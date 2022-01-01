Niyo: Two QBs or not two QBs, that's Michigan's biggest question now

Miami Gardens, Fla. — It was fun while it lasted. Even if it was a bit awkward, at times.

But as Michigan shifts its attention to next season following a 34-11 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals, things are bound to get more uncomfortable.

Starting with the debate over who’ll start at quarterback for the Wolverines in 2022, a question that head coach Jim Harbaugh felt obliged to intercept on New Year’s Eve during his team’s Orange Bowl postgame press conference.