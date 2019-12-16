CLOSE

There's not much left to say after seven straight losses, but Justin Rogers and John Niyo try their best after Sunday's 38-17 defeat. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Detroit — The numbers are dwindling now.

In the stands. On the sidelines. Everywhere but in the loss column, and, perhaps, the locker room, though it’s always difficult in the NFL to separate the true believers from the ones who are just trying to survive.

But what about the owners’ suite? That’s the audience everyone’s waiting to hear from now, and really the only one that matters in the short term, as the Lions’ regular season nears a merciful end and the attention shifts to where it usually rests with this franchise.

On the job security of a head coach and his boss, and whatever rationalizations that will follow a late-December decision about their fate.

Sunday’s 38-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers probably didn’t tip any scales. But it didn’t quell any doubts, either, as the Lions rallied from an abysmal start — outgained 236-1 in total yards in the first quarter — yet still managed to lose by three touchdowns to a middling opponent, dropping their seventh game in a row and guaranteeing a second consecutive season with double-digit losses.

Asked afterward if he could put the frustration he’s feeling into words, Matt Patricia — now 9-20-1 in 30 games as the Lions’ head coach — politely declined.

“I mean, I don’t think you ever want to put frustration into words,” he said, “because it never comes out right.”

Fair enough, but the fans don’t have to abide by that golden rule. Certainly not in this city, after all they’ve been through with this franchise.

And Sunday they probably spoke loudest with their silence.

Or their absence, more accurately.

'It's not easy'

Rough estimate, I’d say there were probably 15,000 empty seats at Ford Field for this one. And even the announced attendance of 56,515 was the smallest for a Lions home game in more than three years, dating to a win over the Rams on Oct. 16, 2016. To find a lower attendance figure in the Lions’ den before that, you have to go all the way back to 2010 — two head coaches ago — near the end of an infamous stretch of awful football that saw the Lions lose 47 of 52 games.

Among those who did show up Sunday, the Fox TV cameras managed to find some who were offering signs of protest. Like the group that showed up wearing “Sell the team” T-shirts, several of them hoisting a large banner that said the same alongside the owner’s likeness. Then there were the fans who wore paper bags over their heads — one with frown drawn on it, another with a beard and a No. 2 pencil.

Hardly a consensus, obviously, but certainly not a ringing endorsement of the status quo. And for that, we may have to wait a couple more weeks, when the season is over and the current regime’s fate is officially confirmed.

Patricia usually spends some time chatting with the Lions’ brass on the sideline well before kickoff on Sundays. This time, it was a rather lengthy session — close to 20 minutes, all of it seemingly amicable — with owner Martha Firestone Ford and vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp and her husband, Steve.

Hours later, Patricia, whose contract runs through 2022, same as general manager Bob Quinn, wasn’t about to reveal anything substantial about what was discussed.

“No, a lot of general conversation and just catching up,” he said. “We had the meetings this week, so just kind of talking a little bit. That’s about all.”

And that’s about all we’ll get until the season’s over I imagine, though the Ford family has preemptively given the thumbs-up signal in the past, leaking reports about plans to bring back a coach or GM — or both, as it were — before Week 17’s final snap.

With two games left and nothing likely to change on the field, maybe that’s what we’ll get this time, too. The Lions already have a dozen players, including several starters, on injured reserve, and you can expect at least a couple more names to join that list after Sunday’s loss, as defensive tackle Mike Daniels, guard Kenny Wiggins, running back J.D. McKissic and linebacker Devon Kennard were unable to finish the game.

“It’s not easy,” Patricia said, “but it’s part of the deal.”

How much of a mitigating factor that might be in ownership’s 2020 decision remains to be seen. Particularly the back injury that has sidelined starting quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Lions are now 0-6 since his season unofficially ended.

Regardless, the way the Lions’ defense has played certainly shouldn’t be glossed over. Not when you consider that’s supposed to be Patricia’s calling card.

Buccaneers 38, Lions 17
Detroit Lions&#39; Will Harris can&#39;t stop a touchdown pass to Tampa Bay Buccaneers&#39; Scotty Miller in the first quarter of a game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
Detroit Lions' Will Harris can't stop a touchdown pass to Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Scotty Miller in the first quarter of a game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A banner with Lions owner Martha Ford&#39;s likeness and the words &quot;Sell The Team&quot; is unveiled during a missed Tampa Bay field goal attempt in the fourth quarter.
A banner with Lions owner Martha Ford's likeness and the words "Sell The Team" is unveiled during a missed Tampa Bay field goal attempt in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tampa Bay defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, tries to get to Detroit quarterback David Blough in the third quarter.
The video board at Ford Field tells the story as the Lions have only 2 total yards, minus-5 passing and 7 rushing, with 8:13 left in the second quarter.
Lions&#39; Devon Kennard sacks Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston in the second quarter.
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman pulls in a touchdown reception on the run with Lions' Rashaan Melvin defending in the first quarter.
Buccaneers&#39; Jameis Winston throws in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough trips and tosses the ball back to running back Ty Johnson, who is then brought down by Buccaneers&#39; Ndamukong Suh in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough trips and tosses the ball back to running back Ty Johnson, who is then brought down by Buccaneers&#39; Ndamukong Suh in the first quarter.
Buccaneers' Breshad Perriman pulls in a reception with Lions' Trey Flowers and Rashaan Melvin defending in the second quarter.
Buccaneers&#39; Cameron Brate just misses pulling in a pass in front of Lions&#39; Tracy Walker in the second quarter.
Lions running back Wes Hills is brought down by Buccaneers&#39; William Gholston in the second quarter.
Lions&#39; Jahlani Tavai intercepts a Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston pass in the first quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia looks up towards the video board in the first quarter.
Buccaneers' William Gholston brings down Lions running back J.D. McKissic in the second quarter.
Lions running back Wes Hills loses the ball somewhere near the goal line, but Detroit was given the touchdown in the fourth quarter.
A Lions fan completes the fashion statement with a paper grocery bag on his head during the 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay.
Lions running back Wes Hills celebrates his touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Tampa Bay defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh, a former Lion, tries to get to Detroit quarterback David Blough in the third quarter.
Lions running back Ty Johnson loses the ball on the handoff, but quarterback David Blough is able to recover in the third quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay stretches out for a reception but is pushed out of bounds by Buccaneers' Mike Edwards in the third quarter.
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell watches as Detroit falters in a 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay.
No joy in Lions-ville today as a Grinchy looking fan watches Detroit drop a 38-17 loss to Tampa Bay at home.
Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay pulls in a reception from quarterback David Blough in the third quarter. Golladay became the first player in franchise history with two 1,000- yard seasons in a player&#39;s first three years.
Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston breaks free of Lions&#39; Trey Flowers, who looked like he had a sack in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough breaks out of the pocket and runs upfield before going out of bounds in the fourth quarter.
Lions running back Wes Hills breaks loose for a long first down in the fourth quarter.
Buccaneers&#39; Ndamukong Suh sacks Lions quarterback David Blough in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Ty Johnson fumbles the ball with Buccaneers' Devin Shite recovering in the fourth quarter.
Buccaneers' Devin Shite recovers a Lions' Ty Johnson fumble in the fourth quarter.
Buccaneers&#39; Chris Godwin pulls in a long first-down reception and run in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough and wide receiver Kenny Golladay on the sidelines near the end of the game.
Lions tight end Jesse James and injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the sidelines at the end of the fourth quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with owner Martha Ford and vice chair Sheila Hamp before the game.
Lions&#39; Darius Slay pulls in a pass along the sidelines during warm-ups.
Lions quarterback David Blough warms up before the game against the Buccaneers at Ford Field.
Lions quarterback Kyle Sloter warms up before the game against Buccaneers.
Lions' Danny Amendola and Buccaneers' Cameron Brate walk off the field chatting before the game.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia talks with the officiating staff before the game against the Buccaneers.
Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni looks over his players during stretching before the game.
Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell works with his players during warm-ups.
Lions injured quarterback Matthew Stafford with backup David Blough during warm-ups.
    'Not happy'

    The last three home games, the Lions have given up a combined 1,223 passing yards to Dak Prescott, Mitch Trubisky and now Jameis Winston, who threw for 221 yards in the first quarter alone — only Peyton Manning and Jim Kelly have thrown for more in the last 40 years, according to Elias Sports Bureau — as the Bucs jumped out to an early 14-0 lead.

    The start was so ugly that Patricia gathered his entire defensive unit on the sideline after that second touchdown drive — a 99-yarder — and read them the riot act. After the game, the coach declined to offer any details on what was said in that animated exchange.

    “But I would say, obviously, I was not happy with where we were at and how we were starting,” he said. “I don’t think they were happy with it, either.”

    To everyone’s credit, they did stanch the bleeding for a while. Long enough, in fact, that the Lions had the ball and a chance to tie this game midway through the fourth quarter.

    The defense made some adjustments, and players like Danny Amendola — one of the ex-Patriot veterans that Patricia’s leaning on as this season has gone sideways — made some plays. It was Amendola who finally sparked the offense in the second quarter, chucking the football into the stands after one first-down grab — “Just trying to get some juice going,” he later explained — and then making a circus catch on a 46-yarder to set up the Lions’ first touchdown in that third-quarter rally.

    “He’s one of the most competitive guys that we have — he plays so hard,” Patricia said. “I’ve known Danny for a long time, I love him to death, and I’d do anything for the guy.”

    He’s far from the only one, to be clear. And the fact this team hasn’t rolled over undoubtedly is part of the sales pitch ownership is hearing each week. Whether they’re buying it or not, or how much it’s worth to them, only the Fords can say for sure.

    But until they do, many of those not-so-cheap seats will remain empty. The rest will be filled with discontent. Or Packers fans, in a couple weeks.

    john.niyo@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @JohnNiyo

