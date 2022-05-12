Niyo: Despite momentum, makeover, Tigers still stuck in frustratingly familiar territory

Detroit — It had been nearly two full weeks — 12 days, to be exact — since the Tigers felt good leaving the ballpark. Not since the calendar still said April, in fact.

That was the last time AJ Hinch and his team were able to win a game and actually quit while they were ahead. Prior to Thursday’s series finale with Oakland, the Tigers had two wins in their last 11 outings, but both of those came in the first half of a doubleheader.