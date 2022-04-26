Niyo: What could the Lions' NFL Draft class look like? Here's my projection

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has had more time to prepare for this year’s NFL Draft, and that’s a good thing. Because while there’s far less certainty from top to bottom in the 2022 class, there’s no shortage of draft capital in Detroit.

The Lions own five of the top 100 picks — only the Jets, Giants and Eagles can say the same — and that includes a pair sandwiched around Jacksonville’s coveted first pick on Day 2 of the draft. So in addition to adding some immediate starters to the roster, the Lions’ second-year GM likely will have opportunities during the draft to add more picks via trades if he chooses.