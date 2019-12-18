Meet the 2020 Detroit News Blue Chip recruits
Go through the gallery to view The Detroit News top 15 Blue Chip high school football prospects, including analysis from David Goricki. The list includes Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez, an Ohio State commit.
The Detroit News top 15 Blue Chip high school football prospects, including analysis from David Goricki.
1. Justin Rogers, Oak Park (Kentucky), OL/DL, 6-3, 300 pounds: Rogers, a member of The News Dream Team, was a dominant force on both sides of the ball. He didn’t allow a sack while getting six sacks and forcing three fumbles to help Oak Park win an Oakland Activities Association White Division championship. He didn’t play in the Division 2 pre-district game loss to Farmington due to an injury. “Justin was a four-year starter and can dominate on either side of the ball,” coach Greg Carter said. Rogers will enroll early at Kentucky in January.
2. Makari Paige, West Bloomfield (Michigan), S, 6-3, 190 pounds: Paige, a member of The News Dream Team, used his size and strength to get in on 94 tackles while forcing three fumbles, intercepting two passes and breaking up seven passes to lead West Bloomfield to an Oakland Activities Association Red Division title and a Division 1 regional championship game appearance. “He’s a freak athlete, 6-3, 190-pound safety who has the ability to play free safety or strong safety,” coach Rod Bellamy said. “He can also come and cover your best receiver, which he did on numerous occasions and he has the ability to come in the box and be a middle linebacker.” Paige will play in the World Bowl in Mexico City later this month and enroll early at Michigan.
3. Enzo Jennings, Oak Park (Penn State), CB, 6-0, 180 pounds: Jennings, a member of The News Dream Team, was an outstanding cover corner, helping Oak Park win the Oakland Activities Association White Division championship. He made 65 tackles while intercepting four passes and recovering three fumbles, returning one for a touchdown. “He’s strong, fast, durable and competitive,” coach Greg Carter said, “one of the best players I’ve ever coached.”
4. Cameron Martinez, Muskegon (Ohio State), QB, 5-11, 190 pounds: Martinez, a member of The News Dream Team, was a great dual-threat quarterback, leading Muskegon to the Division 3 state championship game at Ford Field the last two years. He rushed for 2,228 yards (264 carries) and 36 touchdowns his season year while completing more than 60 percent of his passes for 1,258 yards and 11 TDs. “Cam is an amazing leader,” coach Shane Fairfield said. “He competes at such a high level. It’s not only on the game field, it’s the way he prepared before the game. People see him on game day and are like, ‘Wow!’ What they don’t see is the amount of work he puts in, in the film room, weight room and practice field.” Martinez will compete in the World Bowl this month in Mexico City, and will play defensive back or receiver at Ohio State.
5. Braiden McGregor, Port Huron Northern (Michigan), DE, 6-4, 270 pounds: McGregor used his physical strength and quickness to cause havoc while also getting things done as a tight end for Port Huron Northern before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 7. He had 10.5 tackles for loss while also grabbing eight passes for five touchdowns. “Braiden is a game changer,” coach Larry Roelens said. “Teams have to plan for him on both sides of the ball. He has a high football IQ and is a very coachable kid.” McGregor will enroll early at Michigan.
6. Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, Walled Lake Western (Purdue), WR/CB, 6-1, 180 pounds: Yaseen (2), a member of The News Dream Team, put up huge numbers, coming up with 86 receptions for 1,646 yards 20 touchdowns while getting in on 47 tackles with two interceptions to help Walled Lake Western earn league (Lakes Valley) and Division 2 district and regional titles before a 57-56 state semifinal loss to Muskegon Mona Shores. “Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen is the best wide receiver in the state,” coach Alex Grignon said. “Single coverage equaled touchdowns all year long. He is just as dangerous taking a jet sweep or hitch as he is going vertical. Literally any time he touched the football he had a great chance to score.”
7. Andre Seldon, Belleville (Michigan), CB/WR, 5-9, 160 pounds: Seldon, a member of The News Dream Team, got things done at a high level in all three phases, grabbing touchdown passes, averaging 25 yards a punt return, including four TD returns while also intercepting six passes while breaking up three from his secondary spot. “Andre is a three-year starter and an Under Armour All-American,” coach Jermain Crowell said. “I believe he’s the best defensive back in the state, and one of the best in the country. He’s a playmaker and it doesn’t matter if it’s him on offense, defense or special teams, he’s going to make plays.”
8. Cornell Wheeler, West Bloomfield (Michigan), LB, 6-1, 230 pounds: Wheeler, a member of The News Dream Team, showed he was a high-motor guy, roaming sideline to sideline to get in on 140 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss, forcing three fumbles while recovering two. He made 20 tackles in a win over Lake Orion to help West Bloomfield win the Oakland Activities Association Red title. “He’s the best defensive player in the state of Michigan, just watching his preparation every week, film study, weight room and how he goes about his business,” coach Ron Bellamy said. “He’s just a fierce leader.”
9. Josh Priebe, Edwardsburg (Northwestern), OL, 6-5, 275 pounds: Priebe, a member of The News Dream Team, was a physical presence on the line for Edwardsburg, opening holes while protecting the quarterback. He had 29 pancakes in 11 games and led an offense that had 4,248 rushing yards, averaging more than nine yards a carry. “Josh has been a dominant player for the last three years as an offensive guard,” coach Kevin Bartz of Priebe, who had 32 offers, picking Northwestern over such national powers as Ohio State, Michigan, Auburn, Iowa and Minnesota. “What sets Josh apart from other big offensive linemen is his quickness and agility. Josh’s ability to move effectively combined with his intelligence, strength and tenacious attitude put him in an elite group of offensive linemen.”
10. Deon Buford, Detroit King (Kentucky), OL, 6-4, 280 pounds: Buford, who was a first-team all-state selection by The News, was the anchor on an offensive line that helped open holes for Peny Boone to rush for nearly 1,300 yards and 22 touchdowns while protecting freshman quarterback Dante Moore (2,731 yards, 33 TDs) to help King win the PSL title and advance to the Division 2 state championship game. “Deon’s a really athletic lineman who is really smart and communicates well,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He does a lot of those things that we have to do to be successful in the run game and protecting Dante.” Buford will enroll early at Kentucky.
11. Peny Boone, Detroit King (Maryland), RB, 6-2, 220 pounds: Boone earned the nickname “Playoff Peny” for his impressive play during the postseason. He rushed for 1,283 yards and 22 touchdowns, including 809 yards and 13 TDs during the five-game postseason run with 198 yards and three TDs coming in a 35-26 loss to Muskegon Mona Shores in the Division 2 state championship game at Ford Field. “He just comes alive in the playoffs,” coach Tyrone Spencer said. “He can just do so much for a team. He gives us that option to run the ball, throw the ball, he can catch and do a lot of things in space.”
12. Dallas Fincher, East Kentwood (Michigan State), OL, 6-4, 260 pounds: Fincher, a member of The News Dream Team, was a consistent force on the offensive line, getting things done at a high level. “He led the team in pancake blocks while not allowing a sack all season,” coach Tony Kimbrough said. “He’s a great offensive lineman, a very good run and pass blocker. He had no holding calls. He’s known as a technician and is a three-year starter who can play all five positions.”
13. Jordan Turner, Farmington (Wisconsin), LB, 6-3, 220 pounds: Turner (12), who was a first-team all-state selection by The News, got in on 55 tackles, including 13 tackles for lost yardage while forcing four fumbles after missing the first few games due to an injury. He played a key role in Farmington’s Division 2 pre-district upset win over Oak Park. “Jordan was a three-year captain for us and led us in tackles for the last three years as well,” coach Kory Cioroch said. “His ability to cover in the pass game, stop the run and pressure the quarterback makes him the most versatile and unique defender I have ever coached. He had 27 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks in the (two-game) playoffs.” Turner will enroll early at Wisconsin.
14. Latrell Fordham, Davison (Ball State), WR/CB, 6-4, 180 pounds: Fordham, a member of The News Dream Team, proved to be the difference in Davison’s 35-25 win over Brighton in the Division 1 state championship game at Ford Field. He grabbed a 74-yard touchdown pass to give his team a 14-3 lead, then broke up a pass in the end zone later in the first half, followed by a teammate’s interception on the next play which led to a TD and 21-3 cushion. He had 49 receptions for 954 yards and 12 TDs. “Latrell was a huge factor in our success even when he was not getting the ball,” coach Jake Weingartz said. “What most people do not know is that he is a lock down corner as well. His ability on defense to shut down the opposing team’s best wide receiver helped us win the whole thing.”
15. De’Andre Bulley, River Rouge (undecided), RB, 6-0, 245 pounds: Bulley, a member of The News Dream Team, was a punishing running back who got stronger as the game went on while wearing down defenders. He rushed for 1,976 yards and 22 touchdowns, including a mammoth 220-yard, three-TD performance in a 49-14 regional final win at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s. He also broke loose for a 33-yard TD run in a 30-7 Division 3 state championship game win over top-ranked Muskegon. “De’Andre Bulley is a workhorse,” coach Corey Parker said. “Just a really powerful back who bruised defenses as the game went on and was a dominating force in the fourth quarter of our games this year. Bulley is undecided about his college choice after de-committing from Akron.
    East Lansing — Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio stood at the podium Wednesday and he was neither dazed nor confused. He certainly wasn’t seeing stars.

    But considering this was college football’s early signing day for recruiting, that was part of the problem.

    “There are a lot of good football players in America,” Dantonio said just after noon on a day where he’d like to think he signed 19 of them to letters of intent. “You have to anticipate how they’re going to develop and then you sort of build it from there. That’s what we’ve always done.

    “I really don’t look at the stars, I just don’t. We’ve had guys come here that are four-star players that have never played.”

    And other guys whose names Dantonio can rattle off where the story was just the opposite. He brought up one of his favorites again Wednesday when he hearkened back to the signing of Darqueze Dennard, a two-star cornerback with no other scholarship offers who went on to become an All-American and a first-round NFL draft pick.

    But that was a decade ago. And the reality now is much different, both in Ann Arbor — even with Urban Meyer gone, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh keeps losing ground to archrival Ohio State — and especially in East Lansing, where another .500 season left the Spartans scrambling just to stay afloat.

    More: Trieu: Breaking down Michigan's 2020 football recruiting class so far

    More: Michigan boosts 'speed-in-space' mission with 2020 recruiting class

    Michigan State was — and is — a regional program that’s going to rely more on Midwest talent and bank on player development to compete with brand-name rivals. But the Spartans’ recent struggles, coupled with questions about Dantonio’s future and the likelihood of a coaching-staff overhaul this winter, have made that challenge all the more difficult.

    Michigan State’s class currently ranks 11th in the Big Ten, according according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. And Dantonio’s highest-rated in-state recruit this year — Dallas Fincher, a three-star offensive lineman whose father played for the Spartans in the mid-1980s — doesn’t even rank in the top 10 among Michigan high school prospects.

    The fallout from their 2016 “Dream Team” class implosion and the still-pending federal lawsuit filed by former recruiting coordinator Curtis Blackwell surely have something to do with that, particularly in Detroit. But so has Harbaugh’s presence and Ohio State’s continued Big Ten dominance. Michigan landed three of the top six players in the state this year, and the Buckeyes and Wolverines have an early leg up on the 2021 class as well. Other Big Ten schools like Penn State and Purdue have made inroads. So have SEC schools like Kentucky, which landed the state’s top-rated player in Oak Park defensive lineman Justin Rogers.

    Early Signing Day: Metro Detroit football recruits sign letters of intent
    Detroit King's Peny Boone, Rashawn Williams, and Deondre Buford sign their national letters of intent Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period.
    West Bloomfield's Makari Paige smiles after being introduced by head coach Ron Bellamy shortly before Paige signed his national letter of intent to play at Michigan, where Bellamy was a standout wide receiver.
    West Bloomfield's Cornell Wheeler signs his national letter of intent to play football for Michigan, while track and field athlete Katie Rush signs to run track at Central Michigan.
    West Bloomfield's Cornell Wheeler says a few words before signing his national letter of intent to play at Michigan. Seated is track athlete Katie Rush, who signed to compete for Central Michigan.
    From left, Detroit King's Peny Boone (Maryland), Rashawn Williams (Indiana) and Deondre Buford (Kentucky) signed their letters of intent at school on Wednesday.
    Detroit King running back Peny Boone signs his college letter of intent with Maryland.
    West Bloomfield's Cornell Wheeler, right, hugs his mother, Tawanna Wheeler, after signing his national letter of intent to play football at Michigan.
    Posing for a photo after signing their national letters of intent (from left) are West Bloomfield's Makari Paige (Michigan), Chase Glover (Youngstown State), Cornell Wheeler (Michigan), Katie Rush (Central Michigan, track), Sterling Miles (Cincinnati) and CJ Harris (Ohio University).
    West Bloomfield's Sterling Miles signed a national letters of intent with Cincinnati.
    West Bloomfield quarterback CJ Harris, standing, addresses the audience before signing a national letter of intent to play at Ohio University. Seated is Chase Glover, who will be playing football at Youngstown State.
      State of affairs

      “We’re going to recruit Michigan hard,” Dantonio insisted Wednesday. “We’re going to be in every high school and work at it. It is sort of what it is sometimes.”

      What it should be, though, is another signal that Michigan State needs to make changes. Dantonio declined again Wednesday to talk about what moves he intends to make after the season ends with next week’s Pinstripe Bowl in New York, but it’s clear he’ll need to make significant ones. Similar to what Harbaugh has done the last few years by adding young, charismatic assistant coaches like Josh Gattis and Sherrone Moore to a staff that already had plenty of juice on the recruiting trail.

      That’s about the only way to keep up in a game that’s grown increasingly lopsided in the playoff era, where only four teams make it in each year and out of sight means out of mind.

      Consider that of the 28 recruits with five-star ratings in 247Sports composite index, 18 were either signed or expected to sign with a handful of powerhouse programs — Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU and Georgia.

      And if you focus solely on the Big Ten, the picture is just as clear. As the Buckeyes’ first-year head coach, Ryan Day, put it earlier this week, “I know when you’re at Ohio State, you’re going to get top recruiting classes because you kind of have first pick.”

      The first several, really. By late afternoon Wednesday, Ohio State had signed 10 players ranked in Rivals.com’s Top 100. The rest of the Big Ten had signed eight combined, with Michigan leading the pack with three.

      More: Trieu: Breaking down Michigan State's 2020 football recruiting class so far

      More: Spartans look regionally for 2020 class, but not from own backyard

      The top-rated player among Michigan State’s 19 signed recruits — Darius Snow, a three-star safety from Texas and another legacy recruit for the Spartans — had offers from most of the nation’s elite programs, sure. But he’d still only rank 15th on the Buckeyes’ list of signees, according to 247Sports.

      “Everybody (in the Big Ten) wants to compare themselves to Ohio State,” said Tom Luginbill, ESPN’s national recruiting director. “But in order to close that gap, you have to beat them or become competitive with them in their areas of strength. Well, where is that?”

      The cynical answer is everywhere, of course. But Luginbill and others will point first to the offensive and defensive lines, where those playoff teams routinely lose underclassmen to the NFL — usually as first-round picks — and then simply plug and play similar blue-chip talents the next season. The rich keep getting richer, and deeper. (Deeper pockets undoubtedly play a role, too, I know.)

      “But if you’re going to talk about closing a gap,” Luginbill added, “I think that’s where the conversation begins.”

      That’s certainly where it started with Michigan last year as Harbaugh’s staff leaned heavily on the lines.

      This year’s class, which ranks 12th nationally and is virtually tied with Penn State for second in the Big Ten, seems a bit more spread out in that regard.

      But if there’s an underlying theme it’s probably the speed and versatility the Wolverines brought in, both to fit Gattis’ offensive scheme and to build on the strides Michigan made last fall with an influx of talent like five-star freshman safety Dax Hill.

      There are big-play threats at running back (Blake Corum) and receiver (A.J. Henning) and some intriguing hybrid players to add to Brown’s defense.

      Likewise, after loading up on offensive lineman a year ago, Dantonio knew he needed to address the lack of playmakers on offense.

      He landed four receivers to go along with Jayden Reed, a 2018 freshman All-American from Western Michigan who sat out this season as a transfer.

      And after seeing several of his own players enter the transfer portal this fall — eight in all, including three running backs — Dantonio knows there’s plenty more recruiting to be done this winter, “whether it’s the transfer portal or whatever it is.”

      “There’s 2,000 names in there,” he noted, adding “this is a new and developing ‘saga’ — I’ll call it a saga, OK? Or ‘journey.’”

      Whatever you call it, safety and tailback are two positions the Spartans may target via the transfer route. Tight end might be another.

      “Depends on how it all shakes out,” Dantonio said. “We’ll go slow and we’ll look at things as we go.”

      Harbaugh and the Wolverines will, too, just as they did last year when they added defensive lineman Mike Danna as a graduate transfer from Central Michigan. Truth is, they have no choice, really. Because Ohio State isn’t done yet, either. The Buckeyes signed 24 players Wednesday — a whopping 14 of them will be early enrollees, by the way — and with two other four-star recruits committed, including Michigan’s Mr. Football, Muskegon quarterback Cameron Martinez, Day was asked if this class was completely full.

      He laughed as he answered, “We might be able to make some room.”

      john.niyo@detroitnews.com

      Twitter: @JohnNiyo

