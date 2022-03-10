Henning: 20 reasons to celebrate the return of Major League Baseball
Lynn Henning
The Detroit News
Never has better baseball news arrived.
It probably has much to do with the horror now happening in Ukraine, a hideous reality we all are trying to process and whose victims we are working to somehow assist. But that anguish spilling from eastern Europe needed whatever buffer, whatever momentary ease could be marshaled, minus any lessening of the commitment we owe those suffering from a war wrought by one man’s malice.