Niyo: From Michigan to NFL immortality, Brady was best when it mattered most

Go ahead and pick a decade. Any of them in this millennium, really, and you’ll come away with the same feeling about Tom Brady and his legacy.

He was peerless, in part, because he was ageless. And in pro football, where the violence often renders that impossible, Brady, who officially announced his retirement Tuesday, saying he felt like "the luckiest person in the world" after a remarkable 22-year NFL career, actually made himself the exception in his sport by the way he ruled it.