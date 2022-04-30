Niyo: When it comes to drafting a QB, NFL teams — Lions included — are calling an audible
John Niyo
The Detroit News
Allen Park — Almost everybody passed.
And in what is undeniably a passing league, that tells you everything you need to know about how NFL teams viewed the quarterbacks available in this year’s draft class.
The Lions included, though we still can’t say for sure exactly how general manager Brad Holmes truly feels about the position — and the players filling it in Detroit, from Jared Goff to Tim Boyle and David Blough — moving forward.