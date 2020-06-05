CLOSE New Lions safety Duron Harmon talked to the media about racism on Friday. The Detroit News

The first word that comes to mind for Duron Harmon when he’s asked about the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer last week -- and the horrific video of that death that’s now seared into the American conscience -- isn’t hard to find.

“Heartbreaking,” the Lions’ veteran safety said Friday on a video conference with reporters, following an emotional week of team meetings that had little to do with football.

Duron Harmon (Photo: Steven Senne, AP)

“How could it not be?” Harmon said. “I told myself I wasn’t gonna watch the entire video. But you watch and you just see this police officer who had so much power and was gonna abuse his power just to show how much power he had over that African-American man, George Floyd.”

And what he also saw, symbolically, is what he and some of his African-American teammates and coaches have spent much of the last week trying to express in virtual meetings this past week, sharing their own personal experiences.

As the sickening incident unfolded on the screen in front of him, Harmon said he saw himself pinned to the pavement with a knee pressed against his neck. Then his saw his father, his cousins, and his eldest son, Chris.

“And then I’m trying to explain to my 8-year-old why George Floyd lost his life, and trying to explain to him as best as I can for an 8-year-old, that this is not right and this is wrong,” said Harmon, whose wife, Christina, is expecting the birth of their fourth child any day now. “And it really brings you, at that moment, it brought me to tears. Because the world should never be like this. We shouldn’t treat people the way we treat them based off the color of their skin.”

And yet, Harmon says, he can rattle off countless instances of racism he has endured in his life. Like the time when he was 17, and dropping his mother off at the entrance to a Walmart to do some shopping, along with his sister and a nephew. And instead of a polite request to move out of the fire lane, Harmon says, he got an expletive-filled demand to get out of the car.

“He didn’t like the way I looked to him, he felt like he was in control of the situation, and he had to let me know at the time that he was the boss,” Harmon said.

There are other examples, of course, including times where he was pulled over by police for driving “while black,” he says, during his NFL career in New England. Once it was ostensibly because of his “unfamiliar” out-of-state Delaware license plate in Massachusetts. Another occurred just blocks away from the medical facility where Harmon -- an eighth-year pro who won three Super Bowls with the Patriots before being traded to Detroit this offseason -- was headed to undergo an MRI.

“It’s so crazy, because after they kind of figure out who I was and what I do, the conversation obviously takes a turn,” the 29-year-old Harmon said. “Then they want to talk about the Patriots and us, at the time, trying to win a Super Bowl.”

That’s typically what an NFL team would be talking about right now, nearing the end of an offseason program with training camp looming later this summer.

But in the aftermath of Floyd’s death, and with racial unrest roiling the country, Lions head coach Matt Patricia pushed aside the football playbook and opened the floor to his players the past week. Instead, the team talked about the protests and the police, about racism and ideas to promote social justice as a collective group.

“I think they’ve been extremely productive,” Harmon said of the team meetings. “We kind of took a break from football, because how could you worry about football when the country is in a crisis like this? This is so much bigger than football right now.

“And obviously with our team being predominantly African-American, Matty P did a great job of just giving everybody the opportunity to voice their opinions, voice their frustrations and for our white brothers to really, really understand what the African-American community truly goes through living in this country.”

Maybe even to truly understand, years later, what those silent protests were all about 3-4 years ago, when players -- including several Lions players -- joined Colin Kaepernick in taking a knee during the national anthem before games to call attention to police brutality and racial injustice.

Duron Harmon (Photo: Winslow Townson, AP)

The controversy that followed in 2017 -- fueled in large part by President Trump’s comments -- divided locker rooms and fans alike. And even this week, comments from Saints quarterback Drew Brees on the issue sparked outrage and backlash across the league. That, too, was discussed among the Lions’ players and coaches this week.

“People spoke their mind, and African-American players told our other teammates why were upset by it,” Harmon said. “Why what Drew Brees said really hurt. Why it was heartbreaking at the time, and still is heartbreaking.”

They also talked about what comes next, and how the conversations they’re all having right now can promote “real action” and “positive change” as the Lions’ organization promised in a statement it released Wednesday.

“We still have a lot of time until we get to the season,” Harmon said. “Obviously, talking to different guys, we feel like there is still some type of need for a silent protest. To tell you what it is and what we’re gonna do, I can’t really give you that answer yet.

“But what I do know is, we’re at the time where that stuff really doesn’t even matter yet. Obviously, we can prepare. But what matters right now is trying to find ways to change and being in the moment. Trying to make sure we get justice for George Floyd, for Ahmaud (Arbery), for Breonna Taylor. That’s where the focus has to be right now.”