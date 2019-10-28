CLOSE

Justin Rogers, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski break down the Lions' victory against the Giants and what it means with the trade deadline looming. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Detroit — J.D. McKissic took a toss from Matthew Stafford and ran to his right. And for a brief moment, it looked like so many other running plays the Lions have attempted lately. There were blockers in front of McKissic, but little chance he’d find his way past them.

Only this time that was part of the design.

“The defense is gonna bite hard on the toss, so I just had to sell it,” said McKissic, who did just that — selling another failure in the Lions’ run game — before stopping dead in his tracks, turning and firing a pass back to Stafford.

The call, we soon realized, was for a flea-flicker on first down from the New York Giants’ 41-yard line early in the fourth quarter. And it worked to perfection as Stafford connected with receiver Kenny Golladay for a touchdown that proved to be the decisive play in the Lions’ 31-26 victory.

It’s the same trick play Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell had run against the Giants two years ago with the Seattle Seahawks. McKissic even played the same pass-back role — “the easy part,” he laughed Sunday — setting up Russell Wilson for a touchdown strike to Paul Richardson.

“I just like that he’s willing to try those things, put them in,” said Stafford, who’d burned his own defense a couple times in Allen Park with that same play during the week. “If we execute them (in practice) and they look good, then he has confidence to go out there and call it during the game.”

Still, while tricks and treats are fun — especially this time of year — the Lions surely know they’ll need something more reliable in the second half of this season.

They’re 3-3-1 after Week 8, and no longer in last place in the NFC North, but that’s largely thanks to the play of Stafford and an explosive passing attack, as well as some opportunistic plays and forced turnovers from the defense.

'A collective effort'

The lack of a consistent running game, though, has been a problem all season. And while we’ve been saying that rather consistently around here for years — decades, even — it’s a more pressing issue now for the Lions with Kerryon Johnson going on injured reserve following knee surgery last week.

Matt Patricia’s desire to control the game — and his team’s ability to finish off opponents like the Giants — is running into trouble because the Lions’ offense really has become a bit too one-dimensional.

Stafford had another mostly brilliant performance in Sunday’s win, going 25-of-32 for 342 yards and three touchdowns with an interception.

More impressive, the Lions converted six of their first eight third-down situations despite an average of 10 yards-to-gain on those plays. And that was mostly due to the fact they couldn’t get more than a yard or two running on first or second down.

Sunday, it was mostly a by-committee approach behind Stafford, as all four backs on the active roster split 23 carries, a dozen of them going to Tra Carson, a fourth-year pro claimed off waivers from Green Bay only 10 days earlier.

Lions 31, Giants 26
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hugs wide receiver Kenny Golladay after their fourth-quarter touchdown in the 31-26 victory over the New York Giants at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on October 27, 2019.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hugs wide receiver Kenny Golladay after their fourth-quarter touchdown in the 31-26 victory over the New York Giants at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on October 27, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Damon Harrison Sr. stops Giants&#39; Saquon Barkley at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter.
Lions' Damon Harrison Sr. stops Giants' Saquon Barkley at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay brings down Giants&#39; Janoris Jenkins after he intercepted a pass in the first quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay brings down Giants' Janoris Jenkins after he intercepted a pass in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Jarrad Davis hits Giants&#39; Daniel Jones forcing him to throw behind him, which Lions&#39; Devon Kennard picked up and returned for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Lions' Jarrad Davis hits Giants' Daniel Jones forcing him to throw behind him, which Lions' Devon Kennard picked up and returned for a touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin lets out a yell after making a tackle in the first quarter.
Lions' Jalen Reeves-Maybin lets out a yell after making a tackle in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Tracy Walker intercepts a pass intended for Giants' Cody Latimer but can't get both feet down in bounds, so it is ruled an incomplete pass in the first quarter.
Lions' Tracy Walker intercepts a pass intended for Giants' Cody Latimer but can't get both feet down in bounds, so it is ruled an incomplete pass in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Marvin Hall has plenty of room in front of Giants&#39; Michael Thomas and hauls in a touchdown reception in the first quarter.
Lions' Marvin Hall has plenty of room in front of Giants' Michael Thomas and hauls in a touchdown reception in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson runs up the sidelines after a reception with Giants&#39; Jabrill Peppers in pursuit in the second quarter.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson runs up the sidelines after a reception with Giants' Jabrill Peppers in pursuit in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches his team in the second quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches his team in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions fans dress as head coach Matt Patricia and his favorite No. 2 pencil cheer on the team in the first half.
Lions fans dress as head coach Matt Patricia and his favorite No. 2 pencil cheer on the team in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws behind his offensive line in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws behind his offensive line in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform during a break in the action.
The Detroit Lions Cheerleaders perform during a break in the action. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Logan Thomas dives for extra yardage against the Giants defense in the second quarter.
Lions tight end Logan Thomas dives for extra yardage against the Giants defense in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a touchdown reception in front of Giants' DeAndre Baker for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay pulls in a touchdown reception in front of Giants' DeAndre Baker for a touchdown in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay is all smiles after his touchdown reception in the third quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay is all smiles after his touchdown reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants' Golden Tate III pulls in a reception over Lions' Justin Coleman in the third quarter.
Giants' Golden Tate III pulls in a reception over Lions' Justin Coleman in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Da&#39;Shawn Hand and Tracy Walker stop Giants running back Saquon Barkley in the third quarter.
Lions' Da'Shawn Hand and Tracy Walker stop Giants running back Saquon Barkley in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants' Golden Tate III somehow pulls in a reception with Lions' Justin Coleman defending in the third quarter.
Giants' Golden Tate III somehow pulls in a reception with Lions' Justin Coleman defending in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Devon Kennard, Tavon Wilson and Mike Ford bring down Giants' Saquon Barkley in the third quarter.
Lions' Devon Kennard, Tavon Wilson and Mike Ford bring down Giants' Saquon Barkley in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants' Darius Slayton is brought down by Lions' Miles Killebrew in the third quarter.
Giants' Darius Slayton is brought down by Lions' Miles Killebrew in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford stumbles and goes to the turf for a loss late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford stumbles and goes to the turf for a loss late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants&#39; Jabrill Peppers, a former Michigan Wolverine, is brought down by Lions special teams players on a kick return in the fourth quarter.
Giants' Jabrill Peppers, a former Michigan Wolverine, is brought down by Lions special teams players on a kick return in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants&#39; Saquon Barkley can&#39;t get to a touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter.
Giants' Saquon Barkley can't get to a touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants run the same play and this time a wide-open Saquon Barkley pulls in a touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter.
Giants run the same play and this time a wide-open Saquon Barkley pulls in a touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Matthew Stafford throws in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Matthew Stafford throws in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Ty Johnson makes it to the corner and heads upfield in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Ty Johnson makes it to the corner and heads upfield in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay makes a reception in front of Giants&#39; Antoine Bethea and goes backward into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay makes a reception in front of Giants' Antoine Bethea and goes backward into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay jumps into the stands after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay jumps into the stands after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with Joe Dahl and Kenny Golladay after Golladay&#39;s touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with Joe Dahl and Kenny Golladay after Golladay's touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with teammates after his touchdown throw to wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with teammates after his touchdown throw to wide receiver Kenny Golladay in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions kicker Matt Prater puts three points on the scoreboard after a field goal in the fourth quarter.
Lions kicker Matt Prater puts three points on the scoreboard after a field goal in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jahlani Tavai hits Giants quarterback Daniel Jones after pulls out a quarterback sneak for a first down in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Jahlani Tavai hits Giants quarterback Daniel Jones after pulls out a quarterback sneak for a first down in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
The Lions&#39; defense had its hands full with Giants running back Saquon Barkley but overall did a good job on New York&#39;s running back, here in the fourth quarter.
The Lions' defense had its hands full with Giants running back Saquon Barkley but overall did a good job on New York's running back, here in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is sacked in the fourth quarter by Lions&#39; Trey Flowers.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is sacked in the fourth quarter by Lions' Trey Flowers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Trey Flowers celebrates a sack of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Trey Flowers celebrates a sack of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Justin Coleman breaks up a pass intended for Giants' Golden Tate III in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Justin Coleman breaks up a pass intended for Giants' Golden Tate III in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay fumbles the ball after Giants&#39; Jabrill Peppers hits him in the fourth quarter and New York recovers.
Lions' Kenny Golladay fumbles the ball after Giants' Jabrill Peppers hits him in the fourth quarter and New York recovers. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Mike Ford and Giants' Darius Clayton both have hands on each other as the ball goes over their head late in the fourth quarter. A flag was thrown but picked up and no foul was given to either player.
Lions' Mike Ford and Giants' Darius Clayton both have hands on each other as the ball goes over their head late in the fourth quarter. A flag was thrown but picked up and no foul was given to either player. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions coach Matt Patricia meets with Giants coach Pat Shurmur on the field after the game.
Lions coach Matt Patricia meets with Giants coach Pat Shurmur on the field after the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford meets with Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who did not play, after Detroit&#39;s 31-26 victory.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford meets with Giants quarterback Eli Manning, who did not play, after Detroit's 31-26 victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, a former Lion, talks with Lions&#39; Jamal Agnew and Marvin Jones Jr. after Detroit&#39;s 31-26 victory.
Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, a former Lion, talks with Lions' Jamal Agnew and Marvin Jones Jr. after Detroit's 31-26 victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, a former Lion, meet on the field after Detroit&#39;s 31-26 victory.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, a former Lion, meet on the field after Detroit's 31-26 victory. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia and professional gamer Richard &#39;Ninja&#39; Blevins meet before the game. Blevins will be involved in the Lions social media for this game.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia and professional gamer Richard 'Ninja' Blevins meet before the game. Blevins will be involved in the Lions social media for this game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson readies for a reception before Detroit takes on the New York Giants.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson readies for a reception before Detroit takes on the New York Giants. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Marvin Jones Jr. and the Detroit Lions head out onto the field before the game against the New York Giants.
Marvin Jones Jr. and the Detroit Lions head out onto the field before the game against the New York Giants. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia and owner Martha Ford talk on the sidelines before the game against the New York Giants.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia and owner Martha Ford talk on the sidelines before the game against the New York Giants. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies for a reception during warm-ups.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay readies for a reception during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson readies for a reception during warm-ups.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson readies for a reception during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Carson actually was the surprise starter, taking the handoff on three of the Lions’ first four plays from scrimmage and bouncing off tacklers for 23 yards. It was an impressive start. But his other nine produced just 11 yards.

    Rookie Ty Johnson finished with seven carries for 25 yards, though he also had 10- and 11-yard runs negated by penalties. Paul Perkins and McKissic added three yards on four carries.

    The sum total for the Lions’ running backs: 23 carries for 62 yards, or less than 2.7 yards per carry.

    “Obviously we’ve got to do a good job of looking at the tape and see what that looks like,” Patricia said. "I mean, just from the feel of the game, I thought those guys were trying to run hard. I thought they were trying get downhill when they had to and try to execute the run plays. We had some plays that were blocked really well and some that were not.

    “It’s always a collective effort.”

    Backs on the block

    But right now, that collective effort seems like it could use another push, which is where Lions general manager Bob Quinn enters the picture.

    He already made waves last week by trading away safety Quandre Diggs in a deal with Seattle that brought back a fifth-round draft pick.

    And while an injury to starter Tracy Walker in Sunday’s game may force his hand to make another roster move on defense, various reports indicated the Lions were actively engaged in trade discussions involving running backs over the weekend.

    How much they’re willing to pay to land one remains to be seen, obviously. But Johnson won’t be eligible to come off IR until Week 16 at Denver.

    And there are available options on the block, whether it’s a back like Kenyan Drake, whom the Dolphins already have agreed to trade, according to the Miami Herald, or maybe a player like Seattle’s Rashaad Penny, whom the Lions tried to trade for on draft day back in 2018. (Rebuffed by the Seahawks at the time, the Lions went ahead and selected Johnson with their second-round pick in that draft.)

    Either of those players probably could be had for a mid- to late-round pick like the one Quinn just acquired from Seattle.

    And though neither would guarantee any dramatic turnaround from a rushing attack that has posted just two 100-yard games this season — in the opener at Arizona and in the Week 4 loss to Kansas City — it’s certainly worth a shot if the Lions still view themselves as playoff contenders.

    Stafford, for his part, insisted he’s not going to worry about it.

    “That’s the last thing on my mind, to be honest with you,” he said after Sunday’s game. “I know it’s on a lot of people’s mind. But I’m just showing up every week with the guys that we’ve got, whoever we’ve got, and we’ll go out there and try to win.”

    If they’re really trying, however, it’s time to show it off the field, not just on the field.

    john.niyo@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @JohnNiyo

