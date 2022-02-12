Niyo: Michigan runs out of gas, but road to NCAA Tournament remains passable

Ann Arbor — The time to survive and advance is still a month away.

So Michigan coach Juwan Howard had a different message for his weary Wolverines in the postgame locker room Saturday night, fresh off a 68-57 loss to Ohio State at the Crisler Center: Study and sleep.

His team had just played its third game in five days, and it’s fourth in eight days, and though Howard wasn’t looking to make any excuses for his team’s poor shooting night against the Buckeyes, he was serious about not wanting to see his players for a while. Other than to watch the Super Bowl together Sunday night, that is.