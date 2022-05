St. Petersburg, Fla. — For the past six weeks, as the Tigers dropped a steady stream of 3-2 and 2-1 games, it was natural to wonder about Riley Greene. How might he have changed that day’s scoreboard?

Greene had been a stud during Tigers spring camp: .429 batting average in 11 games, a couple of homers, two triples, three doubles, an outrageous slugging percentage of 1.048, and OPS of 1.548.