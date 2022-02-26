Henning: Even with the Tigers sidelined, business in Lakeland is booming

Lynn Henning

The Detroit News

Lakeland, Florida – This once-humdrum Florida town that was built among citrus groves and phosphate mines and for 88 years has been the Tigers’ spring home might be considered Detroit’s sister city.

Lakeland: Folks from Michigan think of it as a kind of Nirvana. As a birthplace, each year, for sunshine and green grass, and for the relief of spring, all as baseball returns to consciousness and conversation on these TigerTown fields with Marchant Stadium as center piece.