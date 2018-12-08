Charl Schwartzel has a one-shot lead in the South African Open after an 8-under 63 on Friday. (Photo: Stuart Franklin, Getty Images)

Johannesburg — Charl Schwartzel holed out from the fairway for an eagle on the 17th on his way to an 8-under 63 and a one-shot lead after the second round of the South African Open on Friday.

The 2011 Masters champion moved to 12-under overall and replaced overnight leader Louis Oosthuizen at the top of the leaderboard at Randpark Golf Club.

Schwartzel had six birdies but only took the lead with the eagle on his second-to-last hole when his approach bounced on the green and landed on the far fringe before the backspin kicked in.

Madalitso Muthiya (68) is second at 11 under.

Oosthuizen, ahead by a shot after the first round, dropped into a tie for third at 10 under with Kurt Kitayama (69) and Zander Lombard (68).

Kitayama has made a fabulous start to his time on the European Tour, winning last weekend at the Mauritius Open after only just coming through qualifying school.

He’s in contention for a second straight win.

Schwartzel made four birdies and his eagle on the back nine and was especially good on the three par 5s — he birdied two of them and eagled the other.

“I’ve driven the ball well,” the 34-year-old South African said. “It’s probably the most consistent I’ve driven the ball and I’ve felt it in practice, I’ve been doing the same. It’s just nice to do it in a tournament now.”

Schwartzel last won a tournament in 2016 but said he feels he’s recently been playing better than he has in years, only the results haven’t been there.

“It’s just this little thing called golf,” he said. “Trying to figure it out still.”

LPGA

The teams of Bryson DeChambeau-Kevin Na, Brian Harman-Patton Kizzire and Emiliano Grillo-Graeme McDowell shot 13-under 59 in scramble play Friday to share the first-round lead in the QBE Shootout in Naples, Fla.

Harman-Kizzire and Grillo-McDowell birdied the final three holes at Tiburon Golf Club, and DeChambeau and Na eagled the par-5 14th.

LPGA Tour player Lexi Thompson and Tony Finau were two strokes back at 61 with Charley Hoffman-Gary Woodland and Charles Howell III-Luke List. Defending champions Steve Stricker and Sean’ O’Hair shot 62.

The teams will play modified alternate shot today, and close with better ball Sunday.