Niyo: Matthew Stafford's triumph, Rams' bold moves may reshape the NFL

Someday, perhaps, we’ll all come together as one in this country and declare the Monday after a Super Bowl a national holiday.

Until then, it’ll simply remain a day for under-the-weather employees and over-the-top reactions.

But here’s one from the latter category that could linger for a while in the NFL, as everyone takes stock of the Los Angeles Rams’ success — following a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI — and tries to figure out how it applies to them.