Michigan State survives late rally from Maryland, advances in Big Ten tournament

Henning: 20 reasons to celebrate the return of Major League Baseball

Lynn Henning
The Detroit News

Never has better baseball news arrived.

It probably has much to do with the horror now happening in Ukraine, a hideous reality we all are trying to process and whose victims we are working to somehow assist. But that anguish spilling from eastern Europe needed whatever buffer, whatever momentary ease could be marshaled, minus any lessening of the commitment we owe those suffering from a war wrought by one man’s malice.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Support Local Journalism​

Get unlimited digital access for only $1 for 6 months.
Subscribe Now