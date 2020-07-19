Detroit News 2020 Detroit Lions schedule predictions
Go through the gallery to view the Lions' 2020 NFL schedule, along with predictions from Rod Beard of The Detroit News.
Sept. 13 vs. Bears (1 p.m.): The season opens with a big test, as the Lions draw a divisional rival in the opener for the first time since 2013. The Lions are 3-1-1 in their last five season openers, but they have lost the last four meetings against the Bears. That streak ends, as the Lions make a nice opening statement. Prediction: Win
Sept. 20 at Packers (1 p.m.): It’s not just one, but two consecutive divisional games to start the season. The Packers, who lost in the NFC Championship last season, again should be the favorite in the division and although the Lions don’t have to deal with frigid weather at Lambeau Field, Aaron Rodgers is too much to overcome. Prediction: Loss
Sept. 27 at Cardinals (4:25 p.m.): The Lions get another shot at Kyler Murray (1), who orchestrated an epic comeback in the opener last season. Murray has another weapon in receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was acquired from the Texans. They’ll also see rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who was a draft consideration. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 4 vs. Saints (1 p.m.): The schedule doesn’t get any easier with another playoff team and an unenviable matchup against one of the league’s best offenses. It’s the Saints’ first trip to Ford Field since 2014, a game the Lions won in the last two minutes. Prediction: Loss
Oct. 18 at Jaguars (1 p.m.): The breakout season from Gardner Minshew was a revelation or the Jags, but they’ll have some bigger concerns on the defensive side, trying to replace Calais Campbell. After the bye week, a road game in the heat won’t be too tough for the Lions to overcome. Prediction: Win
Oct. 25 at Falcons (1 p.m.): Atlanta’s offense gets a boost with the addition of Todd Gurley to the backfield, but their bigger issue was defense, where they used four of their first five draft picks to address that side of the ball. After a rough start, they finished last season with four straight wins. Prediction: Win
Nov. 1 vs. Colts (1 p.m.): The Colts made some nice upgrades, with the additions of veteran quarterback Philip Rivers and by drafting receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and running back Jonathan Taylor. After a tough 7-9 season, the Colts’ new-look offense will have the bugs worked out by the midpoint of the season, but the Lions will get a surprising victory. Prediction: Win
Nov. 8 at Vikings (1 p.m.): Minnesota has won five straight games handily in the head-to-head series, by an average of 13 points. After making the playoffs last season, the Vikings are poised for another good season, behind Michigan State product Kirk Cousins (8). Prediction: Loss
Nov. 15 vs. Washington (1 p.m.): Washington rallied to tie and then move ahead with a pair of field goals in the final two minutes to take a 19-16 win last season. It could be another slugfest this year, but Washington’s defense, with the addition of No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, will be significantly improved. Prediction: Win
Nov. 22 at Panthers (1 p.m.): Teddy Bridgewater takes the reins from Cam Newton at quarterback, and the test will be whether he can produce as the every-week starter will be intriguing. Having Christian McCaffrey (22) in the backfield will take some of the pressure off Bridgewater. Prediction: Win
Nov. 26 vs. Texans (12:30 p.m.): The Thanksgiving game won’t be an easy one. Houston looked to have things moving in the right direction, but inexplicably dealt receiver DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson. The offense, behind Deshaun Watson, still will be formidable enough to hold off the Lions. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 6 at Bears (1 p.m.): The schedule starts to take a toll on the Lions and, at a point in the schedule where they alternate home and road games, the big divisional matchup against the Bears catches them. One team has swept their head-to-head matchups in eight of the last 10 years, but the Bears get the first split since 2016. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 13 vs. Packers (1 p.m.): Both pairings with Chicago and Green Bay are back-to-back, which is less than ideal. It could be worse — it could be on the road at Lambeau Field in the middle of the winter. The Lions, though, have had better success against the Packers in recent years and will put up a decent fight. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 19-20 at Titans (TBD): The Lions face both runners-up in each conference, which doesn’t bode well for their strength of schedule. The Titans will feed off their running game, with Derrick Henry (left) carrying the load. Ryan Tannehill is comfortable as the field general, and the Titans may not make another long run, but they’ll be formidable. Prediction: Loss
Dec. 26-27 vs. Buccaneers (TBD): A matchup against Tom Brady (pictured) and the revamped Tampa Bay offense should be interesting, especially this late in the season. The talented Bucs offense racked up four touchdowns last season with Jameis Winston. With Brady and now Rob Gronkowski, it could get ugly. Prediction: Loss
Jan. 3 vs. Vikings (1 p.m.): With a tough back-loaded schedule, the season ends on a rocky note, which likely will have some bigger ramifications for the front office and possibly the coaching staff. Another lost season and another high draft pick. Prediction: Loss. Final record prediction: 6-10
    JC Tretter is in the middle of it all right now. But that’s part of his job description – for both his jobs, really – and he understands it comes with the territory.

    Still, for Tretter, the starting center for the Cleveland Browns, this is something he never bargained for when he ran for – and won – an election four months ago to be the new president of the NFL Players Association.

    Suddenly, life in the trenches has taken on a whole new meaning, as Tretter and the union he’s helping lead – representing nearly 2,000 other players – continue negotiations with the league on a variety of health and safety issues, as well as some weighty economic concerns, with NFL teams scheduled to begin training camp this week in the middle of a pandemic.

    The league reaffirmed its plans for business-as-(un)usual Saturday, announcing in a memo to general managers and coaches that reporting dates for rookies and veterans will not change. For 30 teams, including the Lions, rookies report on Tuesday, with veterans due in camp a week later. (Kansas City and Houston – the two teams scheduled for the NFL’s Thursday night season opener on Sept. 10 – plan to start camp July 25, with rookies reporting Monday.)

    But Tretter and NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith both made it clear Friday that there’s plenty yet to be decided before players agree to step back on the field for the first time in 2020. And at least one team – the Miami Dolphins – reportedly has pushed back its rookie reporting date until later in the week.

    Not coincidentally, Miami is one of the U.S. cities currently dealing with an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases. It’s one of the reasons the NFLPA held an “emergency” conference call late last week with league officials and team physicians from some of those hot spots, where players have voiced concerns about returning to work.

    “How safe is that?” Tretter said Friday on a video conference call with members of the Pro Football Writers Association. “Our job is to hold the NFL accountable and have them answer those questions. How safe is it to start up a football season at this moment with teams in locations in this country that are going through giant spikes of this virus?

     “Football isn’t (operating) in a bubble like the NBA is. What goes on in our communities has a direct effect on how football works this year, or if it can work this year.”

    ‘Dangerous job’

    Problem is, “if” isn’t a word the NFL likes to toss around. And while Tretter can say, “The health and safety aspect has to be taken care of for the players, first and foremost,” the truth is, Roger Goodell and the owners are the ones calling the shots here.

    “The league is management,” NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith noted. “They have the exclusive right, just like somebody who owns a plant, regarding when it opens and when it closes.”

    And for months now, the league really hasn’t wavered on its plan to open the season on time. The NFL went ahead with free agency in mid-March just as other leagues – and many states – were shutting down. It then held its draft in late April and moved forward with a virtual offseason program that ended late last month.

    Now comes the hard part, though. And no one needs to remind Tretter exactly what that means.

    “Obviously, I’m a center, so I’m livin’ it,” Tretter said, noting that social distancing isn’t possible in his line of work. “And this time, more than any, I have a very dangerous job. Not just with what normal football is like, but with what’s going on in the world, my job especially has gotten more dangerous.

    “This is going to be a battle of risk mitigation and providing guys opportunities to make safe decisions and try to stay as safe as possible. But you can pull up almost any picture from a December game and you can see how much breath is being blown back and forth being a yard away from each other. And understanding how this virus is transmitted, what’s going to be going on if sick individuals are involved?”

    That’s a question no one involved can fully answer, obviously. But the league, which held its own private conference call Friday, finally revealed some of the elaborate protocols teams will be operating under when facilities open to players this week. They include everything from masks and pre-packaged meals to upgraded ventilation systems and contact-tracing bracelets.

    More: Ex-Lion Darius Slay ranked No. 4 cornerback in NFL by ESPN

    Each team is required to submit its own Infectious Disease Emergency Response (IDER) plan, subject to approval by the NFL and NFLPA. But there are some key elements that are still being debated, including the frequency of the COVID-19 testing that’ll be run by BioReference Laboratories, which also has partnered with the NBA and Major League Soccer.

    The players want daily testing, both to limit outbreaks and to help alleviate quarantine problems created by false positives. That’ll cost tens of millions of dollars and possibly challenge lab capabilities, yet as Smith said Friday, “We don’t plan on changing that position.”

    The players also want to get rid of the two remaining preseason games still on the schedule. Instead, they say medical experts agree an extended six-week training camp – with full-contact practice limited to the last couple weeks – is the best way to prevent injuries after missing the offseason.

    “Every decision we make that doesn’t look at the long-term (view) of getting through a full season,” Tretter insisted, “is going to set us up for failure.”

    Money matters

    That, in turn, brings up the money matters still to be resolved.

    The league figures to lose about a quarter of its projected $16 billion-plus in revenue if it plays the 2020 season without fans in the stands. That could mean the 2021 salary cap drops by up to $70 million per team, unless the two sides can agree on a way to spread those losses over multiple years. But what happens if the 2020 season can’t be completed? Who gets paid? And how much?

    Or how many? That’s another question that needs answering, as the two sides hammer out an agreement that’ll account for the likelihood of positive tests and the inevitable roster upheaval. They’ll need less-restrictive rules for injured reserve, expanded practice squads, and so on. Smith said he doesn’t yet know of any players planning to opt-out of the season, but surely some will. And that’s another sticking point in negotiations.

    So, too, are the concerns players have shared about whether everyone is truly appreciating the risks involved here. Ravens coach John Harbaugh deemed initial protocol plans last month “humanly impossible.” Meanwhile, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, a three-time cancer survivor, said recently, “The players, they’re going to all get sick, that’s for sure. It’s just a matter of how sick they get.”

    Clearly, that’s not the plan, or the expectation. But just how much of an exaggeration will it sound like by November or December? No one can say for sure.

    What Tretter will say, however, is this: “Those attitudes can’t happen. Because this is all of us in it together. And no one can just wish this away or expect this to go away. There are consequences to getting sick.”

    Just ask another NFL veteran lineman, the Los Angeles Rams’ Andrew Whitworth, who joined the NFLPA call Friday to talk about his own family’s ordeal with the virus this spring. A casual lunch date turned into a full-blown COVID-19 outbreak in a matter of days for his extended family, including a father-in-law who was hospitalized. 

    “It doesn’t take much,” Whitworth said. “It can spread like wildfire. … All it takes is one exposure, and that's the reality.”

    One the NFL is just beginning to tackle.

