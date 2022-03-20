Niyo: Spartans show plenty of fight but be-Deviled in the end

Greenville, S.C. — They’ve been down this road before, and it’s no joyride.

But before Tom Izzo and his Spartans headed for home — be-Deviled once more by Duke and Mike Krzyzewski — there was one final message Michigan State’s coach felt compelled to deliver.

“We’ll grow from this, we’ll get better,” he said, following a crushing 85-76 loss to the No. 2-seeded Blue Devils in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. “But I hope people realize, this program is here to stay.”