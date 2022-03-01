Niyo: For Lions GM Brad Holmes, next phase of rebuild must be big and bold

Indianapolis — Brad Holmes has been here before. More times than he can count, really. Fifteen, maybe? Sixteen? It’s hard to say anymore.

But this is the first time he has made the drive south from Detroit to the NFL Scouting Combine. And this is the first time he’s here as a general manager, because last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic and since Holmes is only 13 months into this monumental task of trying to turn the Lions into a winning football organization.