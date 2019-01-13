Tigers TV broadcasters through the years
George Kell, left, and Ernie Harwell, right, are two of the more legendary Tigers TV voices. Scroll through the gallery to check out all the Tigers TV broadcasters throughout the years.
George Kell, left, and Ernie Harwell, right, are two of the more legendary Tigers TV voices. Scroll through the gallery to check out all the Tigers TV broadcasters throughout the years. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Harry Heilmann and Ty Tyson were the first Tigers' TV broadcast duo, working in 1950 and 1951 on WWJ-TV.
Harry Heilmann and Ty Tyson were the first Tigers' TV broadcast duo, working in 1950 and 1951 on WWJ-TV. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Van Patrick did Tigers TV from 1952-59, first on WWJ then on WJBK. His first year, he worked solo; he worked with Dizzy Trout from 1953-55, Mel Ott from 1956-58, and George Kell in 1959.
Van Patrick did Tigers TV from 1952-59, first on WWJ then on WJBK. His first year, he worked solo; he worked with Dizzy Trout from 1953-55, Mel Ott from 1956-58, and George Kell in 1959. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dizzy Trout worked three years on Tigers TV, alongside Van Patrick, from 1953-55 on WJBK.
Dizzy Trout worked three years on Tigers TV, alongside Van Patrick, from 1953-55 on WJBK. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Baseball Hall-of-Famer Mel Ott did three years of Tigers TV, as an analyst from 1956-58 working alongside Van Patrick on WJBK.
Baseball Hall-of-Famer Mel Ott did three years of Tigers TV, as an analyst from 1956-58 working alongside Van Patrick on WJBK. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Tigers player George Kell, right, joined the booth in 1959, working alongside van Patrick. Kell then recommended the Tigers hire a broadcaster named Ernie Harwell, left. The two worked together from 1959-63 calling Tigers TV on WJBK.
Former Tigers player George Kell, right, joined the booth in 1959, working alongside van Patrick. Kell then recommended the Tigers hire a broadcaster named Ernie Harwell, left. The two worked together from 1959-63 calling Tigers TV on WJBK. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bob Scheffing, the Tigers manager from 1961-63, joined Ernie Harwell in the WJBK booth for the 1964 season.
Bob Scheffing, the Tigers manager from 1961-63, joined Ernie Harwell in the WJBK booth for the 1964 season. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ray Lane joined the WJBK booth in 1965 and worked alongside George Kell through the 1966 season. Lane would go on to be Ernie Harwell's radio partner prior to Paul Carey, and much later, he returned to TV, as a pregame host on WKBD from 1995-2003.
Ray Lane joined the WJBK booth in 1965 and worked alongside George Kell through the 1966 season. Lane would go on to be Ernie Harwell's radio partner prior to Paul Carey, and much later, he returned to TV, as a pregame host on WKBD from 1995-2003. Detroit News
Fullscreen
George Kell, pictured in 1980, worked alongside Larry Osterman, not pictured, from 1967-77, first on WJBK, then on WWJ. Osterman was the son-in-law of then-Tigers owner John Fetzer.
George Kell, pictured in 1980, worked alongside Larry Osterman, not pictured, from 1967-77, first on WJBK, then on WWJ. Osterman was the son-in-law of then-Tigers owner John Fetzer. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Local TV personality Don Kremer, presenting a prize to a Soap Box Derby winner in the 1960s, joined the Tigers TV booth for two season, in 1975-76 on WWJ, working alongside George Kell, Larry Osterman and Al Kaline.
Local TV personality Don Kremer, presenting a prize to a Soap Box Derby winner in the 1960s, joined the Tigers TV booth for two season, in 1975-76 on WWJ, working alongside George Kell, Larry Osterman and Al Kaline. Detroit News
Fullscreen
George Kell, left, and Al Kaline, right, two Tigers Hall-of-Fame players, would first work the Tigers TV broadcasts together in 1976. They would spend 21 years working alongside each other, the longest Tigers TV tandem ever, through 1996, from WWJ to WDIV to WKBD. In 1977 and 1978, they were joined by Joe Pellegrino, and in 1978-79 Mike Barry joined the booth. But from 1980-96, it was just George and Al.
George Kell, left, and Al Kaline, right, two Tigers Hall-of-Fame players, would first work the Tigers TV broadcasts together in 1976. They would spend 21 years working alongside each other, the longest Tigers TV tandem ever, through 1996, from WWJ to WDIV to WKBD. In 1977 and 1978, they were joined by Joe Pellegrino, and in 1978-79 Mike Barry joined the booth. But from 1980-96, it was just George and Al. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Norm Cash, a fan favorite as a player in the 1960s, joined the Tigers' new TV venture -- ONTV, a subscription service (think cable, before cable). From 1981-83, he worked alongside Larry Adderley and Hank Aguirre.
Norm Cash, a fan favorite as a player in the 1960s, joined the Tigers' new TV venture -- ONTV, a subscription service (think cable, before cable). From 1981-83, he worked alongside Larry Adderley and Hank Aguirre. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Long-time Tigers pitcher Hank Aguirre was part of the ONTV broadcast team from 1981-83, alongside Larry Adderley and Norm Cash.
Long-time Tigers pitcher Hank Aguirre was part of the ONTV broadcast team from 1981-83, alongside Larry Adderley and Norm Cash. Detroit News
Fullscreen
In 1984, along came cable channel PASS Sports. Legendary Tigers catcher Bill Freehan broadcast the games from 1984-85, alongside Larry Osterman in 1984, and both Osterman and Jim Northrup in 1985.
In 1984, along came cable channel PASS Sports. Legendary Tigers catcher Bill Freehan broadcast the games from 1984-85, alongside Larry Osterman in 1984, and both Osterman and Jim Northrup in 1985. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jim Northrup, the "Silver Fox" and 1968 World Series hero, joined PASS Sports in 1985 and worked alongside Larry Osterman through 1992. He worked with Jim Price in 1993, and Price and Ernie Harwell in 1994.
Jim Northrup, the "Silver Fox" and 1968 World Series hero, joined PASS Sports in 1985 and worked alongside Larry Osterman through 1992. He worked with Jim Price in 1993, and Price and Ernie Harwell in 1994. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Long-time Tigers radio voice Jim Price got his broadcasting start with the team doing TV, in 1993 on PASS Sports with Jim Northrup. He worked for PASS through 1996, also working with Fred McLeod and Ernie Harwell. He was part of the first Fox Sports Detroit season in 1997, alongside McLeod and Harwell.
Long-time Tigers radio voice Jim Price got his broadcasting start with the team doing TV, in 1993 on PASS Sports with Jim Northrup. He worked for PASS through 1996, also working with Fred McLeod and Ernie Harwell. He was part of the first Fox Sports Detroit season in 1997, alongside McLeod and Harwell. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Ernie Harwell, after being fired a couple years ago, returned to the Tigers after Mike Ilitch bought the team. He worked a variety of roles in his early days back, calling games on PASS Sports from 1994-96, Fox Sports Detroit in 1997, and WKBD in 1997, while also doing radio.
Ernie Harwell, after being fired a couple years ago, returned to the Tigers after Mike Ilitch bought the team. He worked a variety of roles in his early days back, calling games on PASS Sports from 1994-96, Fox Sports Detroit in 1997, and WKBD in 1997, while also doing radio. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Al Kaline would continue to broadcast Tigers games after George Kell retired after the 1996 season, working on WKBD through 2001, with the likes of Ernie Harwell, Jim Price and Frank Beckmann.
Al Kaline would continue to broadcast Tigers games after George Kell retired after the 1996 season, working on WKBD through 2001, with the likes of Ernie Harwell, Jim Price and Frank Beckmann. Detroit News
Fullscreen
From 1998-2001 on Fox Sports Detroit, a young sportscaster named Josh Lewin, left, worked alongside Tigers legend Kirk Gibson. They developed quite the following, and were affectionately known as "Gibby and the Geek."
From 1998-2001 on Fox Sports Detroit, a young sportscaster named Josh Lewin, left, worked alongside Tigers legend Kirk Gibson. They developed quite the following, and were affectionately known as "Gibby and the Geek." Associated Press
Fullscreen
After Ernie Harwell returned full-time to radio, Frank Beckmann moved from radio to the TV booth on WKBD, working games from 1999-2003, the last the Tigers broadcast games on free TV. His partners included Al Kaline for three years, Lance Parrish for one and Jack Morris for one.
After Ernie Harwell returned full-time to radio, Frank Beckmann moved from radio to the TV booth on WKBD, working games from 1999-2003, the last the Tigers broadcast games on free TV. His partners included Al Kaline for three years, Lance Parrish for one and Jack Morris for one. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit native Tom Paciorek, a longtime member of the White Sox broadcast crew alongside legendary Hawk Harrelson, joined the Tigers and FSD for one season, in 2000, working with Josh Lewin and Kirk Gibson.
Detroit native Tom Paciorek, a longtime member of the White Sox broadcast crew alongside legendary Hawk Harrelson, joined the Tigers and FSD for one season, in 2000, working with Josh Lewin and Kirk Gibson. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Former Tigers catcher Lance Parrish joined the Tigers booth for a season, on WKBD in 2002, the year after Al Kaline retired. He worked alongside Frank Beckmann.
Former Tigers catcher Lance Parrish joined the Tigers booth for a season, on WKBD in 2002, the year after Al Kaline retired. He worked alongside Frank Beckmann. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Jack Morris worked Tigers games in 2003, the last year of free TV, alongside Frank Beckmann. He would return in 2016 and 2017 to do occasional games on Fox Sports Detroit, as the Tigers went to a rotation of analysts.
Jack Morris worked Tigers games in 2003, the last year of free TV, alongside Frank Beckmann. He would return in 2016 and 2017 to do occasional games on Fox Sports Detroit, as the Tigers went to a rotation of analysts. Detroit News
Fullscreen
In 2002, the Tigers and Fox Sports Detroit hired Metro Detroit native and Michigan State alum Mario Impemba, whose dream job always was to call Detroit Tigers games. That first season, he worked alongside Kirk Gibson.
In 2002, the Tigers and Fox Sports Detroit hired Metro Detroit native and Michigan State alum Mario Impemba, whose dream job always was to call Detroit Tigers games. That first season, he worked alongside Kirk Gibson. Detroit News
Fullscreen
In 2003, the Tigers hired Rod Allen from the Arizona Diamondbacks. He joined the FSD broadcast booth, replacing Kirk Gibson, who had left to join new manager Alan Trammell's coaching staff. Allen and Mario Impemba would go on to call more than 2,000 games, more than any others Tigers TV duo.
In 2003, the Tigers hired Rod Allen from the Arizona Diamondbacks. He joined the FSD broadcast booth, replacing Kirk Gibson, who had left to join new manager Alan Trammell's coaching staff. Allen and Mario Impemba would go on to call more than 2,000 games, more than any others Tigers TV duo. Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mario Impemba and Rod Allen would go on to work 16 years together, including from 2003-14 as the lone members of the Fox Sports Detroit team.
Mario Impemba and Rod Allen would go on to work 16 years together, including from 2003-14 as the lone members of the Fox Sports Detroit team. Detroit News
Fullscreen
In 2015, Fox Sports Detroit decided to bring in extra analyst, including Kirk Gibson and Jack Morris, while Rod Allen still did most of the games with Mario Impemba. Gibson continues to do analyst work, while Morris did just two years, 2015-16.
In 2015, Fox Sports Detroit decided to bring in extra analyst, including Kirk Gibson and Jack Morris, while Rod Allen still did most of the games with Mario Impemba. Gibson continues to do analyst work, while Morris did just two years, 2015-16. Detroit News
Fullscreen
A physical altercation in Chicago in early September 2018 earned Mario Impemba and Rod Allen suspensions for the rest of the season.
A physical altercation in Chicago in early September 2018 earned Mario Impemba and Rod Allen suspensions for the rest of the season. Detroit News
Fullscreen
In early October 2018, Fox Sports Detroit decided to part with both Mario Impemba and Rod Allen. They worked together 16 years, the second-longest Tigers TV tandem, behind only George Kell and Al Kaline (21 years).
In early October 2018, Fox Sports Detroit decided to part with both Mario Impemba and Rod Allen. They worked together 16 years, the second-longest Tigers TV tandem, behind only George Kell and Al Kaline (21 years). Detroit News
Fullscreen
The final month of the 2018 season, Matt Shepard and Kirk Gibson called most of the games, with Dan Dickerson occasionally moving over from radio to do TV play-by-play. It remains to be seen who will take over the full-time Tigers duties on FSD.
The final month of the 2018 season, Matt Shepard and Kirk Gibson called most of the games, with Dan Dickerson occasionally moving over from radio to do TV play-by-play. It remains to be seen who will take over the full-time Tigers duties on FSD. Detroit News
    As early as this week, or probably closer to TigerFest on Jan. 26, the Tigers and Fox Sports Detroit willeil a new baseball play-by-play pilot for the team’s 2019 telecasts.

    All sides are keeping this one super-tight. They want this to be a celebratory surprise. They crave suspense. They foresee buzz and excitement when their months of studying game-tapes and talking with contestants for a plum job give way to an introduction that might be called a coronation.

    The Tigers and FSD understand all that counts here. Baseball viewers have an amazing relationship with their team’s broadcasters. These are the voices welcomed into living rooms during a season that spans six months and 162 games. You want these guests, as it were, to be comfortable and pleasing, not that any two people will ever agree completely on that most subjective of topics: baseball broadcasters.

    All parties prefer that the new person is as much a fixture as Impemba was for 17 seasons, or, ideally, as iconic as was the extraordinary George Kell during the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s.

    Knowing the stakes, and knowing how calamitous was September’s bizarre end to the Mario Impemba-Rod Allen years, there has been extra care by FSD and the Tigers to get this call more than right. They are resolute that a new, fresh, and happy play-by-play voice will sit alongside two analysts who are expected to work most of this season’s games: Kirk Gibson and Jack Morris.

    The secrecy with which this search has been carrying on is CIA-grade. The parties want not only the surprise, they want start-to-finish control — no names disclosed, no media chatter — of this move when the Impemba-Allen fracas became an out-of-control moment that embarrassed FSD and the Tigers.

    Will the new person have everyone doing immediate Google searches seeking clues on his previous work and background? Probably. There has been no hint the Tigers are opting for Matt Shepard, FSD’s all-around artist who did a splendid job filling in for Impemba.

    Their preferences might be explained more deeply later, but from what can be extracted by way of conversations these past four months, the Tigers and FSD have implied they want a national person who can arrive in Detroit, sink roots, and become through the years a steady, consistent, trusted ally in the manner of Dan Dickerson on radio.

    Trusted voice

    That, by the way, leads to a natural follow-up: Why didn’t the Tigers go with Dickerson as Impemba’s replacement? Dickerson, after all, has worked the Tigers TV booth and has been as smooth there as he is on radio.

    The problem — and that’ll teach you, Mr. Dickerson — has to do with the unique bond a baseball audience tends to share with its radio broadcasters.

    It’s a bedrock constituency, the baseball crowd. It insists on a steadiness teams very much care to protect.

    Think about a time nearly 30 years ago when the Tigers messed with radio. They bade goodbye to Ernie Harwell and brought aboard two outsiders, Rick Rizzs and Bob Rathbun, and still there are fans wielding pitchforks and torches because of that misbegotten move.

    The Tigers and FSD appear to believe they have their home-and-hearth presence in place with Gibson, who will work as many games as his Parkinson’s allows, and with Morris, another Tigers graybeard whose stature has only risen with the arrival of last July’s Hall of Fame plaque.    

    It is known the Tigers want their new play-by-play man to be high-energy – not a cheerleader, but someone they see as a strong baseball voice who carries electricity they believe will be felt at the box office.

    That’s a neat line to walk: enthusiasm without coming across as a homer or carnival barker. But remember that this was much the story of Harwell’s genius. He brought a verve to broadcasts. He was a Tigers broadcaster who was pleased to make a Tigers home-run call and gratified to tell you the Tigers were winning, but he never for a moment slipped into hucksterism.

    That seems to be what the Tigers, particularly, are seeking here, while FSD wants to make this hire immaculate and a historic hit for its Tigers audience.

    None of it will erase the sadness of September.

    Impemba wanted only one job in his life. He never had the desire to become a national celebrity, a la Joe Buck or Al Michaels. He was a guy from Detroit who wanted only to broadcast Tigers games. He did it for 17 seasons and remains fractured by what happened four months ago.

    It is an ache compounded by the fact he, properly in this view, believes there was injustice. He understands that when a face-to-face fight turned physical it brought an immediate end to his Tigers TV life. He believes it was Allen who initiated the grab, which is why he planned to file a police report before deciding that act would hurt FSD and the Tigers.

    Allen’s side is just as insistent that Impemba incited the fracas with acts and words, which is why the whole sorry episode has been so difficult to referee with 100-percent accuracy.

    It ended up as a nasty, incendiary moment that turned more extreme and more public than a network serving a big-league team could, in its view, ignore.

    It wrecked a couple of good baseball men and broadcasters. For them, September’s punishment far exceeded the crime when other people, in other professions, in most cases would have continued with their jobs.

    FSD and the Tigers plan now to leave the chatter and drama behind and get on with a hopefully happy and long marriage between their baseball devotees and FSD’s new lineup.

    It will be a moment, dramatic and potentially endearing for an audience, as well as for a broadcaster who will know something most of us have understand all our lives.

    This Detroit baseball cosmos is sophisticated in its game smarts, and rather invested in its guys in the booth.

    lynn.henning@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Lynn_Henning

