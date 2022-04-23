Henning: Miguel Cabrera's sweet swing gives Tigers fans reason to celebrate, appreciate

Lynn Henning
The Detroit News

What a gift a man, whose talent is unfailingly historic, gave all of Detroit’s baseball realm Saturday at Comerica Park.

With one blur of a swing, Miguel Cabrera tagged a 94.7-mph fastball from Antonio Senzatela for the 3,000th hit in his majestic big-league baseball career.

Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera is about to toss the ball from his 3,000th hit to the someone in the dugout for safe keeping Saturday at Comerica Park.

It came at 1:24 p.m. on a sunny spring afternoon during a game against the Rockies. There was a rising roar from a near-sellout mass at Comerica Park that you figured for one high-decibel moment might have been heard all the way to the Mackinac Bridge.