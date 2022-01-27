Niyo: For Olympians, 2022 Beijing Games is about more than going for gold

They’re in it for themselves. And their teammates, in some cases. Their coaches, their families and their friends, too.

But when you’ve been to an Olympics or two. Or three or more, in the case of Ann Arbor’s Evan Bates, who’ll be making his fourth trip — something no other American figure skater has ever done before — as part of Team USA’s 223-athlete contingent for the 2022 Beijing Games, you realize it’s even bigger than all that.