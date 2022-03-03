Niyo: MSU's Kenneth Walker III has lofty goals, again; NFL teams should pay attention
John Niyo
The Detroit News
Indianapolis — Kenneth Walker III wasn’t shy about setting goals a year ago. A two-year backup running back at Wake Forest, the transfer junior at Michigan State wrote down three things: Heisman Trophy, Doak Walker Award, All-American.
Less than 12 months later, he’d crossed two of those off his to-do list. The third was out of his control, left in the unreliable hands of Heisman voters.