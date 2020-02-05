Mark Dantonio illustrious Michigan State career comes to an abrupt end
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio officially announces his retirement in a statement to the media at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan Tuessday evening, February 4, 2020.
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio officially announces his retirement in a statement to the media at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan Tuessday evening, February 4, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio officially announces his retirement in a statement to the media at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan Tuessday evening, February 4, 2020.
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio officially announces his retirement in a statement to the media at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan Tuessday evening, February 4, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio walks out of a press conference after officially announcing his retirement at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, Tuesday evening, February 4, 2020.
Michigan State University football coach Mark Dantonio walks out of a press conference after officially announcing his retirement at Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan, Tuesday evening, February 4, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Newly-retired Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio shakes hands with his close friend, MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo on the court at Breslin Center before the Spartans game against Penn State Tuesday night.
Newly-retired Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio shakes hands with his close friend, MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo on the court at Breslin Center before the Spartans game against Penn State Tuesday night. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Despite having just announced his retirement as Michigan State's football coach, Mark Dantonio smiles along with his close friend, MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo, on the court at Breslin Center before the Spartans game against Penn State Tuesday night.
Despite having just announced his retirement as Michigan State's football coach, Mark Dantonio smiles along with his close friend, MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo, on the court at Breslin Center before the Spartans game against Penn State Tuesday night. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Retired football coach Mark Dantonio is surprised by Spartan basketball player Marcus Bingham Jr. as he extends a hand on the court before the game.
Retired football coach Mark Dantonio is surprised by Spartan basketball player Marcus Bingham Jr. as he extends a hand on the court before the game. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Newly retired Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio is greeted warmly by Spartans star basketball player Cassius Winston on the court before MSU's game against Penn State at the Breslin Center Tuesday night in East Lansing.
Newly retired Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio is greeted warmly by Spartans star basketball player Cassius Winston on the court before MSU's game against Penn State at the Breslin Center Tuesday night in East Lansing. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mark Dantonio holds aloft the trophy after MSU beat Stanford, 24-20, in the 100th Tournament of Roses in Pasadena on New Years Day.
Mark Dantonio holds aloft the trophy after MSU beat Stanford, 24-20, in the 100th Tournament of Roses in Pasadena on New Years Day. Dale G. Young
Fullscreen
MSU's new head coach Mark Dantonio helps run his players through drills during the first practice of the season at the Michigan State University football practice at their outdoor practice facility on March 20, 2007, in East Lansing.
MSU's new head coach Mark Dantonio helps run his players through drills during the first practice of the season at the Michigan State University football practice at their outdoor practice facility on March 20, 2007, in East Lansing. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mark Dantonio holds aloft part of the Big Ten trophy and quarterback Connor Cook grins in the background after MSU beats Ohio State, 34-24, at Lucas Oil Stadium December 7, 2013 in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Championship game.
Mark Dantonio holds aloft part of the Big Ten trophy and quarterback Connor Cook grins in the background after MSU beats Ohio State, 34-24, at Lucas Oil Stadium December 7, 2013 in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Championship game. Dale G. Young
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, right, holds the Pinstripe Bowl after beating Wake Forest, 27-21, in New York.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, right, holds the Pinstripe Bowl after beating Wake Forest, 27-21, in New York. Frank Franklin II, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye on his players during warmups before a game against Illinois on Nov. 9, 2019, at Spartan Stadium.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio keeps an eye on his players during warmups before a game against Illinois on Nov. 9, 2019, at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio yells at an official during a game against Michigan last season at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio yells at an official during a game against Michigan last season at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, left, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after Michigan defeated Michigan State last season, 44-10, at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, left, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after Michigan defeated Michigan State last season, 44-10, at Michigan Stadium, in Ann Arbor. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio disagrees with a call during a game against Penn State football last season at Spartan Stadium.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio disagrees with a call during a game against Penn State football last season at Spartan Stadium. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks off the field after Michigan State lost to Illinois, 37-34, last season at Spartan Stadium.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio walks off the field after Michigan State lost to Illinois, 37-34, last season at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mark Dantonio with his daughter Lauren.
Mark Dantonio with his daughter Lauren. Instagram
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches a play against Northwestern last season in Evanston, Illinois
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches a play against Northwestern last season in Evanston, Illinois David Banks, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Head coach Mark Dantonio takes a phone call while sitting in the stands before Michigan State's 2018 game against Central Michigan.
Head coach Mark Dantonio takes a phone call while sitting in the stands before Michigan State's 2018 game against Central Michigan. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mark Dantonio and his team run onto the field before Michigan State plays Utah State in 2018.
Mark Dantonio and his team run onto the field before Michigan State plays Utah State in 2018. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, center, and the rest of the Spartans walk to the stadium together before the season opener last season against Tulsa at Spartan Stadium.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, center, and the rest of the Spartans walk to the stadium together before the season opener last season against Tulsa at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Head coach Mark Dantonio and quarterback Connor Cook hold aloft the trophy after Michigan State defeated Stanford, 24-20, in the 2014 Rose Bowl.
Head coach Mark Dantonio and quarterback Connor Cook hold aloft the trophy after Michigan State defeated Stanford, 24-20, in the 2014 Rose Bowl. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio of the shakes hands with Michigan head coach Brady Hoke following his team's 29-6 victory at Spartan Stadium on Nov. 2, 2013 in East Lansing.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio of the shakes hands with Michigan head coach Brady Hoke following his team's 29-6 victory at Spartan Stadium on Nov. 2, 2013 in East Lansing. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, left, and Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio shake hands after the 2007 game at Spartan Stadium.
Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr, left, and Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio shake hands after the 2007 game at Spartan Stadium. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mark Dantonio smiles with the bowl trophy as his squad cheers after Michigan State defeated Washington State, 42-17, in the 2017 Holiday Bowl in San Diego.
Mark Dantonio smiles with the bowl trophy as his squad cheers after Michigan State defeated Washington State, 42-17, in the 2017 Holiday Bowl in San Diego. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio is all smiles as he asks the Spartan fans "Where'd all those Michigan fans go?" as they cheer him at the tunnel entrance as he leaves the field after Michigan State defeated Michigan on the final play of the game in 2015.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio is all smiles as he asks the Spartan fans "Where'd all those Michigan fans go?" as they cheer him at the tunnel entrance as he leaves the field after Michigan State defeated Michigan on the final play of the game in 2015. John T. Greilick, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo, left, jokes with football head coach Mark Dantonio during the annual Michigan State Green-White spring football game last April at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State men's basketball head coach Tom Izzo, left, jokes with football head coach Mark Dantonio during the annual Michigan State Green-White spring football game last April at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Nic Antaya, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio strolls the sidelines.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio strolls the sidelines. Nati Harnik, Associated Press
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches his team during the first half against Arizona State.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio watches his team during the first half against Arizona State. Ross D. Franklin, AP
Fullscreen
Cam Chambers (21) grins while celebrating with Mark Dantonio after Thursday night's victory.
Cam Chambers (21) grins while celebrating with Mark Dantonio after Thursday night's victory. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio holds the trophy after Michigan State defeated Iowa 16-13 in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game in Indianapolis. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades.
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio holds the trophy after Michigan State defeated Iowa 16-13 in the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game in Indianapolis. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
Mark Dantonio speaks to the media after being named Michigan State's 24th head football coach at a press conference on campus in East Lansing, Mich. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades.
Mark Dantonio speaks to the media after being named Michigan State's 24th head football coach at a press conference on campus in East Lansing, Mich. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades. DAYMON J. HARTLEY, AP
Fullscreen
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, right, runs out on to the Michigan Stadium field alongside the school mascot, Sparty, before an NCAA college football game with Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades.
Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, right, runs out on to the Michigan Stadium field alongside the school mascot, Sparty, before an NCAA college football game with Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. Dantonio announced his retirement Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, ending a 13-year run in which he guided the Spartans to heights they hadn't reached in decades. Tony Ding, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    East Lansing — Timing isn’t everything. But it’s something Bill Beekman knew he’d be asked about early Tuesday evening, moments after Mark Dantonio had left the room and officially left him without a head coach for Michigan State’s football program.

    On the day before National Signing Day for recruiting. And long after college football’s coaching carousel had ground to a halt.

    “You know, I don’t know that there’s ever a good time,” said Beekman, Michigan State’s athletic director. “There are times that are better than other times. But I think that when you’ve won 114 games and you’re our all-time winningest coach and you’ve taken us to the places Mark has taken us and you’ve set the bar where Mark set it, I was comfortable operating on his timeline, whatever that would be.”

    And with the clock now officially ticking, Beekman tried to offer some reassurance to a fanbase — and a locker room — blindsided by Tuesday’s news, adding, “I think that we’ll find a very good coach.”

    The sooner, the better. And judging by the sound of things Tuesday in a hastily called news conference prior to Michigan State's basketball game — a 75-70 loss to Penn State at the Breslin Center — it appears Beekman & Co. understand that, with the AD promising "a tight, quick process" without naming any names.

    Dantonio, for his part, scoffed at the idea that timing might be a problem in finding his successor. Part of that, I’m sure, was his intimate knowledge of what’s already in the works here. 

    But Dantonio also wanted to reiterate a point he has been making for some time now, that he thinks this program — coming off back-to-back 7-6 seasons — is in far better shape than some of his critics do. He mentioned all the winning the Spartans have done during his tenure — one that includes three Big Ten championships, a Rose Bowl win and a national playoff berth — and spoke again in vague terms about plans for “building new facilities.”

    So will Michigan State find a suitable replacement?

    “Are you kidding me?” Dantonio said. “People will run here, they'll crawl here. Michigan State will get an outstanding football coach.”

    And the underlying theme in his comments Tuesday made it clear they’ll also get something that he couldn’t offer anymore. It’s a nagging thought that kept hounding him as he made all those visits and phone calls to recruits the last couple weeks and came to the realization he couldn’t honestly commit to being Michigan State’s coach for the duration of their college careers. Not at this stage of his career, a month shy of his 64th birthday and with his first grandchild due in July. 

    “And that's tough when you can't answer, when you can't say, ‘I'm going to be there for your time,’” Dantonio said.

    Big HR swing

    So now it’s time for Beekman’s toughest test yet, stepping into the spotlight he’s largely avoided to date. This week marks the second anniversary of his surprising appointment as interim AD after Mark Hollis resigned — two days after then-President Lou Anna Simon did the same — amid the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal. It was 18 months ago that he was named the permanent AD, a decision that Dantonio and Tom Izzo both played an outsized role in.

    And in a moment of self-deprecation Tuesday, Beekman admitted he’s carried out just one coaching search in the last two years, hiring a new women’s rowing coach last fall.

    “I’d challenge most of you to name the rowing coach,” he joked.

    Her name is Kim Chavers, for what it’s worth. But Beekman’s larger point was that every AD is always “scanning the horizon” and making contingency plans when it comes to coaches. And as Dantonio’s future grew a bit cloudier the last several weeks, “we’ve gotten more into the weeds,” he said.

    CLOSE

    MSU football coach Mark Dantonio during his press conference on retiring The Detroit News

    “But I think it’s something that if you’re doing your job, you’ve always got in the back of your mind,” he added, “and you’ve always got the flavor of a list or a set of ideas or at the very least a set of criteria.”

    He rattled off a few of those Tuesday. The list starts with “character and integrity,” Beekman said. But after that he mostly echoed some of what Dantonio talked about in his farewell remarks, highlighting the same traits Michigan State searched for — and found — the last time around.

    “Michigan State has been most successful when it has looked at somebody that knows the territory,” Beekman said. “There’s the old line from the first song in “The Music Man”: You gotta know the territory. And I think that’s true in a lot of things in life.”

    To hear the AD talk, that means someone that knows the Big Ten and Michigan State’s traditional recruiting backyard and, yes, the university itself.

    “I think fit is very important,” Beekman said. “It doesn’t mean it has to be an alum, but somebody that gets the flavor of who we are as an institution.”

    So just as Dantonio often talked metaphorically about “completing circles,” there’s a very strong chance that’s exactly what’ll happen here.

    Back in November 2006, it was Hollis leading a small delegation to Cincinnati to interview Dantonio for the vacancy at Michigan State following John L. Smith’s dismissal. Now it’s another Bearcats coach with an Ohio State background that may be Michigan State’s No. 1 target.

    Luke Fickell, fresh off consecutive 11-win seasons at Cincinnati, makes plenty of sense. And not simply for the sake of expedience, though hiring Fickell probably would allow for some staff continuity, at least on the defensive side of the ball.

    Michigan State’s entire offensive staff was working last season on revised contracts that expire in March. But defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, who first joined Dantonio’s staff in Cincinnati in 2004, is serving as the interim head coach at the moment, and he’d surely stay on if Fickell is indeed the hire.

    Bearcat path

    Fickell, of course, was an assistant coach at Ohio State under Tressel’s uncle, Jim, and actually served as the Buckeyes’ interim head coach for a season when Tressel — one of Dantonio’s coaching mentors — was forced to resign amid allegations of NCAA violations in 2011. Dantonio’s endorsement also helped Fickell land the Cincinnati job, and it might here as well, though the Spartans would have to pony up — more than doubling Fickell’s current $2.3 million salary and paying his $2 million buyout. Beyond that, there better be a solid Plan B and C.

    Ultimately, it’s MSU’s Board of Trustees that has to sign off on a coaching hire like this, and Beekman — the former board secretary — said he’d already spoken with chairperson Dianne Byrum. Also of note, Brian Mosallam, a former MSU football player and influential board member, was in the back of the room for Dantonio’s news conference Tuesday. Dr. Samuel Stanley Jr., who took over as Michigan State’s president in August, will have his say as well, obviously. Beekman indicated Alan Haller, the deputy AD who also was in the middle of that ‘06 search, will be an integral part this time around, too.

    That said, Beekman is aware all eyes are on him at the moment, with Dantonio exiting stage right. Or wrong, depending on your perspective.

    "I understand very deeply how important this is to the Spartan community, to our now 550,000-plus living alumni, to our former players who built this tradition, and to the other 24 sports who rely on the revenue generated by this program," Beekman said. "So on the one hand, I think one could feel the absolute weight of the earth upon them with a critical decision like this. But on the other hand, I think you have to do your job and find the best person. There’s a process and we’ve got good people and we’ve been working this and we’re ready for it."

    Just how ready, though, we're about to find out.

    jniyo@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @JohnNiyo

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE