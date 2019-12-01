CLOSE

One program is hoping it hasn’t reached its ceiling. The other is hoping it has hit the floor.

But a day after ending their respective regular seasons on their home turf, neither Michigan nor Michigan State can be very encouraged by where things stand at the moment.

The Wolverines got clowned again by Ohio State in the Big House, while the Spartans crowned themselves for earning bowl eligibility at Spartan Stadium.

And while Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio was quick to note the “program win” hats he gave his players weren’t exactly expensive souvenirs -- “I think it was about a $4 hat, that floppy thing,” Dantonio said after the Spartans squeaked out a 19-16 win over a 3-9 Maryland team to get to .500 – his counterpart in Ann Arbor was dismissing questions about his team’s own shortcomings.

It has been nearly 3,000 days since Michigan has beaten Ohio State, but when asked to define the gap between the Buckeyes and his team, Jim Harbaugh -- college football’s third highest-paid football coach -- treated it as a cheap shot, replying, “I’ll take your questions, not your insults.”

Based on his track record, Harbaugh, who has ratcheted up Michigan’s recruiting and revamped his coaching staff each of the last four offseasons, won’t take another loss to his archrival lightly. But like everyone else, he must understand the dilemma the Buckeyes present – a talent gap that doesn’t seem to be shrinking – and he knows the answer won’t come easily.

And for another graduating class at Michigan, it won’t come at all.

“It’s definitely really frustrating, especially for the seniors,” tight end Sean McKeon said after Michigan lost “The Game” for the eighth consecutive year and 15th time in the last 16 seasons. “It’s just kind of the same thing every year. It gets old, but you just gotta play better against them.”

More: Wojo: Buckeyes pummel Wolverines again, and Harbaugh grasps for answers

Certainly better than the Wolverines did Saturday, as Ohio State took advantage of Michigan’s miscues – a key fumble, some brutal defensive breakdowns, several dropped passes and a few silly penalties – to tilt the scoreboard once more. Last year, the final tally was 62-39. This time, it was 56-27. So much for Harbaugh’s 2018 vow “to come back and make darn sure it doesn't happen again.”

“It’s hard to look at,” sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said, looking down at the stat sheet in the postgame press conference Saturday. “We’re just a better defense than this, we’re a better team than this. We’re a lot better than the numbers on this sheet.”

Maybe so, but what Harbaugh couldn’t – or wouldn’t – say Saturday is also true. Urban Meyer’s tenure turned Ohio State into a program that’s on par with Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and LSU. And with the institutional support and rabid fanbase for that program in Columbus, there’ll be no turning back anytime soon.

So even though McKeon grumbled, “They’re just a team – they’re not an NFL team,” the truth is they’re not far off. Ask the dozen or so NFL personnel executives in attendance Saturday at the Big House, including Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace. Or just listen to Meyer, who was there as part of Fox’s broadcast crew and said after the game about his former team, “That’s 22 players that are going to be making money in a couple of years in the National Football League. Every one of those players are going to be playing at the next level.”

If that sounds like a televised recruiting pitch, of course it was. Probably a bit of an exaggeration, too. But it’s also another sign of what Michigan’s up against here, even as they head to a bowl game – possibly a Holiday Bowl matchup against USC on Dec. 27 – with a chance to win 10 games for the fourth time in five years.

Harbaugh’s best recruiting class thus far was a top-five haul in 2017, and yet on the field Saturday it was overshadowed by Ohio State’s higher-rated ’17 class that included the likes of Chase Young, Jeffrey Okudah and J.K. Dobbins. What’s more, in the upcoming 2020 class, Ohio State currently has eight commitments ranked higher than Michigan’s top-rated recruit, according to 247Sports.

And as Meyer’s successor, Ryan Day, reminded everyone after his team added insult to injury Saturday, “In this game, it's about the players."

But while the Wolverines are left to contemplate what it means to swim with the sharks in a sea of scarlet red, there’s an even bigger problem right now in East Lansing, where the Spartans are busy treading water after another season capsized with Dantonio at the helm.

Saturday’s fourth-quarter escape against Maryland means Michigan State will play in a bowl game for the 12th time in Dantonio’s 13 seasons as head coach. And that, quite frankly, was the only goal left after a five-game midseason slide that saw his team getting pummeled by the Big Ten’s upper-echelon programs. (The four losses to Ohio State, Wisconsin, Penn State and Michigan were by a combined score of 144-27.)

So on Friday, Dantonio tried to turned back the clock once more, handing his players “program win” hats just like the one he’d hung in his office in 2012, when his team won a game at Minnesota to secure a bowl berth and ultimately set the table for Michigan State’s remarkable three-year run from 2013-15.

 “I thought this was a must win for our football team and our program, just to get back to .500,” Dantonio said. “It has not been an especially enjoyable year, but it’s been enjoyable being around our football team and our players.”

And now they’ll get another month to stay together, with a bowl game shortly after Christmas – likely the Quick Lane in Detroit, or perhaps the Pinstripe in New York.

“We're going to a bowl game, and like Coach D said, that’s the minimum standard around here,” senior quarterback Brian Lewerke said. “We wanted to make sure we reached that.”

That they did – barely – says something. But just what, if anything, it means going forward depends on your perspective. Or your expectations.

Dantonio pointed to all the injuries again after the Maryland game. Michigan State has started 11 different offensive linemen this season and Saturday marked the seventh different starting five. He also points to all the youth being served, as the Spartans burned two more redshirts Saturday with receivers Tre Mosley and running back Brandon Wright – both true freshman – played in a fifth game. But that sounds more like grasping at straws than building a foundation.

And a couple weeks after he declared his intention to return as head coach next season, Dantonio and his staff – much of it in limbo – will hit the recruiting trail trying to shore up a 2020 class that currently rates among the bottom five in the Big Ten. Not including any silent commitments, Michigan State currently has just one four-star recruit lined up, compared to a dozen for Ohio State and Michigan.

This is where the timing gets tricky for Dantonio, too. College football’s early signing period is barely two weeks away. His offensive assistants are on expiring coaching contracts. Dantonio’s own rollover deal includes a $4.3 million retention bonus due Jan. 15. And there’s also a court ruling requiring him to sit for a lengthy deposition in Curtis Blackwell’s wrongful termination federal lawsuit after the season.

A lot can change between now and then. A lot needs to change, based on the way this season ended. How and what and when it will, no one can say for sure.

Still, for now, Dantonio prefers to focus on the fact the season’s not over yet.

“We’ll go bowling,” he said Saturday, wearing a weary smile, “and we’ll take it from there.”

Final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings
Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2019 college football regular season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. David Guralnick, Detroit News
1. Ohio State (12-0, 9-0) – The Buckeyes had already punched their ticket to the conference championship game, but they eliminated any doubt about their credentials by rolling over Michigan on the road to close the regular season. They did so even as quarterback Justin Fields apparently escaped a serious knee injury, one that could have had a huge impact on next week’s game with Wisconsin and a potential playoff appearance after that. Last week: 1.
2. Wisconsin (10-2, 7-2) – It took some time to get rolling but running back Jonathan Taylor scored three touchdowns and quarterback Jack Coan threw for two more as the Badgers head to the Big Ten championship game for the sixth time in nine years. With a playoff spot almost certainly out of reach, the goal for the Badgers will be to keep out an Ohio State team that dominated the regular-season matchup in October. Last week: 2.
3. Minnesota (10-2, 7-2) – The outstanding season for the Golden Gophers ended with two losses in the final three weeks, the final defeat at home at the hands of Wisconsin, keeping them from reaching the conference championship game. Still, the Gophers managed to win 10 games for the first time since 2003 and have an outside shot at reaching a New Year’s Six bowl game. Last week: 4.
4. Penn State (10-2, 7-2) – It was hardly an inspired effort but the Nittany Lions did enough to dispatch Rutgers in the regular-season finale and finish alone in second place in the East. The question now for the Nittany Lions is whether it was enough to remain in the top 12 of the CFP rankings and find a way into a New Year’s Six bowl. Penn State was No. 10 last week and it seems hard to imagine dropping two spots with only conference championship games left. Last week: 5.
5. Michigan (9-3, 6-3) – A four-game winning streak came to an end for the Wolverines as they lost for the eighth straight time to Ohio State in a game that got out of hand by early in the second half. Jim Harbaugh remains winless against Michigan’s biggest rival in five tries and now the Wolverines wonder where they’ll end up for a bowl game after another season that will end without a trip to even play for the conference championship. Last week: 3.
6. Iowa (9-3, 6-3) – The Hawkeyes closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak by holding off Nebraska with a field goal in the final seconds. It’s a winning boot that led to kicker Keith Duncan receiving a scholarship and one that likely helps the Hawkeyes’ bowl position. Like many other Big Ten teams, that will depend on the final CFP rankings, which will help determine where the Hawkeyes will be going. Last week: 6.
7. Indiana (8-4, 5-4) – The Hoosiers capped off their best regular season since 1993 by beating rival Purdue in double overtime. Quarterback Patrick Ramsey threw for three touchdowns and ran for another – that one coming the second overtime as the Hoosiers finished with a winning conference record for the first time since 1993. The bowl options seem endless at this point, but regardless of where the Hoosiers go, it’s been an outstanding season. Last week: 7.
8. Illinois (6-6, 4-5) – It’s been a while since the Fighting Illini rallied to win at Michigan State, but that win almost four weeks ago was critical as it helped the Illini become bowl eligible. That was important after Illinois closed with losses to Iowa and Northwestern, the final game probably not helping the bowl standing of the Illini, considering Northwestern entered without a conference victory. Still, Illinois will play in a bowl for the first time since 2014. Last week: 8.
9. Michigan State (6-6, 4-5) – The Spartans followed a similar script against Maryland – no offensive consistency while giving up big plays on defense – but still managed to pull out a victory and become bowl eligible. It’s nowhere near where they expected to be before the season, but now the Spartans wait to see where they’ll play their last game of the season, with the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit looking like a better-than-likely possibility at this point. Last week: 9.
10. Nebraska (5-7, 3-6) – The Cornhuskers nearly upset Iowa to become bowl eligible. Instead, they end up losing five of the final six games to miss a bowl for the third straight season. The Huskers improved by a game from last season, but considering many were picking them to win the West, it has to be looked at as a disappointing year. Last week: 10.
11. Purdue (4-8, 3-6) – It was a frustrating season in West Lafayette as the Boilermakers were hit with injuries early in the season and could never dig out of the hole they created. They gave Indiana a run in the finale, pushing the Hoosiers to double overtime before losing, and now they look to next year and the hope that the return of some healthy playmakers will get them back to contending in the West. Last week: 11.
12. Northwestern (3-9, 1-8) – The Wildcats’ fall from West Division champions last season was swift, but they at least avoided a winless conference season after upsetting Illinois on the road in the final game. It’s tough to see what’s next for Pat Fitzgerald’s team. The Cats are young, but they’re losing plenty on defense, which means the rebuild to West contender could take some time. Last week: 13.
13. Maryland (3-9, 1-8) – The Terrapins had a fourth-quarter lead at Michigan State in the final week, but in the end, they still closed with seven straight losses, the only conference victory coming at the expense of Rutgers. It was all after an impressive start to the season, one that was clearly the outlier considering the Terps were never able to come close to matching it the rest of the season. Last week: 12.
14. Rutgers (2-10, 0-9) – The Scarlet Knights capped off another season at the bottom of the Big Ten by staying close with Penn State but never really threatening. Things haven’t gone how Rutgers would have hoped since entering the Big Ten and now the Scarlet Knights turn to former coach Greg Schiano to try and return to being a respectable program. Last week: 14.
