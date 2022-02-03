Niyo: If Jim Harbaugh is back at Michigan for good, he'd better prove it

Technically speaking, we can’t call it a “return,” because Jim Harbaugh never left.

But everybody knows better, and that includes Michigan’s head coach, then and now, after Harbaugh’s pursuit of an NFL job this winter ended Wednesday night without a contract to join the Minnesota Vikings. And after a monthlong saga that kept Michigan’s football program in limbo, sidetracked in many respects, right when it should’ve been full speed ahead.