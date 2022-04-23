Henning: Miguel Cabrera's sweet swing gives Tigers fans reason to celebrate, appreciate

What a gift a man, whose talent is unfailingly historic, gave all of Detroit’s baseball realm Saturday at Comerica Park.

With one blur of a swing, Miguel Cabrera tagged a 94.7-mph fastball from Antonio Senzatela for the 3,000th hit in his majestic big-league baseball career.

It came at 1:24 p.m. on a sunny spring afternoon during a game against the Rockies. There was a rising roar from a near-sellout mass at Comerica Park that you figured for one high-decibel moment might have been heard all the way to the Mackinac Bridge.