona State's Aashari Crosswell (16) and Kobe Williams (5) make the tackle.
Buy Photo
MSU's Matt Seybert (80) gains extra yardage and a first down on this reception as Arizona State's Aashari Crosswell (16) and Kobe Williams (5) make the tackle. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
MSU's David Dowell (6) pushes Arizona State's Brandon Pierce (85) out of bounds on this reception in the second quarter.
Buy Photo
MSU's David Dowell (6) pushes Arizona State's Brandon Pierce (85) out of bounds on this reception in the second quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Arizona State place kicker Christian Zendejas (45) celebrates with teammate Kevin Macias (44) after kicking a field in the second quarter to score first.
Buy Photo
Arizona State place kicker Christian Zendejas (45) celebrates with teammate Kevin Macias (44) after kicking a field in the second quarter to score first. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
MSU's Darrell Stewart (25) gains yards on this reception as Arizona State's Jack Jones (21) pursues near the end of the second quarter.
Buy Photo
MSU's Darrell Stewart (25) gains yards on this reception as Arizona State's Jack Jones (21) pursues near the end of the second quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
MSU's Matt Dotson (89) is pulled down by Arizona State's Kejuan Markham (12) after gaining a first down on this long reception in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
MSU's Matt Dotson (89) is pulled down by Arizona State's Kejuan Markham (12) after gaining a first down on this long reception in the third quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
MSU's Kenny Willekes (48) puts a hit on Arizona State's Eno Benjamin (3) to stop him behind the line of scrimmage in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
MSU's Kenny Willekes (48) puts a hit on Arizona State's Eno Benjamin (3) to stop him behind the line of scrimmage in the third quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
MSU's Kenny Willekes (48) celebrates his hit on Arizona State's Eno Benjamin (3) to stop him behind the line of scrimmage in the third quarter.
Buy Photo
MSU's Kenny Willekes (48) celebrates his hit on Arizona State's Eno Benjamin (3) to stop him behind the line of scrimmage in the third quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
MSU's Darrell Stewart (25) and Matt Seybert (80) celebrate after Elijah Collins (24) scores MSU's only touchdown during the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
MSU's Darrell Stewart (25) and Matt Seybert (80) celebrate after Elijah Collins (24) scores MSU's only touchdown during the fourth quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Arizona State's Jayden Daniels (5) barely escapes the grasp of MSU's Mike Panasiuk (72) during the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Arizona State's Jayden Daniels (5) barely escapes the grasp of MSU's Mike Panasiuk (72) during the fourth quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
Arizona State's Kyle Williams (10) is tackled by a host of MSU defenders in the fourth quarter.
Buy Photo
Arizona State's Kyle Williams (10) is tackled by a host of MSU defenders in the fourth quarter. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen
MSU's Darrell Stewart (25) tries to escape a host of Arizona State defenders near the end of the game.
Buy Photo
MSU's Darrell Stewart (25) tries to escape a host of Arizona State defenders near the end of the game. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Buy Photo
Fullscreen

    Missed opportunities

    Brian Lewerke’s long completion to Darrell Stewart had put the Spartans in position to take a shot at the end zone and an outright win in regulation. And after a quick spike on the ensuing play to stop the clock, Lewerke fully expected to do just that. He looked to the sideline, then grew impatient as he waited for offensive coordinator Brad Salem to signal in another play.

    Finally, he got it, and the Spartans, who were out of timeouts for no good reason, began to line up with nearly half the 40-second play clock already gone.

    “But then I think Coach D wanted to go for the field goal,” Lewerke said later, shrugging.

    Indeed, on second thought, the head coach did.

    “Initially, we were gonna try a shot down there and then I said, ‘Hey, we need to kick it,’” Dantonio said.

    So the offense came running off the field and the field-goal unit came running on with less than 15 seconds on the clock. Last but not least was kicker Matt Coghlin, who'd missed a pair of first-half kicks after a perfect start to the season. The snap was just in time — one second on the play clock — and the kick was good. 

    But the celebration was short-lived — and overtime no longer guaranteed — because it turned out the Spartans had 12 men on the field. 

    That was news to the officials on the field, apparently. And so was the fact that the Sun Devils’ Cam Phillips illegally hurdled over the Michigan State line on Coghlin’s second attempt, a 47-yarder that missed badly wide left and ended the game.

    “That should be a penalty,” Dantonio grumbled later. “And it’s not reviewable.”

    He’s right, it’s not.  

    But he’s also correct when he notes that it didn’t have to come down to that. The game, or that final kick.

    “There’s a lot of opportunities prior to that where we could’ve won the football game,” Dantonio said.

    There’s some where they might’ve lost it, too. That's obvious after a game in which Michigan State crossed midfield a half-dozen times and only score seven points. It goes without saying, too, when the defense allows just 216 yards and ends with defensive tackle Raequan Williams saying, "It's on us."

    Take Arizona State’s final possession: an 11-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in its lone touchdown. The big play was a 40-yard bomb from true freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels to Brandon Aiyuk, who’d gotten behind a stumbling Josh Butler along the sideline. But the biggest was the fourth-and-13 that Arizona State converted after Dantonio called his final two timeouts with the clock stopped.

     “We were so concerned about the quarterback scrambling, we were trying to look at the formation they were running and make them change that formation,” Dantonio explained. “So we took the timeouts to make sure that we were gonna be lined up correctly and make them change a couple different formations.”

    It worked until it didn’t, as Daniels scrambled 15 yards for the first down — “That should not happen,” Dantonio grumbled — and then scrambled for another first down a few plays later, setting up the go-ahead score.

    But when asked about burning both his timeouts there, Dantonio strangely dismissed the question.

    “We didn’t need the timeout, anyway,” he said. “Because we could spike the ball. We could’ve spiked it to stop the clock.”

    But they didn’t. As for why, only the head coach can say for sure. 

    john.niyo@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/JohnNiyo

