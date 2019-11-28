Bears 24, Lions 20
Chicago Bears defender Eddie Jackson intercepts a Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough pass intended for wide receiver Kenny Golladay late in the fourth quarter to seal the Bears' 24-20 victory on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Chicago Bears defender Eddie Jackson intercepts a Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough pass intended for wide receiver Kenny Golladay late in the fourth quarter to seal the Bears' 24-20 victory on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Ford Field in Detroit. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit's Marvin Jones Jr. runs into the end zone untouched and celebrates with Kenny Golladay in the background in the first quarter.
Detroit's Marvin Jones Jr. runs into the end zone untouched and celebrates with Kenny Golladay in the background in the first quarter.   Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit's Marvin Jones Jr. runs into the end zone untouched and celebrates with Kenny Golladay in the background in the first quarter.
Detroit's Marvin Jones Jr. runs into the end zone untouched and celebrates with Kenny Golladay in the background in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough throws in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough throws in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough scrambles out of trouble and throws a completed pass to Kenny Golladay in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough scrambles out of trouble and throws a completed pass to Kenny Golladay in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit's J.D. McKissic gets some air charging up field in the first quarter.
Detroit's J.D. McKissic gets some air charging up field in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit's J.D. McKissic and Marvin Jones Jr. celebrate Jones' touchdown in the first quarter.
Detroit's J.D. McKissic and Marvin Jones Jr. celebrate Jones' touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. runs into the end zone untouched in the first quarter.
Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. runs into the end zone untouched in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chicago's Roy Robertson-Harris slams Detroit's Danny Amendola, forcing an incompletion in the first quarter.
Chicago's Roy Robertson-Harris slams Detroit's Danny Amendola, forcing an incompletion in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions receiver Kenny Golladay makes along reception over the Bears' Kyle fuller and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the second quarter.
Lions receiver Kenny Golladay makes along reception over the Bears' Kyle fuller and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the second quarter.   Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defender Justin Coleman forces the fumble by the Bears' Anthony Miller, which Lions' Darius Slay recovers in the second quarter.
Lions defender Justin Coleman forces the fumble by the Bears' Anthony Miller, which Lions' Darius Slay recovers in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws in the second quarter.
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chicago's Tarik Cohen makes a one-handed catch in front of Detroit's Tavon Wilson in the second quarter.
Chicago's Tarik Cohen makes a one-handed catch in front of Detroit's Tavon Wilson in the second quarter.   Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chicago&#39;s Buster Skrine is all over Detroit&#39;s Kenny Golladay for a penalty, but a penalty by Detroit, as well, forces the Lions to replay the down in the second quarter.
Chicago's Buster Skrine is all over Detroit's Kenny Golladay for a penalty, but a penalty by Detroit, as well, forces the Lions to replay the down in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones reacts after his touchdown in the second quarter.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones reacts after his touchdown in the second quarter.   Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough celebrates after a 75-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough celebrates after a 75-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. cuts up the turkey for his teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter.
Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. cuts up the turkey for his teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fans cheer a Lions touchdown in the first half.
Fans cheer a Lions touchdown in the first half. Detroit News
Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson (32) tackles Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) after a reception in the first half.
Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson (32) tackles Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) after a reception in the first half.   Detroit News
Lions defensive end Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara (95) try to get to Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the first half.
Lions defensive end Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara (95) try to get to Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the first half.  Detroit News
John Osborne and T.J. Osborne, right, of Brothers Osborne perform during halftime.
John Osborne and T.J. Osborne, right, of Brothers Osborne perform during halftime. Detroit News
John Osborne and T.J. Osborne, right, of Brothers Osborne wait for the power on stage to be restored so they can perform during halftime.
John Osborne and T.J. Osborne, right, of Brothers Osborne wait for the power on stage to be restored so they can perform during halftime. Detroit News
Thanksgiving-inspired turkey costumed Lions fans celebrate the annual holiday tradition, in their own way.
Thanksgiving-inspired turkey costumed Lions fans celebrate the annual holiday tradition, in their own way. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws to teammate Anthony Miller in the second quarter.
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws to teammate Anthony Miller in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit's Tracy Walker chases after Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the second quarter.
Detroit's Tracy Walker chases after Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chicago's Anthony Miller can't pull in a one-handed touchdown reception with Detroit's Justin Coleman in the second quarter.
Chicago's Anthony Miller can't pull in a one-handed touchdown reception with Detroit's Justin Coleman in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions cornerback Darius Slay intercepts a Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky pass in the third quarter.
Lions cornerback Darius Slay intercepts a Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky pass in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions corner Darius Slay intercepts a pass by Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the third quarter.
Lions corner Darius Slay intercepts a pass by Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions corner Darius Slay celebrates his interception in the third quarter.
Lions corner Darius Slay celebrates his interception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines during the third quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines during the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines during the third quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines during the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Sometimes the Thanksgiving Lions game looks more like the Halloween Lions game as the fans at Ford Field celebrated the annual holiday game.
Sometimes the Thanksgiving Lions game looks more like the Halloween Lions game as the fans at Ford Field celebrated the annual holiday game. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit's Tracy Walker slams into Chicago's Allen Robinson after a reception in the third quarter.
Detroit's Tracy Walker slams into Chicago's Allen Robinson after a reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chicago's Jesper Horsted pulls in a touchdown reception over Detroit's Will Harris to tie the game at 17 in the third quarter.
Chicago's Jesper Horsted pulls in a touchdown reception over Detroit's Will Harris to tie the game at 17 in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chicago's Jesper Horsted pulls in a touchdown reception over Detroit's Will Harris to tie the game at 17 in the third quarter.
Chicago's Jesper Horsted pulls in a touchdown reception over Detroit's Will Harris to tie the game at 17 in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
It looks like the Bears' Jesper Horsted might have let go of the ball when he hits the ground on his touchdown reception in the third quarter.
It looks like the Bears' Jesper Horsted might have let go of the ball when he hits the ground on his touchdown reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough throws in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough throws in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a reception in front of the Bears' Leonard Floyd in the third quarter.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a reception in front of the Bears' Leonard Floyd in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Detroit Lions cheerleaders get the Ford Field crowd cheering in the fourth quarter.
The Detroit Lions cheerleaders get the Ford Field crowd cheering in the fourth quarter.   Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit's Trey Flowers sacks Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the fourth quarter.
Detroit's Trey Flowers sacks Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chicago&#39;s Anthony Miller pulls in a long first down reception to the 2-yard line over Detroit&#39;s Justin Coleman to set up the go-ahead touchdown.
Chicago's Anthony Miller pulls in a long first down reception to the 2-yard line over Detroit's Justin Coleman to set up the go-ahead touchdown. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough breaks out of the pocket for a run but the yellow flag is already thrown on a Detroit penalty in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough breaks out of the pocket for a run but the yellow flag is already thrown on a Detroit penalty in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chicago's Nick Kwiatkoski just misses intercepting a pass intended for Detroit's T.J. Hockenson late in the fourth quarter.
Chicago's Nick Kwiatkoski just misses intercepting a pass intended for Detroit's T.J. Hockenson late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) breaks up a pass intended for Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) in the fourth quarter.
Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) breaks up a pass intended for Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions running back Ty Johnson evades the Bears' Roquan Smith on a run in the fourth quarter.
Lions running back Ty Johnson evades the Bears' Roquan Smith on a run in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough leaves the field after throwing an incompletion on fourth down, allowing the Bears to run the clock out for the win.
Lions quarterback David Blough leaves the field after throwing an incompletion on fourth down, allowing the Bears to run the clock out for the win. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis, out of view, holds onto the jersey of Bears running back David Montgomery (32) in the fourth quarter.
Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis, out of view, holds onto the jersey of Bears running back David Montgomery (32) in the fourth quarter.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions and Bears fans make noise on third down in the fourth quarter.
Lions and Bears fans make noise on third down in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears defensive back Sherrick McManis manages to hold onto a catch being covered by Lions cornerback Justin Coleman in the fourth quarter.
Bears defensive back Sherrick McManis manages to hold onto a catch being covered by Lions cornerback Justin Coleman in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears defensive back Sherrick McManis manages to hold onto a catch being covered by Lions cornerback Justin Coleman in the fourth quarter.
Bears defensive back Sherrick McManis manages to hold onto a catch being covered by Lions cornerback Justin Coleman in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs the ball in the fourth quarter.
Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs the ball in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough looks to pass in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough looks to pass in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller breaks up a pass intended for Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola in the fourth quarter.
Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller breaks up a pass intended for Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola in the fourth quarter.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller breaks up a pass intended for Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola in the fourth quarter.
Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller breaks up a pass intended for Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough looks for a receiver in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough looks for a receiver in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough looks for a receiver in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough looks for a receiver in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) and other defenders break up a pass intended for Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. in the fourth quarter.
Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) and other defenders break up a pass intended for Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith tackles Lions running back Ty Johnson in the fourth quarter.
Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith tackles Lions running back Ty Johnson in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker helps  quarterback David Blough get up after being sacked late in the fourth quarter.
Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker helps  quarterback David Blough get up after being sacked late in the fourth quarter.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears free safety Eddie Jackson intercepts a pass intended for Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19), covered by Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20), on the last play of the game.
Bears free safety Eddie Jackson intercepts a pass intended for Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19), covered by Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20), on the last play of the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears cornerback Buster Skrine tackles Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola in the fourth quarter.
Bears cornerback Buster Skrine tackles Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough (10) scrambles while Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) blocks Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough (10) scrambles while Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) blocks Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough scrambles while Lions center Frank Ragnow blocks Bears defensive end Brent Urban (92) in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough scrambles while Lions center Frank Ragnow blocks Bears defensive end Brent Urban (92) in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough evades a tackle attempt by Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough evades a tackle attempt by Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack in the fourth quarter.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola can't hold onto this pass in the red zone in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola can't hold onto this pass in the red zone in the fourth quarter.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola can&#39;t hold onto this pass in the red zone with Bears cornerback Buster Skrine plays defense in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola can't hold onto this pass in the red zone with Bears cornerback Buster Skrine plays defense in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions fans look on during the fourth quarter.
Lions fans look on during the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions defensive back Dee Virgin (30) reacts pretending to hit a home run after a defensive stop in the first half.
Lions defensive back Dee Virgin (30) reacts pretending to hit a home run after a defensive stop in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fans make noise during a third down attempt by the Bears in the first half.
Fans make noise during a third down attempt by the Bears in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears head coach Matt Nagy looks over information in the first half.
Bears head coach Matt Nagy looks over information in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) and Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) try to get to Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) in the first half.
Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) and Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) try to get to Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
John Osborne and T.J. Osborne, right, of Brothers Osborne perform during halftime.
John Osborne and T.J. Osborne, right, of Brothers Osborne perform during halftime. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Lions Cheerleaders perform with Brothers Osborne at halftime.
The Lions Cheerleaders perform with Brothers Osborne at halftime. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia leaves the field after a 24-20 loss to the 6-6 Chicago Bears, putting Detroit's record at 3-8-1.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia leaves the field after a 24-20 loss to the 6-6 Chicago Bears, putting Detroit's record at 3-8-1. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia waves toward the stands, as he does after every home game, after dropping a 24-20 game to Chicago.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia waves toward the stands, as he does after every home game, after dropping a 24-20 game to Chicago. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson leaves the field after the game on a cart in the 24-20 loss to Chicago.
Lions rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson leaves the field after the game on a cart in the 24-20 loss to Chicago. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Actor Tim Allen and Lions legend Barry Sanders chat on the field before the game.
Actor Tim Allen and Lions legend Barry Sanders chat on the field before the game. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions owner Martha Ford talks with coach Matt Patricia before the game.
Lions owner Martha Ford talks with coach Matt Patricia before the game. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions legendary running back Barry Sanders and coach Matt Patricia chat on the field before the game.
Lions legendary running back Barry Sanders and coach Matt Patricia chat on the field before the game. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions general manager Bob Quinn chats with Lions vice-chair Sheila Ford Hamp on the field before the game.
Lions general manager Bob Quinn chats with Lions vice-chair Sheila Ford Hamp on the field before the game. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Actor and Thanksgiving Day regular Tim Allen on the field before the game against the Bears.
Actor and Thanksgiving Day regular Tim Allen on the field before the game against the Bears. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Detroit — They pulled him aside Wednesday night, right before a team meeting.

    David Blough had a pretty good inkling of what might be coming, but he couldn’t be sure until he heard it directly from Lions general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia. And truth be told, they wanted to be sure of this, too, before they told anyone else that Blough would be making his NFL debut as a starting quarterback on Thanksgiving Day.

    Matthew Stafford remains sidelined with fractured bones in his back, and Jeff Driskel, who’d started the last three games in his place, came away from last week’s loss at Washington with a hamstring injury that severely limited his mobility. So after Driskel took a good share of the first-team practice reps in walk-throughs early in the week, the decision was made less than 24 hours before kickoff.

    “They sat me down and made sure I was ready to go,” said Blough, an undrafted rookie out of Purdue whose last start, in case you were wondering, was a 63-14 loss in the Music City Bowl. “It was pretty exciting.”

    Pretty daunting, too, if he’s being honest. Blough became only the third quarterback in NFL history to make his first start on Thanksgiving. He’s also the first undrafted rookie ever to start a game for the Lions, excluding the 1987 strike season.

    More: Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Blough impresses; most everyone else, not so much

    So considering the circumstances — a short week, a lost season, and a nationally-televised stage — nobody would’ve blamed the 24-year-old Blough if he’d been nervous.

    Instead, he insisted later, “This is what you dream about as a kid.”

    Judging by his first pass attempt Thursday, it felt like the beginning of a nightmare, quite frankly. And depending on your perspective, the way the game ended — with a fifth consecutive loss and the eighth in nine games for Patrica’s sinking ship, this one 24-20 to the Bears — it was just that.

    But first, back to dreamland.

    'We had a great plan'

    Already trailing 7-0 after the Lions’ defense got carved up by Mitchell Trubisky on the game’s opening drive, Blough dropped back to pass on second-and-10 from his own 25-yard line and one-hopped a throw over the middle to tight end T.J. Hockenson. A rather docile holiday crowd — and there were some empty seats at Ford Field, despite that paid attendance of 65,412 — audibly groaned.

    But the next play, it was time for something completely different — and unexpected. Blough dropped back again, looked over the middle and then turned to his left and saw just what he and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell had hoped to see.

    More: Lions' T.J. Hockenson in boot after suffering late leg injury

    “We had a great plan — on the short week, even — to go into the game and take our shots,” said Blough, a player the Lions brought in via trade with Cleveland — for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2022 — right before the start of the regular season. “We were hoping they would think a guy like me would come in and throw some check-downs, and so we were gonna throw it around a little bit.”

    They were right about that, obviously. Right away, in fact, as Kenny Golladay used a subtle double move at the top of his route and went streaking downfield as he left Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara.

    “The stars just aligned,” Blough said. “He’s 10 yards open and you can throw a lollipop to him and he can score.”

    So he did … and he did. And just like that, Ford Field came alive. Mired in a miserable stretch of another football fiasco in Detroit, this was something to cheer, at least.

    Blough’s 75-yard touchdown strike put him in rare company. Only two other quarterbacks since the AFL-NFL merger have made a bigger splash with their first career completions. (One of those — Lions tight end Logan Thomas — was ready if called on as the emergency third quarterback on Thursday.)

    More important, it gave his team a much-needed jolt. And after the Lions’ defense forced a three-and-out, Blough and the offense gave the fans even more. Running back Bo Scarbrough, another castoff thrust into a starting role by injuries, bulled his way for a first down. Blough completed a pass over the middle to Marvin Jones for 19 yards. Another for 29 yards to Golladay. And then Blough hit Jones on a wide-open crosser for an 8-yard touchdown to put the Lions up, 14-7.

    “Even though it was a short week, we all had a lot of confidence in him,” said Golladay, who’d finish with four catches for 158 yards on the afternoon. “He had a chip on his shoulder during the week. He was very confident. He even told Matty P, ‘I’m ready to rip it.’ He definitely stepped up to the challenge.”

    Those who know Blough will tell you they’re hardly surprised by that. A late arrival to the roster, he’s early to the office each morning and seems determined to stick around.

    More: Bears pick on Lions' Justin Coleman in setting up winning touchdown

    “I think you obviously got a glimpse of him and just what we’ve all seen every single day,” Patricia said. “His confidence, his ability to go out and compete, and his focus and how much he loves this game and what he does — never really any question from that standpoint. … He’s a football player, he just goes out and plays ball, and works really hard at it, and really works diligently to prepare himself.”

    Nothing really could prepare him for this, obviously.

    He’s actually the sixth of seven quarterbacks the Lions have brought in to vie for backup duty since the end of last season. (The Lions even tried to bring one of those back this week, but reportedly were blocked in an attempt to re-sign journeyman vet Josh Johnson by his XFL team, the Los Angeles Wildcats.)

    And according to Blough — his last name rhymes with how, by the way — it was more than self-confidence that carried him through Thursday. He finished the game 22-of-38 for 280 yards and two touchdowns, with a lone interception coming on a last-play heave on fourth-and-22 as the Lions came up short once again.

    “I think one of the coolest things, honestly, was all the support I had,” Blough said. “When everybody found out last night, I had to turn my phone off. Family, friends, teammates from the past, everybody saying they believed in me.”

    Most of them couldn’t make it to Detroit in time for Thursday’s game, though his wife, Melissa, was in the stands. But that support group included his teammates on the sideline as well.

     “That was incredible to me as the guy who’s just been here 10 or 11 weeks, or whatever it is, to know that I had those guys in my corner," he added. "That was special.”

    The Lions have dropped five straight and have been eliminated from the postseason. Justin Rogers and John Niyo break it down.

    'We just can't finish'

    That it was also predictable, in the end, certainly wasn’t Blough’s fault. He had his struggles, sure, and a series of three-and-outs from the offense kept the Bears in this game. Just long enough for the Lions' defense to capitulate in the fourth quarter, as Trubisky — yes, Trubisky — led a game-winning, 90-yard drive for the 24-20 victory.

    Thursday’s loss officially eliminated the Lions from the playoffs, the earliest they’ve been eliminated since 2010 in Jim Schwartz’s second season as head coach. Difference is, Schwartz and his boss, Martin Mayhew, were in the midst of rebuilding a team that went 0-16 in 2008. Quinn’s nearing the end of his fourth season as GM, and he brought in Patricia to replace Jim Caldwell, the head coach he fired after back-to-back nine-win seasons.

    Patricia is now 9-18-1 in Year 2, and while his team has led in all 12 games this season, it has won just three of them. Seven of the Lions’ eight losses have been by eight points or less.

    “We just can’t finish right now,” Golladay said. “It shows.”

    More: Frustrated former Lion Stephen Tulloch: 'We fired Caldwell for this?'

    In the end, it showed even on Blough’s face, as stood and watched the Bears celebrate that final interception, then jogged off the field and headed straight for a seat on the bench. He threw a towel to the ground in disgust even as teammates — Stafford first among them — came to offer words of reassurance. Later, Bears coach Matt Nagy would do the same, going out of his way on amid the postgame handshakes on the field to find Blough and congratulate him on a job well done.

    “I’m thankful for it all, the ups and downs,” Blough said. “I knew there were gonna be some. I wasn’t gonna be perfect. I wanted to give everything I had.”

    Thursday, it wasn't enough.

    But it was something new, give him that. And something he'll never forget.

