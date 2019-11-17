CLOSE

Rogers, Niyo and Wojo discuss the Lions' sixth loss in seven games as the season continues to circle the drain.

Detroit — They wore white to a funeral, and the crowd cheered.

It was that kind of afternoon for the Lions, who’ve been besieged for more than a month now. And in that regard, Sunday’s 35-27 loss to the Dallas Cowboys didn’t feel much different.

But it looked a bit odd right from the start, as Detroit made a bizarre fashion statement by wearing its traditional road white jerseys at home for the first time since 1970 and only the third time in franchise history.

It sounded even worse, though, because the visiting team’s fans invaded the Lions’ den in such numbers that it made the Cowboys — forced to wear their once-cursed blue jerseys — feel right at home.

That’s not unusual for a franchise that long ago dubbed itself “America’s Team,” but with owner Jerry Jones watching from a Ford Field suite and nearly one-third of the stadium cheering for his team, it was jarring just the same.

There were loud chants of “Let’s go, Cowboys!” And roars for big plays by the Dallas offense, which piled up a whopping 509 yards. (That’s the third time a Lions opponent has topped 500 yards in the last 13 months, but only the fifth time in the last decade, in case you’re keeping track.)

Then, when it was the Lions’ backup quarterback, Jeff Driskel, lining his team up for a critical third down, it was the nearly 20,000 Dallas fans in attendance who were making their presence felt.

“When you’re in an away stadium, and you’re on the field as a defensive player and you hear, ‘De-fense!’, that is heartwarming,” laughed Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn, who finished with a sack and two tackles for loss. “I guess that shows the passion and love the Cowboys’ fans have.”

Indeed, as center Travis Frederick noted after Sunday’s game, “Really, this year, I’m not sure there’s been a place where we haven’t felt that kind of support.”

Still, it also shows the pain and suffering the Lions fans continue to endure, year after year.

All but over

Sunday’s loss didn’t officially eliminate Detroit from the playoff chase this season, but at 3-6-1, Matt Patricia’s team is all but assured of missing out on January football. And the Lions are now guaranteed to finish with single-digit wins for the 22nd time in the last 24 seasons, not that most of you need any reminder.

That’s also six losses in seven games after an encouraging start to the season for this team. And with starting quarterback Matthew Stafford out indefinitely because of a back injury, it’s getting harder and harder to find reasons to watch the Lions play.

Which, come to think of it, may help explain the scene that played out here in the, um, Big D?

“I mean, for us, we’re just out there playing hard,” Patricia said, when asked about what felt like a home-field disadvantage, at times. “Our fans are great, they’re out there cheering hard and trying to support us and do everything they can to help us.

“I have no idea what the situation is and who bought tickets and who didn’t. We’re just focused on the game. The game wasn’t good enough for us.”

Offensively, it might’ve been, even without Stafford. Driskel had a full week to prepare as the starter this time around, and coordinator Darrell Bevell installed a game plan that better utilized his mobility. He finished with eight carries for 51 yards, a 2-yard touchdown run on a zone-read keeper and a pair of touchdown passes to Marvin Jones.

Throw in some tough running from newly signed back Bo Scarbrough and it was a respectable showing, all things considered.

Defensively, though, it was another story altogether. A familiar one, too.

After an early forced fumble and a three-and-out, the Lions allowed points on six of the Cowboys’ next seven possessions, five of those drives going for at least 70 yards.

“I feel like a broken record at this point, but (this was) another game the offense played well enough for us to win,” said Devon Kennard, who had the Lions’ lone sack. “But we gotta figure it out collectively as a defense. We’ve gotta play better and we can play better.”

Defense in distress

Can they, though? That’s getting harder to argue at this point, especially given the injury attrition as two more starters — defensive end Trey Flowers (concussion) and Tracy Walker (knee) — were unable to finish Sunday’s game.

It didn’t help facing the Cowboys, who came in leading the league in total offense and left with padded stats after Dak Prescott threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns. He burned the Lions when Paul Pasqualoni dared to dial up a blitz.

And when they didn’t, Prescott had all the time he needed to go through his progressions and find an open receiver.

“And a couple times,” he noted, “(enough time) to go through them again to find the open guy.”

The guy ultimately responsible for that — the head coach — doesn’t seem to have an answer for his 30th-ranked defense and it’s maddening inconsistency.

“I would say it’s something we’re trying to figure out,” Patricia said.

In the meantime, it’s not hard to figure there’ll be more Sundays like this to come.

Maybe not this bad, considering the Lions’ remaining schedule includes just two teams — Minnesota and Green Bay — with winning records. But after a trip to Washington next weekend, they’ll return home for the traditional Thanksgiving game against the Bears, who’ll have plenty of fans at Ford Field as well.

Just not as many as Dallas did for a game that truly sounded more embarrassing than it looked.

Take the Cowboys final possession, for example. With the Lions needing to force a three-and-out to get the ball back and have one last chance to tie, the Ford Field jumbotron was urging the fans to “Crank! It! Up!” By then, though, thousands had already headed for the exits and many — if not most — that remained were wearing Cowboys apparel. So there was mostly silence.

And then there were cheers — lots of them — as the Cowboys’ coordinator — remember Kellen Moore? — fooled the Lions defense once more, with a play-action bootleg toss from Prescott to tight end Blake Jarwin for a 23-yard gain that sealed the win.

Asked later in a quiet locker room about that, Kennard, like most of his teammates, dismissed the crowd as a concern.

“Man, I’m not worried about that,” he said. “I heard ’em at points, but I tune that mess out.”

Problem is, as the losses mount, even more Lions fans will feel inclined to do the same.

john.niyo@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JohnNiyo

Cowboys 35, Lions 27
Lions&#39; Mike Ford gets a pass interference call on a long pass to Cowboys&#39; Michael Gallup that set up Dallas within the 5-yard line in the second quarter.&nbsp;The Cowboys went on to score on the drive and win, 35-27, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Ford Field in Detroit.
Lions' Mike Ford gets a pass interference call on a long pass to Cowboys' Michael Gallup that set up Dallas within the 5-yard line in the second quarter. The Cowboys went on to score on the drive and win, 35-27, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Ford Field in Detroit. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers a Cowboys fumble early in the first quarter.
Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers a Cowboys fumble early in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys&#39; Amari Cooper has a pass broken up by Lions&#39; Darius Slay, in front of Dallas head coach Jason Garrett on the sidelines, in the first quarter.
Cowboys' Amari Cooper has a pass broken up by Lions' Darius Slay, in front of Dallas head coach Jason Garrett on the sidelines, in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is able to break free from a sack by Cowboys' Michael Bennett in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is able to break free from a sack by Cowboys' Michael Bennett in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Bo Scarbrough reaches over the goal line for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Lions running back Bo Scarbrough reaches over the goal line for a touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel throws under pressure in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel throws under pressure in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys&#39; Randall Cobb makes the catch and picks up a first down to set up his touchdown reception on the next play late in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Randall Cobb makes the catch and picks up a first down to set up his touchdown reception on the next play late in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys&#39; Randall Cobb makes the reception in front of Lions&#39; Justin Coleman and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Randall Cobb makes the reception in front of Lions' Justin Coleman and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys&#39; Randall Cobb makes the reception in front of Lions&#39; Justin Coleman and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Randall Cobb makes the reception in front of Lions' Justin Coleman and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Jeff Driskel gets hit hard from Cowboys&#39; Xavier Woods on a run play in the second quarter.
Lions' Jeff Driskel gets hit hard from Cowboys' Xavier Woods on a run play in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys&#39; Robert Quinn gets a hand on Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel&#39;s arm, forcing him to leave the pocket and getting sacked for a 17-yard loss in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Robert Quinn gets a hand on Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel's arm, forcing him to leave the pocket and getting sacked for a 17-yard loss in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys' Xavier Woods brings down Lions' J.D. McKissic in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Xavier Woods brings down Lions' J.D. McKissic in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys&#39; Dak Prescott somehow breaks away form Lions&#39; John Atkins, avoiding the sack, in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott somehow breaks away form Lions' John Atkins, avoiding the sack, in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Mike Ford gets a pass interference call on a long pass to Cowboys&#39; Michael Gallup that set up Dallas within the 5-yard line in the second quarter.
Lions' Mike Ford gets a pass interference call on a long pass to Cowboys' Michael Gallup that set up Dallas within the 5-yard line in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys' Tony Pollard celebrates his touchdown in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Tony Pollard celebrates his touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; T.J. Hockenson, right, blocks for quarterback Jeff Driskel in the second quarter.
Lions' T.J. Hockenson, right, blocks for quarterback Jeff Driskel in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Marvin Hall pulls in a long reception in the third quarter.
Lions' Marvin Hall pulls in a long reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is sacked by Cowboys&#39; Robert Quinn in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is sacked by Cowboys' Robert Quinn in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel hands off to running back Bo Scarbrough in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel hands off to running back Bo Scarbrough in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and quarterback Jeff Driskel celebrate after they hooked up for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and quarterback Jeff Driskel celebrate after they hooked up for a touchdown in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys' Randall Cobb is all alone during a reception in the third quarter.
Cowboys' Randall Cobb is all alone during a reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys' Michael Gallup readies for a reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay in the third quarter.
Cowboys' Michael Gallup readies for a reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys&#39; Dak Prescott is able to lose Lions&#39; John Atkins on a run down the sidelines in the third quarter.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott is able to lose Lions' John Atkins on a run down the sidelines in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel breaks out for a run but is put down by Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch and the defense in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel breaks out for a run but is put down by Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch and the defense in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Joe Dahl and Taylor Decker put a wall to protect quarterback Jeff Driskel in the third quarter.
Lions' Joe Dahl and Taylor Decker put a wall to protect quarterback Jeff Driskel in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lion' Kenny Golladay looks up from the bench with the defense on the field in the fourth quarter.
Lion' Kenny Golladay looks up from the bench with the defense on the field in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott runs over Lions' Tavon Wilson on his way to a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott runs over Lions' Tavon Wilson on his way to a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys&#39; Ezekiel Elliott does the &#39;Dak Dance,&#39; a move that quarterback Dak Prescott does during warm-ups, after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott does the 'Dak Dance,' a move that quarterback Dak Prescott does during warm-ups, after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay walks off the field after a Cowboys touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Darius Slay walks off the field after a Cowboys touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Trey Flowers is helped off the field after going down in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Trey Flowers is helped off the field after going down in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys&#39; Blake Jarwin pulls in a first-down reception under Lions&#39; Will Harris, with teammate Rahsaan Melvin looking on, that allowed Dallas to run out the remaining time on the clock late in fourth quarter.
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin pulls in a first-down reception under Lions' Will Harris, with teammate Rahsaan Melvin looking on, that allowed Dallas to run out the remaining time on the clock late in fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay look up from the bench with the defense is on the field in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay look up from the bench with the defense is on the field in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay hangs on to a long reception despite Cowboys&#39; Darian Thompson pulling Golladay down by the facemark late in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay hangs on to a long reception despite Cowboys' Darian Thompson pulling Golladay down by the facemark late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay hangs on to a long reception despite Cowboys&#39; Darian Thompson pulling Golladay down by the facemark late in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay hangs on to a long reception despite Cowboys' Darian Thompson pulling Golladay down by the facemark late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is sacked by Cowboys&#39; Michael Bennett late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is sacked by Cowboys' Michael Bennett late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is sacked by Cowboys&#39; Michael Bennett late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is sacked by Cowboys' Michael Bennett late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni, defensive line coach Bo Davis and linebackers coach Al Golden on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni, defensive line coach Bo Davis and linebackers coach Al Golden on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni, defensive line coach Bo Davis and linebackers coach Al Golden on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni, defensive line coach Bo Davis and linebackers coach Al Golden on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Taylor Decker and Cowboys&#39; Ezekiel Elliott, both former Ohio State Buckeyes, meet on the field after the game.
Lions' Taylor Decker and Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, both former Ohio State Buckeyes, meet on the field after the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Taylor Decker and Cowboys&#39; Ezekiel Elliott, both former Ohio State Buckeyes, meet on the field after the game.
Lions' Taylor Decker and Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, both former Ohio State Buckeyes, meet on the field after the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injured Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Cowboys&#39; Jason Witten leave the field after the game.
Injured Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Cowboys' Jason Witten leave the field after the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs off the field after a 35-27 victory over Detroit.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs off the field after a 35-27 victory over Detroit. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Lions&#39; Sheila Ford Hamp and Lions owner Martha Ford talk on the field before Detroit takes on Dallas.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Lions' Sheila Ford Hamp and Lions owner Martha Ford talk on the field before Detroit takes on Dallas. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Danny Amendola and the Lions come out of the tunnel before the game.
Danny Amendola and the Lions come out of the tunnel before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel and injured quarterback Matthew Stafford talk on the field before the game.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel and injured quarterback Matthew Stafford talk on the field before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions general manager Bob Quinn on the field during warm-ups.
Lions general manager Bob Quinn on the field during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett comes out onto field before Dallas takes on the Lions at Ford Field.
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett comes out onto field before Dallas takes on the Lions at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Logan Thomas readies for a reception during warm-ups.
Lions tight end Logan Thomas readies for a reception during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches his players warm up before the game against Dallas.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches his players warm up before the game against Dallas. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injured Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field before Detroit&#39;s game against Dallas.
Injured Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field before Detroit's game against Dallas. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
