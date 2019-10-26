CLOSE

Matt Charboneau and John Niyo of The Detroit News talk about Michigan State's third straight loss. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

East Lansing — Only the true believers are left at this point.

And judging by the huge swaths of empty bleachers that greeted Michigan State’s football team when the players came out of the tunnel after halftime Saturday at Spartan Stadium, there aren’t many left.

The weather was miserable, and a gloomy afternoon only got worse once the game against sixth-ranked Penn State kicked off.

The rains came, as predicted. The home team couldn’t score, as usual. And long before time officially expired on Michigan State’s 28-7 loss, the fans were leaving in droves, as you’d expect.

By the time the heaviest downpours arrived early in the fourth quarter, ABC play-by-play man Sean McDonough took note of some of the drenched and possibly delirious diehards still in the stands and borrowed a line from "Caddyshack," “I think of the words of the late, great Judge Smails right now: ‘Don’t these people have homes?’”

It was a fair question at that point. Certainly not a dumb-a-- one. No more so than the one head coach Mark Dantonio indignantly dismissed a couple weeks ago after his team was shut out in an embarrassing 38-0 loss at Wisconsin. The one about coaching continuity seemingly getting in the way of actual progress for this football program, and an offensive futility that now feels more like the rule than the exception in East Lansing.

Michigan State’s offense sure didn’t look any better in this game against another top-10 team. And coupled with a disastrous outing from Michigan State’s special-teams units Saturday, it dug an early hole that quickly drowned any upset hopes here against an undefeated Penn State team. Any hopes of being competitive, really.

So there was Dantonio when it was mercifully over,  standing in a soaked undershirt at another postgame  news conference, trying to sound upbeat about a team that hasn’t won a game since September and won’t get another chance to change that until the second week of November.

Life jackets anyone?

“You can’t abandon ship right now,” Dantonio said, referring to the people in his own locker room, mind you, not the ones who’d long ago exited the stadium. “You can’t do that. That does not work, I know that. You have to remain positive.”

That’s easier said than done, of course. And for one of the captains of this listing ship, it’s harder still after getting benched in the fourth quarter. Taken out of the game by a head coach who was admittedly searching for a spark, only to be reminded he’s holding a book of wet matches.

Senior quarterback Brian Lewerke struggled all afternoon to throw a water-logged football. But even when Dantonio pulled him early in the fourth quarter with his team down by three touchdowns, the results were the same. Worse, in fact, which is why Dantonio shuffled from backup Rocky Lombardi to third-stringer Theo Day and then back to Lewerke, who promptly fumbled his first snap after reentering the game. He’d go back to Lombardi once more on Michigan State’s final possession of the game, but that last just one play as Lombardi through an interception on first down.

Penn State 28, Michigan State 7
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Spartans' Brandon Sowards loses the ball on a Penn State punt and the Nittany Lions' Dan Chisena recovers in the third quarter of the 28-7 Penn State victory over Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan on October 26, 2019.
Spartans' Brandon Sowards loses the ball on a Penn State punt and the Nittany Lions' Dan Chisena recovers in the third quarter of the 28-7 Penn State victory over Michigan State in East Lansing, Michigan on October 26, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Penn State's Pat Freiermuth plows through Michigan State's David Dowell and Xavier Henderson after a reception and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Penn State's Pat Freiermuth plows through Michigan State's David Dowell and Xavier Henderson after a reception and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
MSU's Tyriq Thompson and Jacob Slade bring down Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford in the first quarter.
MSU's Tyriq Thompson and Jacob Slade bring down Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
MSU's Brian Lewerke throws over Penn State's Cam Brown in the first quarter.
MSU's Brian Lewerke throws over Penn State's Cam Brown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
MSU head coach Mark Dantonio disagrees with a call in the first quarter.
MSU head coach Mark Dantonio disagrees with a call in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Penn State's Dan Chisena can't hold on to a pass despite being wide open in the first quarter.
Penn State's Dan Chisena can't hold on to a pass despite being wide open in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford dives for a first down in the first quarter.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford dives for a first down in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Penn State's Tariq Castro-Fields steps over MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke after he slides in the second quarter.
Penn State's Tariq Castro-Fields steps over MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke after he slides in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
MSU's Brandon Sowards makes a reception with Penn State's Lamont Wade defending but it is ruled incomplete in the second quarter.
MSU's Brandon Sowards makes a reception with Penn State's Lamont Wade defending but it is ruled incomplete in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Penn State's Makai Self slams into MSU's Darrell Stewart but no penalty is called in the second quarter.
Penn State's Makai Self slams into MSU's Darrell Stewart but no penalty is called in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
MSU kicker Matt Coghlin's field-goal attempt is blocked in the second quarter.
MSU kicker Matt Coghlin's field-goal attempt is blocked in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Penn State's Pat Freiermuth celebrates with teammates after his touchdown in front of MSU's Shakur Brown in the second quarter.
Penn State's Pat Freiermuth celebrates with teammates after his touchdown in front of MSU's Shakur Brown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Penn State's Sean Clifford breaks out of the pocket in the second quarter.
Penn State's Sean Clifford breaks out of the pocket in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' David Dowell takes down Penn State's Devyn Ford in the second quarter.
Spartans' David Dowell takes down Penn State's Devyn Ford in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Penn State's KJ Hamler dives for the pylon and scores past Spartans' Josiah Scott in the second quarter.
Penn State's KJ Hamler dives for the pylon and scores past Spartans' Josiah Scott in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Penn State's Dan Chisena, left, recovers a fumbled punt by Spartans' Brandon Sowards, right, early in the third quarter.
Penn State's Dan Chisena, left, recovers a fumbled punt by Spartans' Brandon Sowards, right, early in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' Elijah Collins brought down by the Penn State's defense in the third quarter.
Spartans' Elijah Collins brought down by the Penn State's defense in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Penn State's Lamont Wade brings down Spartans' Tre Mosley after a reception in the third quarter.
Penn State's Lamont Wade brings down Spartans' Tre Mosley after a reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
A lone fan sits in the empty student section as the rain continued throughout the 28-7 Penn State victory over Michigan State.
A lone fan sits in the empty student section as the rain continued throughout the 28-7 Penn State victory over Michigan State. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Penn State's Sean Clifford, under pressure, throws a long bomb that Spartans' David Dowell intercepts in the third quarter.
Penn State's Sean Clifford, under pressure, throws a long bomb that Spartans' David Dowell intercepts in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' David Dowell intercepts a pass intended for Penn State's Mac Hippenhammer in the third quarter.
Spartans' David Dowell intercepts a pass intended for Penn State's Mac Hippenhammer in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' Colton Maxwell rumbles down the field after a reception in the third quarter.
Spartans' Colton Maxwell rumbles down the field after a reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Spartans' Brian Lewerke scrambles out of the pocket in the fourth quarter.
Spartans' Brian Lewerke scrambles out of the pocket in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Penn State's Lamont Wade breaks up a pass intended for Spartans' Elijah Collins in the fourth quarter.
Penn State's Lamont Wade breaks up a pass intended for Spartans' Elijah Collins in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
The ball slips out of Spartans' Elijah Collins hands on the fourth quarter.
The ball slips out of Spartans' Elijah Collins hands on the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Penn State's Pat Freiermuth puts up three fingers after scoring his third touchdown early in the third quarter.
Penn State's Pat Freiermuth puts up three fingers after scoring his third touchdown early in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Tyler Higby, David Dowell and the Michigan State Spartans prepare to head onto the field.
Tyler Higby, David Dowell and the Michigan State Spartans prepare to head onto the field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford gets his teammates revved up before the game.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford gets his teammates revved up before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo makes his way onto the field before the Spartans take on Penn State at Spartan Stadium.
MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo makes his way onto the field before the Spartans take on Penn State at Spartan Stadium. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Lewerke finished the game 16-of-34 for 165 yards and an interception, which isn’t all that surprising in conditions like this, especially when you’re forced to throw to a receiving corps that lost three of its top four options Saturday. C.J. Hayes was dressed but unavailable due to injury, and No. 1 target Darrell Stewart joined him on the sidelines in the first half. Laress Nelson also went down in the second half.

    And with starting running back Elijah Collins also limping after rolling an ankle early in this one, the entire operation now feels as broken as it looks.

    Anthony Williams’ 4-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter snapped a Michigan State scoring drought that lasted nearly nine full quarters — and 25 offensive possessions — dating back to the first half of the Oct. 5 loss at Ohio State. The Spartans’ opponents outscored them 83-0 in that stretch, which says plenty about just where this team really stands in the Big Ten pecking order.

    So did the fact that almost the entire student section had emptied out at halftime Saturday, with the team trailing 21-0 and the real deluge yet to come.

    Asked what the message will be now after this loss, a grim-faced Lewerke didn’t have much to offer, either.

    “Kinda the same thing we said before this last bye week,” said Lewerke, whose completion rate is under 50 percent over the last four games. “But we’ve actually got to apply it this time. We’ve still got a month left of football and we’ve still got a lot of games to win hopefully. So, we’ve just gotta keep going.”

    Buh-bye

    But where, exactly? The Spartans head into a second bye week in three weeks now knowing they still need to win two more games just to gain bowl eligibility. That shouldn’t be a problem with home dates against Illinois and Maryland remaining, plus a road trip to Rutgers.

    There’s also that Nov. 16 trip to Ann Arbor on the schedule, though, and that’s probably the only game left that can salvage something for a team that began the season with much higher expectations than this.

    CLOSE

    Michigan State coach talks about the loss to Penn State, the third in a row for the Spartans. Matt Charboneau, The Detroit News

    “We’re 4-4, as tough as it is to say that,” Dantonio said. “I know everybody wants us to be 8-0 right now. But we’re 4-4.”

    They’re also 24-22 the last four seasons, for what it’s worth. And if that’s not middling enough, how does this sound?

     “We are 4-4, and that’s the beauty of it, I guess, if there is any beauty there,” Dantonio said later, before he called it a night. “The beauty is that we’re not 2-7 — we’re 4-4.”

    Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, I guess. But on a day as ugly as this, there was almost no one left in the stadium to argue that point.

    jniyo@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @JohnNiyo

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE