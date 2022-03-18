Niyo: With growing role, Michigan State freshman Jaden Akins ready for 'go-time'

Greenville, S.C. — Jaden Akins knows he’s not in Kansas anymore.

And as Michigan State’s freshman guard gets his first taste of March Madness, he’s starting to realize just what that means. The sights, the sounds, the police escorts around town. Even the open-practice playtime in front of fans Thursday afternoon, as Akins showed off his hops and got a rise out of the crowd with a ho-hum, between-the-legs windmill dunk.