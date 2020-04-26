Meet all the Lions' Day 3 draft picks
The Lions drafted Kentucky offensive guard Logan Stenberg in the fourth round.
The Lions drafted Kentucky offensive guard Logan Stenberg in the fourth round.
Logan Stenberg was a three-year starter at Kentucky.
Logan Stenberg was a three-year starter at Kentucky.
Logan Stenberg was second-team All-American this past season.
Logan Stenberg was second-team All-American this past season.
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus was the Lions&#39; first pick of the fifth round.
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus was the Lions' first pick of the fifth round.
Last season, Quintez Cephus had 59 receptions, 901 yards, seven touchdowns.
Last season, Quintez Cephus had 59 receptions, 901 yards, seven touchdowns.
Quintez Cephus caught a career-high seven passes for 122 yards against Ohio State in Big Ten Championship on Dec. 7.
Quintez Cephus caught a career-high seven passes for 122 yards against Ohio State in Big Ten Championship on Dec. 7.
The Lions took New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley with their second pick of the fifth round Saturday.
The Lions took New Mexico State running back Jason Huntley with their second pick of the fifth round Saturday.
Last season, Jason Huntley had 154 rushing attempts for 1,090 yards.
Last season, Jason Huntley had 154 rushing attempts for 1,090 yards.
Jason Huntley led FBS in 2018 with three kickoff returns for touchdowns.
Jason Huntley led FBS in 2018 with three kickoff returns for touchdowns.
In the sixth round, the Lions drafted Utah defensive tackle John Penisini.
In the sixth round, the Lions drafted Utah defensive tackle John Penisini.
John Penisini had 38 tackles last season.
John Penisini had 38 tackles last season.
John Penisini is a two-time second-team All-Pac-12 selection.
John Penisini is a two-time second-team All-Pac-12 selection.
In the seventh round, the Lions drafted Ohio State defensive tacklke Jashon Cornell.
In the seventh round, the Lions drafted Ohio State defensive tacklke Jashon Cornell.
Last season, Jashon Cornell had 30 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss, four sacks.
Last season, Jashon Cornell had 30 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss, four sacks.
Jashon Cornell started all 14 games for 2019 Big Ten champion Ohio State.
Jashon Cornell started all 14 games for 2019 Big Ten champion Ohio State.
    Like most of us, Lions general manager Bob Quinn had developed a new routine over the last month or so, working from home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

    “I got used to waking up, getting some coffee, walking down to my home office and just going to work on the draft,” Quinn said Saturday night, after wrapping up a three-day NFL event that was a bit surreal and, at times, sublime, putting a human face on a league that usually hides it behind a shield.

    But now?

    “Now, it’s going to be like, OK, I’m going to wake up and get some coffee, I’m going to come in here,” Quinn said on a Zoom video conference call from his makeshift “war room” at home, “and it’s going to be, ‘All right, what’s next?’”

    And that’s a question for which no one in the NFL has a good answer, at the moment.

    “There’s film to watch, but I’m not going to be watching a lot of film next week,” Quinn said, smiling wearily. “I’m just going to be truthful with you guys: I need a little break from the film for a few days. But I think evaluating what the next steps are, and how we stay ahead of this from a football perspective is important.”

    So they’ll have more phone calls and video conferences to try to do just that. And beginning this week, the Lions’ players will, too, reconnecting with head coach Matt Patricia and his reconfigured staff from homes scattered across the country. Four days a week, the veterans will meet for 2-hour online classroom sessions around midday. The rookies will take part in some sort of introductory minicamp online as well in early May, though the details on that – “I’ve gotten so many memos from the NFL in the last two weeks, you couldn’t even imagine,” Quinn sighed – aren’t yet finalized.

    Earlier this month, the NFL and the players’ union agreed on a plan for a virtual start to the league’s offseason program, one that allowed for three weeks of instruction and workouts held remotely. (Teams also are allowed to send players up to $1,500 of workout equipment since most gyms are closed.) But in order to maintain competitive balance, there won’t be any on-field work until the facilities for all 32 teams are allowed to open by state and local officials.

    So for the Lions’ decision-makers, while the work never ends, the adjustments won’t, either. Not anytime soon, anyway.

    “What would I normally be doing on Monday to get ready for the next phase of the offseason?” Quinn said. “For me, it would be planning rookie mini-camp. We would bring in a bunch of tryout players, probably 30-40 guys every year. But, obviously, we can’t do that.”

    'It's going to be different'

    There are other things the Lions’ GM can – and will – do, however, from finishing up the deals for a smaller group of undrafted rookies to circling back with representatives for the veteran free agents that remain unsigned across the league. The Lions are one of a handful of teams with the most available cap space, though Quinn still has an expensive draft class to sign and potential contract extensions looming for players like Kenny Golladay and Taylor Decker.

    Beyond that? It’s hard to say, honestly.

    “It’s a great question,” Quinn said. “It’s going to be different.”

    Detroit News 2020 NFL Draft grades for the first round
    Go through the gallery as The Detroit News grades the first-round selections for the 2020 NFL Draft.
    Go through the gallery as The Detroit News grades the first-round selections for the 2020 NFL Draft.
    1. Cincinnati: Joe Burrow, QB (LSU) -- This seemed like a foregone conclusion, as the Bengals now have their heir apparent to Andy Dalton, who will turn 33 a month into next season, and has seen his QB rating dip in three of the last four seasons. Burrow, who returns to his home state of Ohio, is coming off a monster Heisman Trophy-winning season at LSU, where he threw 60 TD passes and completed 76.3% of his passes for 5,671 yards in 15 games. Grade: A
    1. Cincinnati: Joe Burrow, QB (LSU) -- This seemed like a foregone conclusion, as the Bengals now have their heir apparent to Andy Dalton, who will turn 33 a month into next season, and has seen his QB rating dip in three of the last four seasons. Burrow, who returns to his home state of Ohio, is coming off a monster Heisman Trophy-winning season at LSU, where he threw 60 TD passes and completed 76.3% of his passes for 5,671 yards in 15 games. Grade: A
    2. Washington: Chase Young, DE (Ohio State) -- A pass rusher might not have been Washington’s biggest need (it was in the top 10 in sacks last season), but it was hard-pressed to pass up the best player in the draft to fortify an otherwise porous defense (sixth-most yards per game allowed last season). Young is a pocket-wrecker who collected 16.5 sacks last season in just 12 starts. Grade: A
    2. Washington: Chase Young, DE (Ohio State) -- A pass rusher might not have been Washington's biggest need (it was in the top 10 in sacks last season), but it was hard-pressed to pass up the best player in the draft to fortify an otherwise porous defense (sixth-most yards per game allowed last season). Young is a pocket-wrecker who collected 16.5 sacks last season in just 12 starts. Grade: A
    3. Detroit: Jeff Okudah, CB (Ohio State) -- Okudah gives the draft back-to-back Buckeyes, and the Lions a long-term solution to replace three-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay. Trading down was popular speculation, and perhaps it’s disappointing the Lions weren’t able to leverage their position to add an extra pick, but they nevertheless fill a huge need in the ball-hawking Okudah, who should help a defense that gave up more passing yards per game than any other team last season. Grade: A-
    3. Detroit: Jeff Okudah, CB (Ohio State) -- Okudah gives the draft back-to-back Buckeyes, and the Lions a long-term solution to replace three-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay. Trading down was popular speculation, and perhaps it's disappointing the Lions weren't able to leverage their position to add an extra pick, but they nevertheless fill a huge need in the ball-hawking Okudah, who should help a defense that gave up more passing yards per game than any other team last season. Grade: A-
    4. NY Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia) -- A year ago, the landed their quarterback of the future (and, it turns out, the present) in Daniel Jones at No. 6. Now, they’re giving him some added protection in Thomas, selected in front of several top-tier linemen rumored to be in the running at this spot. Thomas is solid if not spectacular in run blocking and pass protection. Grade: B+
    4. NY Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT (Georgia) -- A year ago, the landed their quarterback of the future (and, it turns out, the present) in Daniel Jones at No. 6. Now, they're giving him some added protection in Thomas, selected in front of several top-tier linemen rumored to be in the running at this spot. Thomas is solid if not spectacular in run blocking and pass protection. Grade: B+
    5. Miami: Tua Tagovailoa, QB (Alabama) -- Miami gets its quarterback of the future of in Tagovailoa, despite injury concerns, including a hip dislocation last season. When healthy, he’s a dynamic playmaker through the air and on the ground. There’s risk here, but the payoff could be huge. Grade: B.
    5. Miami: Tua Tagovailoa, QB (Alabama) -- Miami gets its quarterback of the future of in Tagovailoa, despite injury concerns, including a hip dislocation last season. When healthy, he's a dynamic playmaker through the air and on the ground. There's risk here, but the payoff could be huge. Grade: B.
    6. L.A. Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB (Oregon) -- It’ll be strange seeing the Chargers next season without Philip Rivers under center, but like the pick before them, they nabbed their quarterback of the future in Herbert. A cerebral player as an Academic All-American with sneaky athleticism, Herbert has the look of the next long-term quarterback for the Bolts, with time to learn while Tyrod Taylor starts as a stopgap. Grade: A-
    6. L.A. Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB (Oregon) -- It'll be strange seeing the Chargers next season without Philip Rivers under center, but like the pick before them, they nabbed their quarterback of the future in Herbert. A cerebral player as an Academic All-American with sneaky athleticism, Herbert has the look of the next long-term quarterback for the Bolts, with time to learn while Tyrod Taylor starts as a stopgap. Grade: A-
    7. Carolina: Derrick Brown, DT (Auburn) – Brown could have gone as high as No. 3 and it wouldn’t have seemed out of place, so this pick has value and makes sense for a defense that gave up the fourth-most rushing yards per game last season and lost standout linebacker Luke Kuechly to retirement, as well as Gerald McCoy. Brown is a consistent performer from a powerhouse conference. Pick: A-
    7. Carolina: Derrick Brown, DT (Auburn) – Brown could have gone as high as No. 3 and it wouldn't have seemed out of place, so this pick has value and makes sense for a defense that gave up the fourth-most rushing yards per game last season and lost standout linebacker Luke Kuechly to retirement, as well as Gerald McCoy. Brown is a consistent performer from a powerhouse conference. Pick: A-
    8. Arizona: Isaiah Simmons, LB (Arizona) – When you think of the Cardinals, it seems to be offense first under second-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury, second-year quarterback (and last year’s No. 1 pick) Kyler Murray and new receiver DeAndre Hopkins. But Simmons gives them a dynamic and versatile playmaker who could line up anywhere on a defense that was worst in the NFL in yards per game. Pick: A
    8. Arizona: Isaiah Simmons, LB (Arizona) – When you think of the Cardinals, it seems to be offense first under second-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury, second-year quarterback (and last year's No. 1 pick) Kyler Murray and new receiver DeAndre Hopkins. But Simmons gives them a dynamic and versatile playmaker who could line up anywhere on a defense that was worst in the NFL in yards per game. Pick: A
    9. Jacksonville: CJ Henderson, CB (Florida) – The Jaguars stay in the state to add to position that was decimated with departures in A.J. Bouye (now in Denver), and Jalen Ramsey (traded to the Rams), and saw the free-agent signing of Darqueze Dennard fall through. Henderson is a strong cover cornerback who will be counted on eventually to lock down top targets. Grade: B
    9. Jacksonville: CJ Henderson, CB (Florida) – The Jaguars stay in the state to add to position that was decimated with departures in A.J. Bouye (now in Denver), and Jalen Ramsey (traded to the Rams), and saw the free-agent signing of Darqueze Dennard fall through. Henderson is a strong cover cornerback who will be counted on eventually to lock down top targets. Grade: B
    10. Cleveland: Jedrick Wills, OT (Alabama) -- The Browns continue to bolster their offensive line, first signing Jack Conklin in free agency and now adding Wills to protect Baker Mayfield. Wills could have been the first offensive lineman off the board, so this represents good value at No. 10 and a potential cornerstone at left tackle. Grade: A-
    10. Cleveland: Jedrick Wills, OT (Alabama) -- The Browns continue to bolster their offensive line, first signing Jack Conklin in free agency and now adding Wills to protect Baker Mayfield. Wills could have been the first offensive lineman off the board, so this represents good value at No. 10 and a potential cornerstone at left tackle. Grade: A-
    11. N.Y. Jets: Mekhi Becton, OT (Louisville) – A little surprising the Jets didn’t grab the first among a deep class of receivers here, but they add a mountain of a tackle in Becton (6-7, 364 pounds) to pave the way for running back Le’Veon Bell and keep young quarterback Sam Darnold upright. Grade: B
    11. N.Y. Jets: Mekhi Becton, OT (Louisville) – A little surprising the Jets didn't grab the first among a deep class of receivers here, but they add a mountain of a tackle in Becton (6-7, 364 pounds) to pave the way for running back Le'Veon Bell and keep young quarterback Sam Darnold upright. Grade: B
    12. Las Vegas: Henry Ruggs, WR (Alabama) – The Raiders’ experiment with adding Antonio Brown was a bust, and Ruggs could provide a long-desired deep threat as the franchise moves to Vegas. A speedster with serious leaping ability, Ruggs averaged 18.7 yards per catch last season. Grade: A-
    12. Las Vegas: Henry Ruggs, WR (Alabama) – The Raiders' experiment with adding Antonio Brown was a bust, and Ruggs could provide a long-desired deep threat as the franchise moves to Vegas. A speedster with serious leaping ability, Ruggs averaged 18.7 yards per catch last season. Grade: A-
    13. Tampa Bay: Tristan Wirfs, OT (Iowa) – Tampa Bay trades up to give new (but aging) quarterback Tom Brady some added protection. A Buccaneers offense that looks more dangerous each week on paper added a big piece to its offensive line. Grade: A-
    13. Tampa Bay: Tristan Wirfs, OT (Iowa) – Tampa Bay trades up to give new (but aging) quarterback Tom Brady some added protection. A Buccaneers offense that looks more dangerous each week on paper added a big piece to its offensive line. Grade: A-
    14. San Francisco: Javon Kinlaw, DT (San Francisco) – The 49ers dealt DeForest Buckner in the offseason, and get his replacement in Kinlaw while also adding another pick in the trade with Tampa Bay. Kinlaw will join a stellar defensive front that includes Nick Bosa. Grade: A
    14. San Francisco: Javon Kinlaw, DT (San Francisco) – The 49ers dealt DeForest Buckner in the offseason, and get his replacement in Kinlaw while also adding another pick in the trade with Tampa Bay. Kinlaw will join a stellar defensive front that includes Nick Bosa. Grade: A
    15. Denver: Jerry Jeudy, WR (Alabama) – Denver is building a young core of offensive playmakers for quarterback Drew Lock, with Jeudy teaming with Courtland Sutton to give the Broncos a tandem with lots of potential. A strong route-runner, Jeudy gives the Denver a dynamic playmaker in the slot. Grade: A
    15. Denver: Jerry Jeudy, WR (Alabama) – Denver is building a young core of offensive playmakers for quarterback Drew Lock, with Jeudy teaming with Courtland Sutton to give the Broncos a tandem with lots of potential. A strong route-runner, Jeudy gives the Denver a dynamic playmaker in the slot. Grade: A
    16. Atlanta: A.J. Terrell, CB (Clemson) – This seems high for Terrell, but the Falcons need a corner after losing Desmond Trufant in free agency to the Lions. Grade: C
    16. Atlanta: A.J. Terrell, CB (Clemson) – This seems high for Terrell, but the Falcons need a corner after losing Desmond Trufant in free agency to the Lions. Grade: C
    17. Dallas: CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma) – Dallas will boast a dangerous core of receivers, adding Lamb to the mix with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. Lamb is explosive, averaging 21.4 yards per catch last season and hauling in 14 TDs. The Cowboys offense looks scary good, but was receiver their biggest need with Cooper and Gallup already in the fold? Grade: B
    17. Dallas: CeeDee Lamb, WR (Oklahoma) – Dallas will boast a dangerous core of receivers, adding Lamb to the mix with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. Lamb is explosive, averaging 21.4 yards per catch last season and hauling in 14 TDs. The Cowboys offense looks scary good, but was receiver their biggest need with Cooper and Gallup already in the fold? Grade: B
    18. Miami: Austin Jackson, OT (USC) – The Dolphins work quickly to give future quarterback Tua Tagovailoa help in Jackson, who like his new QB, has plenty of potential. Grade: B+
    18. Miami: Austin Jackson, OT (USC) – The Dolphins work quickly to give future quarterback Tua Tagovailoa help in Jackson, who like his new QB, has plenty of potential. Grade: B+
    19. Las Vegas: Damon Arnette, CB (Ohio State) – Perhaps the biggest reach of the first round so far. Arnette did not show up on many first-round mock drafts. The Raiders did allow 33 passing touchdowns last season, tied for fourth-most in the NFL, so there is a need. Grade: C-
    19. Las Vegas: Damon Arnette, CB (Ohio State) – Perhaps the biggest reach of the first round so far. Arnette did not show up on many first-round mock drafts. The Raiders did allow 33 passing touchdowns last season, tied for fourth-most in the NFL, so there is a need. Grade: C-
    20. Jacksonville: K’Lavon Chaisson, LB (LSU) – The Jaguars continue to rebuild their defense, getting a fearsome defender in Chaisson, who can line up all over the place. He’s a strong pass rusher, giving Jacksonville a dynamic duo with last season’s top pick in Josh Allen. Pick: A
    20. Jacksonville: K'Lavon Chaisson, LB (LSU) – The Jaguars continue to rebuild their defense, getting a fearsome defender in Chaisson, who can line up all over the place. He's a strong pass rusher, giving Jacksonville a dynamic duo with last season's top pick in Josh Allen. Pick: A
    21. Philadelphia: Jalen Reagor, WR (TCU) – The need was obvious, but LSU star Justin Jefferson seemed to be the likely match for the Eagles. Reagor might not have the name recognition, but he’s a deep-ball threat with leaping ability who’s also dangerous in the return game. Grade: B
    21. Philadelphia: Jalen Reagor, WR (TCU) – The need was obvious, but LSU star Justin Jefferson seemed to be the likely match for the Eagles. Reagor might not have the name recognition, but he's a deep-ball threat with leaping ability who's also dangerous in the return game. Grade: B
    22. Minnesota: Justin Jefferson, WR (LSU) – The Vikings dealt Stefon Diggs to the Bills in the offseason, and replace him with Justin Jefferson (111 catches, 1,540 yards), who put together a monster season at LSU. Another pick that makes a lot of sense. Minnesota now potentially boasts a “Big Three” of Dalvin Cook, Jefferson and Adam Thielen for quarterback Kirk Cousins. Grade: A
    22. Minnesota: Justin Jefferson, WR (LSU) – The Vikings dealt Stefon Diggs to the Bills in the offseason, and replace him with Justin Jefferson (111 catches, 1,540 yards), who put together a monster season at LSU. Another pick that makes a lot of sense. Minnesota now potentially boasts a "Big Three" of Dalvin Cook, Jefferson and Adam Thielen for quarterback Kirk Cousins. Grade: A
    23. L.A. Chargers: Kenneth Murray, LB (Oklahoma) -- The Chargers trade back into the first round with the Patriots to add a playmaking linebacker in Murray, who had 17 tackles for loss. Grade: B
    23. L.A. Chargers: Kenneth Murray, LB (Oklahoma) -- The Chargers trade back into the first round with the Patriots to add a playmaking linebacker in Murray, who had 17 tackles for loss. Grade: B
    24. New Orleans: Cesar Ruiz, C (Michigan) -- Ruiz was a stalwart at Michigan, and will be a long-term piece for the Saints’ offensive line moving forward, whether he plays at center or guard. Drew Brees gets valuable help up front. Grade: B
    24. New Orleans: Cesar Ruiz, C (Michigan) -- Ruiz was a stalwart at Michigan, and will be a long-term piece for the Saints' offensive line moving forward, whether he plays at center or guard. Drew Brees gets valuable help up front. Grade: B
    25. San Francisco: Brandon Aiyuk, WR (Arizona State) -- The 49ers move up a few spots in a trade with the Vikings to help a shallow group of receivers led by Deebo Samuel, coming off a breakout rookie season. Aiyuk is a home-run threat, averaging 18.3 yards per catch last season. Grade: B+
    25. San Francisco: Brandon Aiyuk, WR (Arizona State) -- The 49ers move up a few spots in a trade with the Vikings to help a shallow group of receivers led by Deebo Samuel, coming off a breakout rookie season. Aiyuk is a home-run threat, averaging 18.3 yards per catch last season. Grade: B+
    26. Green Bay: Jordan Love, QB (Utah State) -- The Packers trade up to nab the heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers, who is 36 but still plenty effective. Love has tons of talent, but was prone to mistakes and inconsistency. Grade: C
    26. Green Bay: Jordan Love, QB (Utah State) -- The Packers trade up to nab the heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers, who is 36 but still plenty effective. Love has tons of talent, but was prone to mistakes and inconsistency. Grade: C
    27. Seattle: Jordyn Brooks, LB (Texas Tech) – Seattle knows its defense, and landed a player not many projected for the first round. Brooks was extremely productive at Texas Tech, leading the Red Raiders in tackles for three seasons. Grade: B-
    27. Seattle: Jordyn Brooks, LB (Texas Tech) – Seattle knows its defense, and landed a player not many projected for the first round. Brooks was extremely productive at Texas Tech, leading the Red Raiders in tackles for three seasons. Grade: B-
    28. Baltimore: Patrick Queen, LB (LSU) – A strong addition to the Ravens defense. Pick: B
    28. Baltimore: Patrick Queen, LB (LSU) – A strong addition to the Ravens defense. Pick: B
    29. Tennessee: Isaiah Wilson, OT (Georgia) – The Titans get their replacement for the departed Jack Conklin. Grade: B
    29. Tennessee: Isaiah Wilson, OT (Georgia) – The Titans get their replacement for the departed Jack Conklin. Grade: B
    30. Miami: Noah Igbinoghene, CB (Auburn) – After spending their first two first-round picks on offense, the Dolphins go defense with their third, adding to what appears to already be a stocked position for them in Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. Grade: C-
    30. Miami: Noah Igbinoghene, CB (Auburn) – After spending their first two first-round picks on offense, the Dolphins go defense with their third, adding to what appears to already be a stocked position for them in Xavien Howard
    31. Minnesota: Jeff Gladney, CB (TCU) – The Vikings bolster their secondary in with their second first-round pick. Grade: B+
    31. Minnesota: Jeff Gladney, CB (TCU) – The Vikings bolster their secondary in with their second first-round pick. Grade: B+ AJ Mast, Associated Press
    32. Kansas City: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB (LSU) -- Just what Patrick Mahomes needed, another weapon. Edwards-Helaire is capable of being a three-down back, with the ability to catch out of the backfield, much like Kareem Hunt. Grade: A
    32. Kansas City: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB (LSU) -- Just what Patrick Mahomes needed, another weapon. Edwards-Helaire is capable of being a three-down back, with the ability to catch out of the backfield, much like Kareem Hunt. Grade: A Gerald Herbert, Associated Press
      That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though. Because for years now, the NFL offseason has felt like such overkill. A way for teams – and specifically all those Type-A coaches – to keep players under their thumb, despite the fact these athletes now stay in shape working year-round with personal trainers.

      The offseason programs technically are “voluntary,” thanks to collective bargaining. But almost every player has a reason to be there, whether it’s to collect the workout bonuses teams use as contract incentives or because their roster spot is in jeopardy if they don’t. Never mind that no one puts on pads and there’s no live contact permitted in any of the on-field workouts in the spring. Or that NFL teams managed just fine without an entire offseason in 2011 due to a lockout. There were Webex meetings then, no OTAs, no nothing.

      That's one reason why the Saints’ Sean Payton essentially told his veteran players last week he’ll see them whenever training camp starts. Payton, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this spring, is the league’s second-longest tenured head coach, and the Saints also boast the league’s second-oldest roster, so Payton admits this is easier for him to say than for others to do.

      "I think it'll be challenging for the new staffs in 2020,” Payton said Saturday night, “but a lot of (our decision) had to do with the returning roster, the continuity that we currently have.”

      The Lions, for their part, have more continuity than the handful of teams with new head coaches, or the several that are still a year behind Detroit in turning over rosters following changes at the top. But coming off a 3-12-1 season, and with some new coaches and major personnel changes on the defensive side of the ball, there’s still a lot to do.

      On their own

      That’s the point Patricia undoubtedly will make clear Monday when class is back in session. And it’s one he and Quinn both delivered on the phone to the Lions’ draft picks the last few days.

      “We congratulate them, we get them fired up for a minute and then it’s like, ‘Hey, listen, enjoy this with your family tonight and tomorrow. Then we’re going to work.’”

      That said, it’s worth noting the Lions aren’t among the several teams requiring players to take part in virtual workouts and conditioning to get credit for participation during this Phase 1 portion of the offseason. (The Patriots are, in case you were wondering.) Instead, they’ll let the players continue their workouts on their own for now.

      Likewise, Quinn acknowledged Saturday night that one of the benefits of this quarantine life we’re all living is realizing that maybe there’s a way to build a better mousetrap. Maybe the nonstop grind from January through April, with coaches and front-office executives dissecting video and criss-crossing the country for pro days and player workouts, isn’t quite the necessary evil they’ve made it out to be.

      “This could be a good lesson for us to have a good balance in our lives in the offseason,” said Quinn, who enjoyed letting his kids in on the process this year, even putting them in charge of a makeshift draft board at his home Saturday afternoon. “The draft is critically important to what we do, but maybe we can tone down the hours and work smarter rather than longer, maybe do a few things virtually a day or two a week. I’m going to look in to that. I’m not going to make any promises one way or the other, but that’s something that I’m going to evaluate over the next couple months.”

      In the meantime, like most of us, he’ll continue to go to work at home, preparing for a future that remains up in the air. Asked Saturday if he thinks training camp will start on time in late July, the Lions' GM shook his head.

      “I really don’t have a feeling,” he said. “I really don’t. And I don’t want to put an opinion out there because it would be very, very uneducated.”

      All he can say for sure is, after months of preparation for a draft unlike any we've seen, the daily uncertainty is now officially part of his routine. 

