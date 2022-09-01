Beard: Serena Williams is turning back the clock — and we're along for the ride

Serena Williams is turning back the clock.

And she’s bringing everyone with her. This isn’t just any old U.S. Open. It’s a celebration of one of tennis’ greatest icons, after she announced that she’s evolving from tennis, not retiring — that word is too simple and far too bland for her style.

Williams has turned the final major tournament of the year into her impromptu farewell tour. That included a fitting serenade before and after Monday’s first-round match, just in case she had an early exit.

That didn’t happen.

Wednesday’s second-round match against No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit proved to be her biggest test in her most recent comeback, after taking a year off because of injuries. The looming end to her playing career in majors provided a dramatic backdrop for what would be either a breakthrough match at the U.S. Open or the end of an era.

Serena answered with her usual vigor and style.

After prevailing in a first-set tiebreaker, Williams lost the second set and then turned the tables for a 7-6, 2-6, 6-2 victory.

The crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium — including golf icon Tiger Woods — erupted with every big shot by Williams.

It was an homage to her storied career, just hoping she can keep the magic going for another point, another set, another match. The atmosphere was reminiscent of 39-year-old Jimmy Connors’ memorable run to the semifinals in 1991.

Williams turns 41 in a few weeks, and this one just seems different. Among her 23 major championships are six at the U.S. Open. Wednesday’s victory allowed fans to exhale another day and prepare for another tough match.

With each win, Williams is gaining more of the confidence that has been the hallmark of her career.

She punctuated the match with powerful serves, and pinpoint forehands, backhands and volleys, at times looking every bit like she played during the peak of her historic career. Even though she's showing the rust from her long layoff with some uncharacteristic errors, Williams is looking more like the living legend who has won 23 major titles than an aging star who had struggled through the early matches of her most recent comeback.

Asked in a post-match interview about whether she was surprised about playing at a high level again on Wednesday night, Williams provided a glimpse into her care-free mentality in the tournament.

"I'm just Serena," she joked. "Honestly, after I lost the second set, I thought, 'Oh, my goodness, I've got to give my best effort, because this could be (the end).' Really, I just wanted to keep trying and see what I could do and just do my best."

The end of Williams’ career is coming, but when that finish happens remains in question. Each victory brings a whisper and a what-if that she can make another run and potentially tie Margaret Court for the all-time record of 24 major championships.

Williams said that she's not feeling the pressure to win the tournament and she's just having fun, maybe for the first time since she first won the U.S. Open in 1998.

"I don't have anything to prove; I don't have anything to win — and I have absolutely nothing to lose. Honestly, I never get to play like this, not since '98. Literally, I've had an 'X' on my back since '99.

"It's kind of fun and I really enjoy just coming out and enjoying it. It's been a long time since I've been able to do that."

The path forward is getting more promising for Williams. The younger contenders in the tournament are dropping quickly, including third-seeded Maria Sakkari and 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez, a 2021 finalist.

Xxxxx

Williams’ legacy in the sport is unquestioned. The celebration this week is a conscious effort to present her with her flowers while she’s still around.

“She’s an icon. She’s a legend. She has done so much for the sport, not only for tennis players, but for women in general. She’s fought for us. She’s done incredible things. It’s a little sad to see her leave the sport,” Fernandez said this week.

“But she’s set out a good path for all of the WTA players, even the ATP players, to reach their own goals, voice their thoughts, keep fighting for what they believe in. I think it's a great way to leave the sport.”

Win or lose, Williams is leaving the sport better than she found it, when she was a 17-year-old prodigy, winning the U.S. Open for the first time and capturing everyone’s imagination about what her career could be.

She’s delivered on that promise, and so much more. Williams has been an advocate for women’s pay equity and has been a beacon for displaying confidence and representation for women, focusing her attention on her venture capital efforts to fund women’s businesses in her post-playing career.

Before Williams gets there, though, she has a little more business to handle on the court.

Enjoy it while you can — Serena surely is — and it's just fun to be along for one last ride with her.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter.com/detnewsRodBeard