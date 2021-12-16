Niyo: How Kenneth Walker III went from second-stringer to MSU All-American, NFL prospect
John Niyo
The Detroit News
Bartlett, Tenn. — Last Christmas, Kenneth Walker III was back home in his bedroom making a list. And just like when he was younger, his list didn’t look like the other kids’ lists did.
“Kenny was the child that never asked for anything,” his mother, Shaunteshia Brown, recalled with a laugh this month, sitting on a couch in the family’s suburban Memphis home. “That’s the type of kid he was.”