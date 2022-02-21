Niyo: Juwan Howard's actions left Michigan, Big Ten no choice

Ann Arbor — It was indefensible Sunday, when a postgame handshake line suddenly became a mosh pit — and perilously close to a crime scene — after Michigan’s loss to Wisconsin in Madison.

So it was inevitable Monday, when the Big Ten Conference, working in concert with administrators from both schools, announced a handful of suspensions, starting with head coach Juwan Howard, who took a swipe at a Wisconsin assistant coach in the middle of Sunday’s scrum and now will lose his seat on the Wolverines’ bench for the rest of the regular season.