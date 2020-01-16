Detroit News 2019-20 Pistons midseason grades
Go through the gallery above for midseason grades for the Pistons by Rod Beard of The Detroit News.
Go through the gallery above for midseason grades for the Pistons by Rod Beard of The Detroit News. Carlos Osorio, AP
GUARDS – Bruce Brown: He’s moved between the starting unit and the second group, but he’s looked much more comfortable playing alongside Derrick Rose as the lead defender. He’s becoming a more confident offensive player with better 3-point accuracy, but he’ll need to continue to improve in finishing around the rim. GRADE: B
Derrick Rose: The big concern always has been about his health and he’s been on a minutes restriction, but he hasn’t changed what he is — a dynamic scorer. He’s been arguably the Pistons’ best player and could earn his fourth All-Star selection. With a likely rebuild, he could stay on as a leader but could also be a valuable trade asset. GRADE: B+
Luke Kennard: There were questions about whether he could be a starter and he’s answered them, with 15.8 points per game and 40 percent on 3-pointer. Lingering knee issues will keep him out another month but when he returns, he’ll be a key piece of their rebuilding core. GRADE: B
Langston Galloway: He was considered to be expendable because of his expiring contract but he’s been more of an asset, averaging double-figures scoring. He’s a leader in the locker room and if the Pistons decide to trade him, he could bring back a valuable draft pick. GRADE: B+
Svi Mykhailiuk: After playing sparingly last season, he’s made a huge jump in production and has posted a team-best 42.4 percent on 3-pointers. Defensively, he’s taken his lumps, but when pushed into the fray, he’s shown some improvement. GRADE: B-
Tim Frazier: He was expected only to be a third point guard, but he’s been pushed into a bigger role because of injuries to Reggie Jackson and Derrick Rose. Playing him big minutes has highlighted his deficiencies, but in smaller spurts, he can be serviceable. GRADE: C
Reggie Jackson: After playing all 82 games last season, he’s played just two because of persistent back issues. When he’s played over the past few seasons, the Pistons have had more success. He is nearing a return to the lineup, but with an expiring contract, his long-term prospects seem to be elsewhere. GRADE: Incomplete
Khyri Thomas: With so many injuries, Thomas would have been in line for a significant increase in playing time, but opportunity has eluded him, as it did last season. He had a broken foot and has played in just two games. GRADE: Incomplete
Jordan Bone: The second-round pick has been very good with the Grand Rapids Drive and joined the Pistons for a few games because of the widespread injuries. He has flashed athleticism, but injuries also limited his opportunities. GRADE: Incomplete
FORWARDS – Blake Griffin: His knee issues kept him out of the first 10 games and when he did return, he was a shell of himself, but he gave it his all. Without his athleticism and burst, he couldn’t finish or create mismatches. He played in only 18 of 37 games before having another surgery, which could end the least productive season of his career. GRADE: C
Tony Snell: Acquired in a predraft trade, Snell has been a steady piece in the starting lineup and a very good 3-point shooter, hitting 42 percent. He’s brought size and versatility at small forward, which the Pistons woefully lacked in the second half of last season. He’ll have an opportunity to play a bigger role the rest of the season. GRADE: B
Markieff Morris: He’s been an underrated addition to the reserve unit, scoring in double figures and providing toughness and an inside-outside presence. While Griffin was injured, Morris was a capable starter, but an ankle injury kept him out of the lineup for a few weeks, which hurt the Pistons’ depth. GRADE: B-
Sekou Doumbouya: The rookie first-round pick spent most of the season in the G-League with Grand Rapids Drive, but when he had his big opportunity, he rose to the occasion, scoring in double figures in six of his last seven games, against some of the game’s best power forwards. He’s brought an air of excitement for what his future can be. GRADE: B
Thon Maker: The Pistons needed solid depth at backup center and a big body at power forward, but Maker has had his troubles on the defensive end. He has the size but not the build to be a dominant defender and sometimes gets pushed out of position too easily. He’s been a good 3-point shooter, which has been his saving grace. GRADE: C-
Louis King: The free agent is just 20 years old and has seen action in just four games with little playing time, but he’s opened some eyes as a potential rotation piece. He’s been much better with the Drive, and with some seasoning he could fit with the Pistons. GRADE: Incomplete
CENTERS – Andre Drummond: Amid all the turmoil, he’s having the best season of his career, with a career highs in points and rebounds. He’s the longest-tenured Pistons player but his days with the team appear to be numbered, whether he’s traded or opts out of his deal after this season. He’s handling the ball more, which has led to dramatically more turnovers. GRADE: B
Christian Wood: After winning the last roster spot in training camp, Wood took the reins and played well as the backup center. He was an excellent finisher around the rim and has been better than average on 3-pointers. Consistency has been his biggest issue; after good plays, he had some missed assignments. Overall, though, he’s exceeded expectations. GRADE: B
COACH – Dwane Casey has had some obstacles, with myriad injuries and having to go most of the season without his best player and his starting point guard. Even still, the team has underachieved and some of their losses against sub-.500 teams are head-scratchers. He’s done well with putting the young players in positions to succeed, but he’ll be pressed to find success the rest of the season. GRADE: C+
FRONT OFFICE – Ed Stefanski and his staff assembled a roster that had plenty of question marks because of their injury history and the worst-case scenarios reared their heads, with so many players missing so many games. Their next test will be revamping the roster at the trade deadline and finding the right pieces in the offseason. GRADE: C+
    Detroit — The Pistons look like they’re halfway to nowhere again. But as they tipped off the second half of what has been a hugely disappointing regular season with a 116-103 victory in Boston on Wednesday night, at least you could see something on the horizon.

    It’s only a glimpse at this point, but the arrival of rookie first-round pick Sekou Doumbouya is a welcome sight just the same.

    And even on a team that was sporting its worst first-half record in a quarter-century after 41 games — matching that 14-27 start from Grant Hill’s rookie season in 1994-95 — there’s a growing sense this current youth movement just might be worth watching.

    It wasn’t simply Doumbouya’s career-best effort — 24 points on 10-of-13 shooting — against the Celtics, though that certainly was one of the highlights for head coach Dwane Casey’s team as it snapped a three-game skid.

    “He’s coming along, he’s developing right before us,” Casey told reporters after the NBA’s youngest player — only a month removed from his 19th birthday — helped the Pistons to their best shooting night (60.3 percent) in nearly a decade. “He has a ways to go — don’t want to overreact — but I like what his future holds.”

    And that’s what this second half of the Pistons’ season has to be about, with the playoffs a long shot and the short-term view for this franchise as murky as usual, thanks in part to the league’s most expensive injury list.

    Blake Griffin’s probably lost for the season after knee surgery. Luke Kennard’s out until the All-Star break, perhaps, with his own knee problems. And Reggie Jackson’s expected return soon isn’t going to transform this team in any considerable way.

    But the continued growth of players like Doumbouya might eventually, and that’s a reality that’s not lost on some of his veteran teammates, including Markieff Morris, who affectionately calls the 6-foot-9, 230-pound rookie “Prince,” perhaps in a nod to his unique “Coming to America” backstory — born in Guinea, raised in France.

    More: Pistons' Langston Galloway trying to straighten up shot as trade deadline nears

    More: Report: Proposed deal to send Pistons' Andre Drummond to Atlanta is dead

    “It just shows what we’re capable of, (when) the young guys step up,” Morris told reporters Monday night. “ ‘Prince’ over there, he’s been doing a great job as a starter. He’s got a great future. He’s bringing an energy, he’s changing things around here. …

    “That’s the Prince. You’ll see, in about five years, he’s gonna have Detroit on his back, man. I can almost promise you that.”

    Pistons fans have been promised plenty in recent years, and they don’t have much, if anything, to show for it. But that finally might be changing.

    The development of some of the other younger players on the roster already offers an endorsement of sorts for Casey and his staff in what has become a undeniable rebuilding effort this winter. Same goes for the current front office and its ability to dig its way out of the decade-long malaise.

    The next few weeks will be telling in that regard, as Ed Stefanski & Co. survey the NBA landscape and decide what to do with some of the Pistons’ viable trade chips before the league’s Feb. 6 deadline.

    The Pistons have actively shopped Andre Drummond this winter, but what about Derrick Rose, who is thriving again in a leading role after signing a two-year deal in Detroit as a free agent last summer? Or Morris, who holds a player option for 2020-21 and is shooting nearly 40 percent from three this season after Monday’s 23-point outburst. Langston Galloway, another three-point threat who might be able to help a playoff contender, also could be on the move as a pending free agent.

    A year ago, the Pistons dealt two players on expiring contracts — Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson — at the deadline in exchange for 21-year-old prospects in Svi Mykhailiuk and Thon Maker and a 2021 second-round pick.

    They’re reportedly seeking a draft pick or young player in addition to expiring deals in exchange for Drummond, who can either exercise the player option ($28.75 million) for the final year of his contract this summer or decline it and become a free agent. But without a bidding war, getting something other than guaranteed cap flexibility in return for what may be a two-month rental seems like a big ask.

    On the other hand, Stefanski did well with limited options a year ago, landing a player in Mykhailiuk who is proving to be a find as sharp-shooting wing. He, too, posted a career-high Monday with 21 points and five assists in 29 minutes off the bench.

    Couple that with the production the Pistons have gotten the last year-and-a-half from guard Bruce Brown — a second-round pick in Stefanski’s initial draft in 2018 — along with the waiver claim on Christian Wood, a backup big man who has been Detroit’s most efficient scorer this season, and it’s at least a reason to trust the talent evaluation from this current regime.

    Doumbouya, meanwhile, already is flashing the kind of game that could make him one of the steals of last June’s draft. The 15th overall pick began the season playing in the G League, but a rash of injuries — most notably Griffin’s ailing left knee that required another surgery — thrust him into the lineup, ready or not.

    And while it’s been a baptism by fire — guarding the likes of LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Draymond Green — he’s more than holding his own.

    In eight starts, Doumbouya is averaging 14.0 points and 5.3 rebounds with the third-best true shooting percentage (60.4) on the team. He might’ve introduced himself to the league by posterizing Cleveland’s Tristan Thompson with a monster dunk. (”It’s a crime scene!” yelled ESPN’s Jalen Rose as ESPN replayed the highlight on a loop the next day.) But for all the pre-draft talk about his raw skills, what has impressed Casey the most of late is the rookie’s grasp of some of the nuances of the game, specifically his ability to cut and move without the ball. The way he ran the floor Monday night paid dividends with easy buckets in transition, and as Morris noted, the energy he brings is a bit contagious.

    “He’s young and he’s able to play through his mistakes,” Rose said. “And when a coach lets a player like that do that, you never know, the sky’s the limit.”

    For a team that’s been trapped by its own ceiling for far too long, that’s an encouraging thought, if nothing else.

    Rookie on a roll

    Sekou Doumbouya has scored in double figures in all but one of his last eight games.

    Jan. 2, at L.A. Clippers: 10 points, 11 rebounds

    Jan. 4, at Golden State: 16 points, 10 rebounds

    Jan. 5, at L.A. Lakers: 11 points, 5 rebounds

    Jan. 7, at Cleveland: 8 points, 1 rebound 

    Jan. 9, Cleveland: 12 points, 3 rebounds

    Jan. 11, Chicago: 12 points, 3 rebounds

    Jan. 13, New Orleans: 16 points, 8 rebounds

    Jan. 15, at Boston: 24 points, 2 rebounds

    jniyo@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @johnniyo

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE