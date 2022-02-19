Niyo: Big Ten battle may be lost, but Spartans are capable of rallying by March

East Lansing — The Big Ten title chase is leaving Michigan State behind, though not without a fight. Finally, some fight.

That’s the silver lining Tom Izzo tried to find Saturday, even though he seemed visibly pained to say so after another loss for his Spartans, who’ve now dropped four of their last five to fall back in the pack in conference play

Saturday’s 79-74 loss to No. 12 Illinois at the Breslin Center started ugly and ended with a groan, as the Illini’s Trent Frazier — a battle-tested fifth-year senior guard who “might be my favorite player in the league,” Izzo says — buried a three-pointer with 23.2 seconds left to beat back Michigan State’s furious late rally.

And while it was an unexpected source that powered the comeback bid — Tyson Walker scored 24 of his team-high 26 points in the final 13:39, including 18 in the final 6 ½ minutes — it wasn’t a surprise to Michigan State’s frustrated head coach what fueled the surge.

“The best thing I got out of today was we competed in the second half,” Izzo said, reiterating a message he’d spent the last few days — and weeks, if not months, really — trying to hammer home with his team, which fell to 18-7 overall and 9-6 in the Big Ten with this loss.

That’s now 2 ½ games behind Purdue and Illinois in the conference race with five games to play, all but ending the Spartans’ hopes of grabbing a share of the Big Ten’s regular-season crown. Particularly when you consider the road ahead for this team, with road trips to Iowa, Michigan and Ohio State wrapped around another home game against Purdue in the next 12 days.

Still, that’s hardly the primary concern here for a team that was coming off the kind of collapse we saw Tuesday at Penn State, where the Spartans blow a 14-point second-half lead in a game that left Izzo admittedly “shocked” by his team’s effort and lack of intensity.

Shock turned to dismay early Saturday afternoon back here in East Lansing, as a cold-shooting first half — Michigan State was 9-for-29 from the field and compounded that with seven turnovers — led to a fiery halftime chat in the locker room. Izzo reminded his players that among the sellout crowd at the Breslin were a large number of his former players invited back for a reunion weekend.

“I mean, I just told our guys, ‘I’ve got a lot of guys back that built this place on competing,’” Izzo explained after the game. “In my humble opinion, we haven’t. Is it because of youth? Is it because of physical or mental toughness? Whatever it is, I don’t think we’ve competed.”

But they did in the second half, even after a 12-point deficit at the break grew to 16 when Frazier drilled three-pointer — he’d missed his first five Saturday — with 9:10 left to play.

Of course, the Illini also were looking to rebound from a listless showing on the road this week. Their head coach, Brad Underwood, was incensed after that loss at Rutgers, saying, “We went to the Pizza Hut parking lot and they kicked our ass."

Not surprisingly, then, llinois was determined to be the bully in this one with a steady diet of post feeds to preseason All-American Kofi Cockburn, their 7-foot, 285-pound center who’d missed the first meeting against the Spartans three weeks ago while dealing with a concussion.

Izzo stuck with Marcus Bingham Jr. as his starting center Saturday, but that didn’t last long as he was physically overmatched in the paint. Bingham played just 12 minutes and finished with three points, two rebounds and three turnovers. Cockburn, meanwhile, scored a game-high 27 points, including 7-for-9 from the free-throw line where he often struggles, to go with nine rebounds in 31 minutes.

But the Spartans did find a willing warrior in Julius Marble, who played 22 minutes and produced eight points and 10 rebounds while drawing five Illinois fouls himself while wrestling with Cockburn inside. Unfortunately, one of those also led to a rare missed free throw from Marble on the front end of a 1-on-1, spoiling what could’ve been a five-point possession after Walker had hit a three-pointer to cut the lead to 67-62 with 3:47 to play.

Izzo went with a small lineup for much of the second half, utilizing both his point guards, A.J. Hoggard and Walker, together on the court partly out of necessity. Because his three leading scorers all were struggling for various reasons.

Malik Hall hit the court early and appeared to sprain his ankle, then took a violent fall in the second half that led to one of Izzo’s biggest gripes in his postgame media session as he sounded off about the “inconsistent” officiating.

It wasn’t just how the game was called in the post with Cockburn throwing his weight — and his elbows — around. It was also, as Izzo pointed out, the way the refs blew the whistle to stop play when Illinois guard Andre Curbelo took an inadvertent elbow to the face in one sequence, yet allowed play to continue 5-on-4 until Illinois scored after Hall fell hard on a layup attempt later in the second half.

“When my guy fell down hurt, we just said, ‘Hey, let’s just keep playing,’” Izzo said. “When their guy fell down hurt, we said, ‘Let’s blow the whistle’ when we’re at the offensive end. I don’t understand that.”

That said, it’s not hard to see why Izzo’s team is struggling offensively. Hall went scoreless in his painful 16 minutes Saturday. Gabe Brown, who’d scored 14 points in the last three games combined, hit his first two shots Saturday, then missed the other six he got up. And freshman Max Christie, who didn’t hit his first jump shot until early in the second half, again had trouble finding many open looks in a 3-for-9 outing.

Some of that was because Illinois’ defense stays home on shooters and forces teams to beat them one-on-one, or into more midrange shots than most coaches would like to see. That partly explains why it looked the way it did in the first half Saturday for the Spartans. "Inept" was the word Izzo used, and that might've seemed kind.

But some of those shots started falling after halftime. And down the stretch, Walker was coming off ball screens and knocking down jumpers. Or draining open looks from three off re-screen actions.

And before you knew it, the Breslin Center crowd was on its feet roaring. Right up until that final possession, really, when Frazier silenced everyone with a stone-cold look that his coach felt was too early but really was right on time to clinch the win.

"The best thing about him,” Underwood said of Frazier, “is nothing that happens in the past affects him."

Now the question for Izzo and his players, though, is how this present tension will affect them going forward. And on that point, at least, it seems they might be in agreement after the way they rallied Saturday.

A Michigan State team that scored 55 points in the first meeting against Illinois, and 58 in the loss at Penn State earlier in the week, just scored 52 in the final 20 minutes of this game against the Big Ten co-leader.

“So I do think this is one of the rare times in my career that I felt like we made some progress with a loss,” Izzo said. “I don’t ever subscribe to, ‘That loss was good for you.’ It’s only good for you if you don’t have leaders and competitors that are trying to win every game. So I don’t know. But we took a step in the right direction.”

And what that next step looks like Tuesday night at Iowa might say a lot about what's possible for this team come March. A moral victory at this point in the season? Well, maybe.

“A lot of guys won’t admit it right now, because we lost,” Marble said. “But I feel like we can build on it a little bit. We’ve got to get some type of rhythm going, because the end of the season is approaching and we’re gonna be in tournament time where it’s one-and-done."

In other words, what's done is done. But they're still something they can do about it.

john.niyo@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @john.niyo